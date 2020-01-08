20 'Star Wars' Inspired Baby Names

Image: Warchi/iStock



Warchi/iStock When it comes to finding the perfect baby name, some people are inspired by people they love, places they love and, yes, even movies they love. Lately, it seems like Star Wars has been everywhere (thanks to the most recent trilogy being wrapped up by the very polarizing Rise of Skywalker), and some parents might be thinking about giving their baby a name that was inspired by the franchise. And whether Mom or Dad is Team Jedi or Team Sith, there are so many awesome choices to pick from in the Star Wars universe.





After nine movies and countless related standalone movies, TV shows, book series, and more, Star Wars has become an absolutely massive part of our pop culture. It's not surprising at all that some parents might want to consider having a tiny Luke or Leia of their own!

At its core, Star Wars is about the resistance -- the light persisting to beat out the dark. It's a story about good vs. evil, and fortunately, in this franchise, good always prevails, and not only is it a great movie series to share with kiddos, but it's also great to pass down the love by naming a kid (or two... or all of them) after beloved characters from the movies.

Read on for plenty of names for both boys and girls that have been inspired by the Star Wars movies and its many characters. There are so many awesome options that it's definitely hard to choose just one, but anyone who's looking for a little space-y inspiration while making a list of baby names should definitely start here.