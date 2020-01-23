20 Baby Names for Rebel Girls

Image: iStock



iStock While some people come to the drawing board starting from scratch when they start looking for the right baby name, other parents have an idea of what they're looking for, but no clue where to start. For example? Some moms and dads definitely want their future daughter to have a bit of a rebellious flair, and it's important to find the perfect baby girl name that goes along with it.

Looking for a baby name for a rebel girl? These ideas should help get parents started. Whether the names are inspired by a powerful lady in pop culture, a historical leader who changed the world, or simply just names that evoke meaning when it comes to strong, rebellious women, the perfect name for baby-to-be could be on this list.