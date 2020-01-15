Mom’s Taco Bell Pregnancy Shoot Is the Only ‘Spicy’ Maternity Photos We Want

Most of us have seen our fair share of maternity photos over the years. They usually involve a mom-to-be standing in a grassy field, wearing a long dress and flower crown while cupping her growing belly. Or maybe she's at home, holding a sonogram in front of her bump, as her partner looks on adoringly. But chances are, you've never seen a mom celebrating her bump in quite like Courtney Vallal. The mom-to-be, who lives in Washington state, recently teamed up with her best friend and sister-in-law Brooke Drumm of Brooke Drumm Photography to capture some rather "spicy" maternity photos -- at her local Taco Bell.

  • According to the photographer, the pregnant mom grew up in California, where she developed a lifelong love of the popular fast-food chain.

    Courtney Vallal
    Brooke Drumm Photography

    She's since moved to Washington, where a bit of contention exsts over what's better: Taco Bell or the West Coast-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Time.

    "There’s quite the Taco Time/Taco Bell rivalry around here, and we were strictly a Taco Time family," Drumm tells CafeMom.

    But ever since Vallal married Drumm's brother, her love for Taco Bell "has been an ongoing joke in the family, so we decided to celebrate it with this pregnancy," the photographer explains.

    And boy, did they.

  • Drumm tells CafeMom that the photo session turned out to be a "blast."

    Taco Bell exterior shot
    Brooke Drumm Photography

    "We’re so grateful to the Taco Bell for running with it," she says, adding that the shoot was both fun and casual for everyone and involved.

    In fact, it was a family affair, says Drumm, who adds that, "My 11-year-old was actually my lighting assistant!"

  • They started by taking photos outside the iconic eatery, where the laughs just kept on coming.

    Taco Bell exterior shot
    Brooke Drumm Photography

    Could Vallal be describing just how big a burrito she wants when she gets inside? (Hey, it's possible.)

  • Then they took things inside the restaurant, where Vallal ordered some of her favorite items on the menu.

    Courtney Vallal orders food at register
    Brooke Drumm Photography

    And just in case you thought it was all for show ... it wasn't.

    "We really ate a full meal there (and had seconds)," assured Drumm.

  • The pair captured some more traditional maternity photos later, with Vallal's husband and their two other kids, Hunter, 4, and Luna, 11 months.

    Courtney Vallal eats a meal at Taco Bell
    Brooke Drumm Photography

    But once Drumm shared the Taco Bell pics on Facebook, it was clear those were the fan favorites.

    "People have been overwhelmingly positive, which is amazing," Drumm tells CafeMom. "I’ve learned that people who love Taco Bell really love Taco Bell! It’s been great to see how many people are inspired to embrace their authentic selves and do something similar."

    The post, which went up January 1, has since been shared more than 13K times, and drawn over 9K comments from people who loved it.

    "This is friggin AMAZING!!!" wrote one woman. "I need to send those workers a card!!"

    "I HAVE FOUND MY PEOPLE!" wrote another. "I am not alone in my insatiable Taco Bell cravings and now I feel much better."

    Although Courtney admitted that she did spill a fair amount of nacho cheese on her dress (oops), the day was well worth it. (Even if just for the nachos.)

