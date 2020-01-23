20 of the Least Popular Baby Names of 2019

Each year, baby name popularity waxes and wanes, meaning the list of the most and least desired baby names constantly changes. Oftentimes, pop culture and other events of that year influence the trends -- and boy, was 2019 a doozy.

As a result, some -- ahem -- interesting names surfaced. At the end of last year, Parents.com released its list of the least popular names, as in only a small handful of parents chose them for their little ones. From Cub to Xxayvier (yes, that's a real name on the list), these names are far from conventional and are most definitely unique. However, we're not sure they're going to join us in 2020. Read on to see the 20 least popular names in 2019.