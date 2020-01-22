15 Baby Names Parents Might Come To Regret, Thanks To Technology

iStock
A baby's name is a weighty thing to decide for a child. It will dictate quite a bit throughout their lives on a variety of factors, especially when it comes to race and gender in relation to names. So, it's certainly no small decision, and oddly technology hasn't made the process of choosing a name any easier. In fact, it's made that process a little more difficult by narrowing the lot of popular choices by more than a few name options. For instance, parents can just forget about naming their daughters "Alexa" and and their sons -- dare we say it -- "Joe" for fear of activating speakers and screwing with their entire lives technologically speaking.
Before we continue, there is something we should recognize: the list of names here is disproportionately female versus male. This isn't due to any sort of bias, but rather that the vast majority of digital assistant technology names are rather feminine, as are their voices. It's been a long-running problem in the industry for several years that has yet to be addressed. There are male baby names here, don't worry, but they are rare. With that sad fact out of the way, here are 15 baby names that parents might regret, thanks to technology.
SIRI1
Although some have never met anyone named Siri in the real world, they're out there. But now, their names have been associated with that of iPhone's digital assistant. Imagine what they must think when someone asks, "Hey, Siri?"
ALEXA2
This one is probably far more common a problem than Siri for exactly the same reason. It must be difficult for families with an Alexa to even own one of Amazon's smart speakers featuring the digital assistant of the same name, much less to have that direct association with Amazon.
POPPY3
In our first case of "Thanks, Autcorrect," we have Poppy. This name or nickname almost invariably corrects to poopy in our phones. For the grandfathers out there that are commonly known as "Poppy" to their grandchildren, we're sorry -- so maybe avoid this name altogether.
HEARTEYES4
Today we've learned that people out there actually name their children "Hearteyes." Yes, we mean like the emoji. And, yes, people really name their kids that. Take it from us: give up the chance at being trendy here and just name kids with names that will last beyond a generation.
SARI5
Of course, we're picking this one because it's a little too close to "Siri" and therefore will likely trigger the response of a nearby iPhone whenever the name is uttered. We have to assume that most people don't want their names to trigger technology for their whole lives, so stay away from this one regardless of how beautiful it sounds.
APPLE6
This might be an adorable name, but these days it carries with it a lot of weight, being the name of a multibillion dollar corporation and all. It's going to be tough for anyone to disassociate their name with such a monolith, so this is another one to avoid or seriously reconsider.
NYAN7
While we love how this name looks and sounds, it's just too reminiscent of the now-ancient meme known as "Nyan Cat." While it's always worth a good laugh, that's not what anyone wants their own name to serve as, a good laugh, so this one is best avoided as well.
MARK8
This one could be a stretch, but Mark as a first name is far too often the name of technology executives we wouldn't have a great time being stuck making small talk with at a party, like Mark Zuckerberg or Marc Benioff ... so maybe something a little less generic?
JOE9
In the next installment of "Thanks, Autocorrect: This one hits a little close to home, but we've come to learn over the years that the name "Joe" almost always gets changed to "How" -- at least on iPhones. Kids deserve to have a name safe from the woes of autocorrect.
ALEXIS10
While we love the name Alexis, as its got a strength and beauty to it not found in many female names starting with A. But it's simply a little too close to the name Alexa, and therefore would trigger Amazon Echo speakers the world over every time their name is uttered.
CORTANA11
This isn't a necessarily common name, but fans of the Halo series of video games might have thought it clever to name their daughters after the artificial intelligence character known as Cortana. Today, it's become Microsoft's name for its own digital assistant, and therefore a bit of a caricature.
BIXBY12
While Bixby on its own is a bit of an ... offbeat name to choose for a baby, it's also the name for Samsung's digital assistant -- sensing a theme yet? Bixby could also be a nickname for something else, but these days might be best left off the table if it's even on the table at all.
WATSON13
Fans of Sherlock Holmes might gravitate to a name like Watson. It sounds intelligent and stately, and could easily work for a boy or girl -- in our opinion. However, it's also the name for IBM's artificial intelligence that famously was a reigning champion in Jeopardy for several episodes back in 2011, so it's taken on a whole new meaning in recent years.
ALICE14
Alice is a beautiful name, but it's also the call name for AVIC, an artificially intelligent assistant for Android. At one time, the service was a serious competitor to Apple's Siri, and anyway the name Alice is today also associated with the Alice in Wonderland series of books and films as well.
ERICA15
Bank of America has a digital assistant of its own, and its name is Erica. While not many people are likely to make the association, even the chance of being associated with one of the several major banks bailed out in the 2008-2009 recession should be avoided these days.