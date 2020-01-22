15 Baby Names Parents Might Come To Regret, Thanks To Technology

Image: iStock



iStock A baby's name is a weighty thing to decide for a child. It will dictate quite a bit throughout their lives on a variety of factors, especially when it comes to race and gender in relation to names. So, it's certainly no small decision, and oddly technology hasn't made the process of choosing a name any easier. In fact, it's made that process a little more difficult by narrowing the lot of popular choices by more than a few name options. For instance, parents can just forget about naming their daughters "Alexa" and and their sons -- dare we say it -- "Joe" for fear of activating speakers and screwing with their entire lives technologically speaking.

Before we continue, there is something we should recognize: the list of names here is disproportionately female versus male. This isn't due to any sort of bias, but rather that the vast majority of digital assistant technology names are rather feminine, as are their voices. It's been a long-running problem in the industry for several years that has yet to be addressed. There are male baby names here, don't worry, but they are rare. With that sad fact out of the way, here are 15 baby names that parents might regret, thanks to technology.

