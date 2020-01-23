20 of the Least Popular Baby Names of 2019

Each year, baby name popularity waxes and wanes, meaning the list of the most and least desired baby names constantly changes. Oftentimes, pop culture and other events of that year influence the trends -- and boy, was 2019 a doozy.
As a result, some -- ahem -- interesting names surfaced. At the end of last year, Parents.com released its list of the least popular names, as in only a small handful of parents chose them for their little ones. From Cub to Xxayvier (yes, that's a real name on the list), these names are far from conventional and are most definitely unique. However, we're not sure they're going to join us in 2020. Read on to see the 20 least popular names in 2019.
-
Shy1
Naming a baby girl Shy might result in either a self-fulfilling prophecy or total irony. Are you prepared to never hear the end of it from your daughter for the rest of her life?
-
Cub2
Sure, Cub is cute for a baby, but we're not sure how the name will sound when your child becomes a grown adult. Maybe keep this name for the new puppy.
-
-
Danger3
This name is Danger...ously not great. Sorry we had to. But in all seriousness, maybe think twice about naming your son Danger. Do it for your son's future dating life. How could someone's parent take him seriously?
-
Chardonnay4
Yes, chardonnay is delicious but even the most wine-loving moms should reconsider letting this name go near their birth certificate. Leave the chardonnay for the bottle, not the birth certificate.
-
-
Xxayvier5
It's pretty cool to see the letter X get some extra love, but we're pretty sure everyone who will have to spell his name in the future will appreciate the typical spelling of Xavier. Xxayvier just has too many extra letters.
-
Vegas6
Unless you have a very big fondness of Las Vegas, maybe stay away from the name Vegas? What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, including the name. Just leave it as the name of the city.
-
-
Pinches7
Apparently, seven set of parents out there decided to name their son Pinches. We just wonder what the inspiration was there. Maybe the name is better suited for a pet.
-
Any8
We imagine a lifetime of people mistaking her name for Amy here. They could have chosen any (get it?) other name.
-
-
Manson9
On its own, Manson is a handsome name. Unfortunately, a certain, notorious Manson may have ruined the otherwise nice name.
-
Pansy10
While definitely a pretty flower, the name Pansy used to be a not-so-nice slur. To be safe, we would advise to stay away from it.
-
-
Stylez11
Stylez doesn't have much style to be honest. It's also not very original. Maybe head back to the drawing board on this one.
-
Kingmessiah12
This name seems to be a combination of King and Messiah, which are cool names—just maybe separately. Try to choose just one! There's always a middle name.
-
-
Axis13
Unless he grows up liking graphs and charts, he probably won't appreciate being named Axis. But who knows? Maybe he'll become a statistician.
-
Yugo14
Short and simple, Yugo didn't get much love last year. According to The Meaning of the Name, Yugo can be traced back to Japan. Perhaps try the more popular, yet very similar, Hugo instead.
-
-
Cyncere15
This name is supposed to be a play on the word Sincere but comes off like the name of a Greek tragedy. If you're into the name Sincere, consider keeping the traditional spelling for the sake of her future.
-
Blaykelee16
This name is going to guarantee a lifetime of people asking, "Um, how is that spelt?" There's just way too many unnecessary E's.
-
-
Mattel17
Since this name hit the list of least popular baby names of 2019, we assume that there aren't many fans of Barbie left out there. Interestingly enough, Barbie wasn't on the list though.
-
Cletus18
According to Nameberry, the name Cletus is short for the Catholic Pope name Anacletus and also means "called forth" in Greek. However, we're not sure how this name holds up in modern times.
-
-
Starlett19
Is this name going to guarantee a Starlett? We're not so sure. According to the Baby Center, the name Starlett has actually been plummeting since 2018, so this star appears to be in a major freefall.
-
Khaleesi20
This name surged in popularity thanks to Game of Thrones, however, it might have fallen out of favor due to the series' last season. Sorry, GOT fans.