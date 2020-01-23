15 Adorable Baby Names That Mean 'Lucky'

Many parents choose their baby's name with the hope that the name will manifest good things into their life. For instance, take the word "hope." Then there are the classic virtue names that never seem to go out of style like Grace, Faith and Destiny. They make pretty good names, right?

But if you ask us, we're fond of the word "luck." And luck isn't just for the Irish. Who doesn't wish that their child will live a life of good luck? Luck is the idea that good, fortunate things happen randomly and by chance in someone's life. Sounds pretty good, right?

Well, don't worry. You don't have to explicitly name your child Luck. There are many names of all different origins, cultures and styles that mean share the meaning of good fortune. Read on for 15 stylish names that mean luck.