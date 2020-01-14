20 Beautiful Native American Baby Names



iStock/kate_sept2004

Parents who want a baby name that has a true sense of Americana might go straight to names like Sam or Stacey, but that would be a mistake. For names that are beautiful and meaningful to this country, they should go back even farther, before the days of John Wayne, Westerns, and baseball to the original inhibitors of this land -- the Native Americans.

Native names evoke the landscape and wildlife of the American land and have actually been more influential to American art, music, and commerce than most Americans realize. Take the famous city of coffee, Seattle. Yep, the name of one of the most influential cities in the US is in fact a Native American name. With the help of Powwows.com, we decided to compile 20 Native American baby names that parents from all backgrounds need to know ASAP!

