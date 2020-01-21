C-Section Watch Parties Are Apparently a Thing -- Because Gender Reveals Aren't Enough

If C-section parties seem too far-fetched to catch on in the US, you might not want to dismiss them so soon.

After all, if someone would have told you 10 years ago that gender reveal parties would soon become the norm, you might not have believed them. But now, they're a definite cottage industry. Want to announce your baby's gender by hitting a golf ball that will explode into a cloud of pink or blue? Right this way. Or maybe you'd rather entertain your guests by letting them take a whack at a gender reveal piñata to announce the news. That exists, too.

Elective C-sections have been on the rise in the US, too. In fact, they've been increasing globally for the last few decades -- something that the medical community is somewhat divided over.

According to the World Health Organization, it's estimated that only about 10-15% of births should require a C-section due to complications that make vaginal births too risky. Yet here in the US, the current C-section rate sits at about 32%. Since 1990, that number has more than tripled.

Still, in countries like Brazil, the numbers are even higher: 80-90% of births in the country that take place in private clinics are now C-sections, compared to 30-40% of births in public hospitals, NPR reports.