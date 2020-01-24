These Were 20 of the Top Baby Girl Names In the 1940s

Image: iStock



iStock The 40s in America were a tumultuous time. After coming off of a great depression, and moving into WWII, there was nothing the first half the the decade didn't throw at our elders. It was an event that saturated TV, music, and pop culture in general. But still, the 40s brought us a bevy of things that impact our culture to this day.

After suffering for nearly half a decade of war, when it finally ended people in the 40s were ready to celebrate. And by celebrate, we mean make some babies, #sorrynotsorry. The late 40s to the early 50s, America experienced a "boom" of births, which is how our boomer parents came to be. Having a lot of babies means there was a lot of need to come up with names. The monikers chosen in the 40s were highlight classic, slightly religious, and overall, enduring names that are ripe for making a comeback.

To help resurrect some of these timeless names, we took at look at the most popular baby girl names from the decade. We looked at the Social Security's register of names and listed them from 20 to one. Out of 14,894,166 female births that occurred within the decade these names were the most frequently given to baby girls. And honestly? We could see these