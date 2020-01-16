20 Perfect Boy Middle Names

Image: iStock/monkeybusinessimages



Picking a good middle name for Baby can be difficult. It was to flow easily after a first name and can't trip the tongue up before the last one. But recently we've noticed that middle names for boys have circled away from typical first names -- like John, Jack, or Sam -- and now adventurous parents are looking towards other places for baby name inspiration. Nameberry looked at the data and determined that more often than not parents were looking at things like family names, occupational names, and even animals to draw their middle names from. There research found that single-syllable names are also popular, as are names taken from important figures (or "hero" names). So take a look at the 20 boy's middle names that we think perfectly embody what parents are looking for right now.