Pregnant Woman Should Be Drinking More Water Than Average

While drinking water is essential to making sure your pregnancy journey is smooth and you remain healthy, there’s also a host of other pluses to staying hydrated!

Having enough water reduces the chances of getting a UTI. Since there’s a little one growing inside of you, it means there’s more waste produced in your body. Water helps to flush it out safely and lowers the risk of hemorrhoids and UTIs.

It also helps you avoid constipation! It’s quite common to feel constipated during pregnancy. Drinking enough water helps your stools to move along so you can relieve yourself in (relative) comfort!

Not to mention that being hydrated helps regulate temperature. This is especially useful since pregnant women tend to get really hot.

To know if you’re drinking enough water, check your urine color. If it’s pale yellow, keep doing what you’re doing!

However, if you feel you’re struggling to keep up, one thing you can try is to limit your caffeine intake. It’s a mild diuretic, meaning you need to go to the toilet more often. Make sure to drink more water if you are vomiting due to morning sickness. It’s great to exercise when you’re pregnant! Just make sure to keep sipping away so you stay hydrated.

Now that you’re aware of how much water to drink when pregnant, let’s check out how to keep it up!