20 of the Least Popular Baby Names of 2019

Trending

Kathleen Wong | Jan 23, 2020 Pregnancy
20 of the Least Popular Baby Names of 2019

Each year, baby name popularity waxes and wanes, meaning the list of the most and least desired baby names constantly changes. Oftentimes, pop culture and other events of that year influence the trends -- and boy, was 2019 a doozy.

As a result, some -- ahem -- interesting names surfaced. At the end of last year, Parents.com released its list of the least popular names, as in only a small handful of parents chose them for their little ones. From Cub to Xxayvier (yes, that's a real name on the list), these names are far from conventional and are most definitely unique. However, we're not sure they're going to join us in 2020. Read on to see the 20 least popular names in 2019.

  • Shy

    1
    baby girl
    mmg1design/iStock

    Naming a baby girl Shy might result in either a self-fulfilling prophecy or total irony. Are you prepared to never hear the end of it from your daughter for the rest of her life? 

  • Cub

    2
    mother and baby
    FatCamera/iStock

    Sure, Cub is cute for a baby, but we're not sure how the name will sound when your child becomes a grown adult. Maybe keep this name for the new puppy.

  • Danger

    3
    baby boy
    Youngoldman/iStock

    This name is Danger...ously not great. Sorry we had to. But in all seriousness, maybe think twice about naming your son Danger. Do it for your son's future dating life. How could someone's parent take him seriously?

  • Chardonnay

    4
    baby
    RichLegg/iStock

    Yes, chardonnay is delicious but even the most wine-loving moms should reconsider letting this name go near their birth certificate. Leave the chardonnay for the bottle, not the birth certificate. 

  • Xxayvier

    5
    baby
    LSOphoto/iStock

    It's pretty cool to see the letter X get some extra love, but we're pretty sure everyone who will have to spell his name in the future will appreciate the typical spelling of Xavier. Xxayvier just has too many extra letters. 

  • Vegas

    6
    baby girl and mom
    SeventyFour/iStock

    Unless you have a very big fondness of Las Vegas, maybe stay away from the name Vegas? What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, including the name. Just leave it as the name of the city.  

  • Pinches

    7
    baby boy and mom
    FG Trade/iStock

    Apparently, seven set of parents out there decided to name their son Pinches. We just wonder what the inspiration was there. Maybe the name is better suited for a pet. 

  • Any

    8
    mother and baby
    FatCamera/iStock

    We imagine a lifetime of people mistaking her name for Amy here. They could have chosen any (get it?) other name. 

  • Manson

    9
    father and son
    monkeybusinessimages/iStock

    On its own, Manson is a handsome name. Unfortunately, a certain, notorious Manson may have ruined the otherwise nice name. 

  • Pansy

    10
    grandfather and baby girl
    Linda Raymond/iStock

    While definitely a pretty flower, the name Pansy used to be a not-so-nice slur. To be safe, we would advise to stay away from it.

  • Stylez

    11
    baby boy
    tatyana_tomsickova/iStock

    Stylez doesn't have much style to be honest. It's also not very original. Maybe head back to the drawing board on this one. 

  • Kingmessiah

    12
    baby boy
    Onfokus/iStock

    This name seems to be a combination of King and Messiah, which are cool names—just maybe separately. Try to choose just one! There's always a middle name. 

  • Axis

    13
    baby boy
    ljubaphoto/iStock

    Unless he grows up liking graphs and charts, he probably won't appreciate being named Axis. But who knows? Maybe he'll become a statistician. 

  • Yugo

    14
    baby boy
    monkeybusinessimages/iStock

    Short and simple, Yugo didn't get much love last year. According to The Meaning of the Name, Yugo can be traced back to Japan. Perhaps try the more popular, yet very similar, Hugo instead.

  • Cyncere

    15
    baby girl
    stock_colors/iStock

    This name is supposed to be a play on the word Sincere but comes off like the name of a Greek tragedy. If you're into the name Sincere, consider keeping the traditional spelling for the sake of her future.

  • Blaykelee

    16
    baby girl
    sandsun/iStock

    This name is going to guarantee a lifetime of people asking, "Um, how is that spelt?" There's just way too many unnecessary E's.

  • Mattel

    17
    baby boy
    warrengoldswain/iStock

    Since this name hit the list of least popular baby names of 2019, we assume that there aren't many fans of Barbie left out there. Interestingly enough, Barbie wasn't on the list though. 

  • Cletus

    18
    baby boy
    LeManna/iStock

    According to Nameberry, the name Cletus is short for the Catholic Pope name Anacletus and also means "called forth" in Greek. However, we're not sure how this name holds up in modern times.

  • Starlett

    19
    baby girl
    Prostock-Studio/iStock

    Is this name going to guarantee a Starlett? We're not so sure. According to the Baby Center, the name Starlett has actually been plummeting since 2018, so this star appears to be in a major freefall.

  • Khaleesi

    20
    baby girl
    BakiBG/iStock

    This name surged in popularity thanks to Game of Thrones, however, it might have fallen out of favor due to the series' last season. Sorry, GOT fans. 

baby names boy or girl

More Slideshows