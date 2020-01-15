Mom’s Taco Bell Pregnancy Shoot Is the Only ‘Spicy’ Maternity Photos We Want

According to the photographer, the pregnant mom grew up in California, where she developed a lifelong love of the popular fast-food chain.

She's since moved to Washington, where a bit of contention exsts over what's better: Taco Bell or the West Coast-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Time.

"There’s quite the Taco Time/Taco Bell rivalry around here, and we were strictly a Taco Time family," Drumm tells CafeMom.

But ever since Vallal married Drumm's brother, her love for Taco Bell "has been an ongoing joke in the family, so we decided to celebrate it with this pregnancy," the photographer explains.

And boy, did they.