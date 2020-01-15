Mom’s Taco Bell Pregnancy Shoot Is the Only ‘Spicy’ Maternity Photos We Want

Most of us have seen our fair share of maternity photos over the years. They usually involve a mom-to-be standing in a grassy field, wearing a long dress and flower crown while cupping her growing belly. Or maybe she's at home, holding a sonogram in front of her bump, as her partner looks on adoringly. But chances are, you've never seen a mom celebrating her bump in quite like Courtney Vallal. The mom-to-be, who lives in Washington state, recently teamed up with her best friend and sister-in-law Brooke Drumm of Brooke Drumm Photography to capture some rather "spicy" maternity photos -- at her local Taco Bell.
-
According to the photographer, the pregnant mom grew up in California, where she developed a lifelong love of the popular fast-food chain.
-
Drumm tells CafeMom that the photo session turned out to be a "blast."
-
-
They started by taking photos outside the iconic eatery, where the laughs just kept on coming.
-
Then they took things inside the restaurant, where Vallal ordered some of her favorite items on the menu.
-
-
The pair captured some more traditional maternity photos later, with Vallal's husband and their two other kids, Hunter, 4, and Luna, 11 months.
Share this Story