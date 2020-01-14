Pregnant Woman Should Be Drinking More Water Than Average

theAsianparent.com
Have you been experiencing more headaches than usual, or felt really lethargic? You might be dehydrated and not getting enough water!
You might be wondering how much water to drink when pregnant or if it’s that important. But you might not know that your growing baby is made of 75% water!
That’s just one reason why you should keep drinking enough water. We’ll explore exactly how much you should be drinking and exactly how it helps you.
-
So how much water to drink when pregnant?
-
There’s a whole host of benefits to drinking water!
-
-
5 tips to get enough water each day.
If you’re not used to drinking so much water throughout the day, it can feel intimidating to gulp it all down. Thankfully, it’s easier than it sounds. Here’s how to reap the benefits of drinking enough water in a sustainable way!
-
1. Sip it regularly.
Slow and steady wins the races, mums-to-be!
Downing it can cause you to feel bloated and even more nauseated. Definitely not what we’re looking for. Do drink water but in small sips. Set yourself a reminder on your phone through an app or on a timer.
-
-
2. Liven it up with fruit.
-
3. Keep a bottle or glass near your bed.
-
-
4. Ginger tea.
-
5. Fruit juice.
Get your five-a-day and have a delicious drink all in one go through a highly nutritious fruit juice!
You get all your essential nutrients and minerals while drinking enough water. However, be careful about drinking too much. Fruit juice is high in sugar content. It can also be acidic, depending on which fruits you use, which can lead to tooth decay.
This article was republished with permission from theAsianParent.
theAsianparent is a publication under Tickled Media Pte Ltd. Started in September 2009, it is the largest parenting website in Southeast Asia, targeted at urban parents and parents-to-be who live in Asia or are of Asian heritage. theAsianparent speaks to every stage and priority of an Asian mom’s journey – from pre-conception to pregnancy, to breastfeeding, and even how to raise smart, strong and kind children.
Share this Story