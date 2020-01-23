15 Adorable Baby Names That Mean 'Lucky'

Many parents choose their baby's name with the hope that the name will manifest good things into their life. For instance, take the word "hope." Then there are the classic virtue names that never seem to go out of style like Grace, Faith and Destiny. They make pretty good names, right?
But if you ask us, we're fond of the word "luck." And luck isn't just for the Irish. Who doesn't wish that their child will live a life of good luck? Luck is the idea that good, fortunate things happen randomly and by chance in someone's life. Sounds pretty good, right?
Well, don't worry. You don't have to explicitly name your child Luck. There are many names of all different origins, cultures and styles that mean share the meaning of good fortune. Read on for 15 stylish names that mean luck.
Asher1
In Hebrew, the name Asher means "fortunate" or "blessed," according to Nameberry.com. The name can be traced back the the Old Testament. In the Book of Genesis, Asher was the 8th son of Jacob. It was a popular choice in the 1890s and disappeared from the Top 1000 list until the 1990s.
Felicia2
Felicia is a beautiful Spanish name with a Latin origin that means "lucky." The name is melodic and lovely and yes, we are aware that in current pop culture, it's remembered for the phrase, "Bye, Felicia." However, we think we should start saying hello to it again.
Felix3
In Latin, the name Felix comes from "happy" and "fortunate." It originated from a Roman surname and is also mentioned in the Bible. And, let's be honest, it's just darn cute. Who could ever stay mad at someone named Felix? It has a certain old-timey charm that parents just can't get enough of nowadays. Actress Elizabeth Banks liked the name so much she named her son Felix.
Lakshmi4
In Sanskrit, Lakshmi means "a lucky omen" and what a beautiful name it is. A popular name in India, it's also the name of the Hindu goddess of abundance, beauty and prosperity and the last name of popular Food Network host, Padma Lakshmi.
Edmund5
Edmund is an Anglo-Saxon name that means "fortunate protector." The classic, strong name has been beloved throughout history. It sounds slightly more elegant and offbeat than the traditional Edward, yet still carries the historical weight of a classic name. The poet John Keats is even known to have said, "Had my name been Edmund, I would have been more fortunate."
Bonaventure6
Bonaventure is an old-time, classic name that means "good fortune" in Latin. It's also the name of a 13th-century Italian cardinal who was known for being humble and practical -- two admirable traits for any person to have. And the fact that it sounds kind of like an Italian count isn't a bad thing in our book.
Evangeline7
Evangeline is more than just an elegant name, it also means "bearer of good news" in Greek. And who wouldn't want to be the one always bringing good news to everyone?! We love how sophisticated it sounds and is a longer, more feminine variation of the ever-popular Evelyn. It also makes for an adorable nickname of Evie or Eve.
Yuki8
How cute is the name Yuki? In Japanese, it means "snow" or "lucky" as a baby's name. It's a pretty common name in Japan as well, finding itself in several anime and mangas. Another unknown bonus? It's unisex!
Serendipity9
How beautiful is the name Serendipity? It means "the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way," according to the Oxford dictionary. It's also the name of a 2001 romantic comedy featuring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. If you're planning on naming your baby girl Serendipity, the movie may be worth a watch.
Kader10
Kader is an undeniably handsome name. In Arabic, it means "power" but in Turkish, it means "destiny". Either way, you can't go wrong with this fierce sounding name. As an added bonus, it's totally unique so you won't be vying with a million Kaders at pick up or on the playground.
Fortune11
The baby girl name of Fortune can be traced back to the Roman Empire, the Bump said. In Roman mythology, there was a Roman goddess who was named Fortune and was the goddess of, you guessed it, good fortune and chance.
Chance12
Instead of naming your child Luck, why not take a chance and name your baby boy Chance? According to the Bump, Chance has been a popular name in the United States since the late 1960s and experienced a surge in popularity during the hey day of the rich kids in NYC show, "Gossip Girl" starring actor Chance Crawford.
Prosper13
Prosper is a common name in France and in Latin, it means "favorable" or "prosperous." It has a history as well. There were some medieval saints who bore the name like St. Prosper of Aquitaine who was famous for his writings on Augustine teachings. We know, it sounds very cultured and cool, right?
Ventura14
Ventura is a bold name fit for who is sure to become a smart, strong person! In Spanish, the name means "good fortune" and it's hard to get any luckier than that. Pop culture fans may also associate this name with the silly Jim Carrey charater, Ace Ventura or, it's also the name of a popular beachside city in California.
Halona15
How pretty is the name Halona? Accoridng to She Knows, the sweet and gentle name is thought to mean "of happy fortune. We also love how it has a decidedly Polynesian-sound to the name and pretty much just rolls off the tongue. Say it with us now: Hah-Loh-Nah. So pretty, right?