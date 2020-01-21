20 Middle Name Trends for Baby Boys

iStock
When it comes to finding the perfect baby name, the task can be a little intimidating -- and that's just where first names are concerned. Many parents worry about finding the best middle names for baby boys, too, but fortunately, there are a lot of choices out there... and a lot of unique names are trending lately that might just end up being the right one.
Searching for the best middle name for a baby-boy-to-be? Hopefully, one of these trending baby boy middle names will serve as a little inspiration. Read on for some of the names that are gaining popularity in recent years. It can certainly be an overwhelming part of planning for a new baby, but the perfect middle name is definitely out there.
Ace1
Although Ace isn't very traditional, it's been gaining popularity lately -- as both a first and middle name. The name Ace comes from English and means "unity," and being that it's usually a nickname for someone who's known for always getting things right, it's not a bad middle name to bestow upon a baby boy!
Cooper2
Cooper is mostly known as a surname, but why not make it a middle name instead? Since the '80s, Cooper has been gaining some serious popularity, and when paired with a more traditional first name, it really makes an impact.
Dean3
Dean is already in the top 200 boy baby names, which doesn't make it so common that baby will end up with the same middle name as all the other boys in his class. As a bonus, it sounds good with almost any first name, so it could be worth adding to the list.
Eli4
Looking for a middle name that's short and simple, maybe to go with a longer, more unusual first name? Eli might be the way to go. The name comes from Hebrew and can be found in the Old Testament, too, for parents who are looking for names with Biblical ties.
Grady5
Grady is an name that comes from Gaelic and means "noble," making it a strong name with a strong meaning, and although it's still not quite as common as names like James or John, it's been steadily rising in the ranks, especially in the last few years.
Jax6
Maybe Mom's a Vanderpump Rules fan... or maybe the perfect middle name is a short and uncommon one? Either way, Jax might be the right fit, as it's definitely one of the most trendy names being used right now.
Leo7
While "Leo" is often short for longer names like Leonard or Leonardo, it can definitely stand on its own... especially if it's being used as a middle name. The name comes from Latin and means "lion," symbolizing bravery. Seems like a solid choice.
Pax8
Looking for something unusual yet trendy? Pax might be a good fit -- after all, it would mean that baby also shares a name with one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids, too. And, it has a sweet meaning in Latin: peace.
Penn9
The name Penn comes from Old English and means "hill," for those of us who are looking for a name with impressive roots. It's been shooting up in popularity over the past year, and although it still hasn't quite made it into the top of the list, that's sometimes a very good thing.
Riley10
Riley is a super cute, gender neutral name that is commonly used as a first name but works just as well (if not better) as a middle name, too. And for parents looking for a name that comes from Irish, look no further -- it means "courageous."
Sutton11
While we're on the topic of gender neutral names that make great middle names for boys, here's another. Sutton comes from English and means "from the southern homestead." It's more common to see this name from girls, but lately, it's been rising in popularity for boys, too.
Tucker12
Tucker is commonly seen as a last name, but it's super cute when used as a middle name, instead -- and chances are it'll be pretty unique for baby boy, too. It's best to pair this one with a more a common, low key first name, but getting creative is fun, too.
West13
West and Weston are both really cute boy middle names, and lately, they've been getting even more popular. It comes from English and has stayed strong in the top 2,000 names for boys -- and we don't have to be fans of Kanye to appreciate it.
Wyatt14
Another W-name that makes a pretty cute middle name for a baby boy. And if mom and dad are looking for a name with a very strong meaning, it doesn't get much stronger than this one, because Wyatt, which comes from English, means "brave in war."
Levi15
A cute, short middle name that's definitely unique enough to help baby boy stand out. Levi is a name used in the Old Testament that comes from Hebrew origin, and it means "joined, attached." What could be better for a baby attached at mom's hip?
Finn16
Finn is an Irish name that's popular in Irish mythology, as well, so for parents really wanting to point to their heritage, this name might be an excellent choice. But even for those of us who aren't Irish, it's still a pretty cute middle name that goes with just about any first name on the menu.
Campbell17
This is a big middle name with a lot of weight, but fortunately, a lot of spunky baby boys out there can definitely handle it -- and it'll be totally unexpected, since most are used to hearing it as a last name. It comes from the Scottish language, and means "crooked mouth."
Drew18
A short and sweet middle name that will go perfectly with a longer, more heavy handed first name for a little boy. Although it's commonly used for both boys and girls, the name comes from Greek and actually means "strong and manly." Watch out, world!
Xander19
An uncommon middle name for what is sure to turn out to be an uncommon baby boy -- and let's face it, X is a pretty sweet middle initial for them to write for the rest of their lives! The name is of Greek origin, and means "defending men."
Henry20
This name has stood the test of time, and it will continue to be a solid middle name for baby boys for years to come. It comes from German and means "ruler of the home," and anyone who's had to interact with an infant knows this little guy is definitely going to end up in that position when he arrives.