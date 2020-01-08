20 'Star Wars' Inspired Baby Names

Warchi/iStock
When it comes to finding the perfect baby name, some people are inspired by people they love, places they love and, yes, even movies they love. Lately, it seems like Star Wars has been everywhere (thanks to the most recent trilogy being wrapped up by the very polarizing Rise of Skywalker), and some parents might be thinking about giving their baby a name that was inspired by the franchise. And whether Mom or Dad is Team Jedi or Team Sith, there are so many awesome choices to pick from in the Star Wars universe.
After nine movies and countless related standalone movies, TV shows, book series, and more, Star Wars has become an absolutely massive part of our pop culture. It's not surprising at all that some parents might want to consider having a tiny Luke or Leia of their own!
At its core, Star Wars is about the resistance -- the light persisting to beat out the dark. It's a story about good vs. evil, and fortunately, in this franchise, good always prevails, and not only is it a great movie series to share with kiddos, but it's also great to pass down the love by naming a kid (or two... or all of them) after beloved characters from the movies.
Read on for plenty of names for both boys and girls that have been inspired by the Star Wars movies and its many characters. There are so many awesome options that it's definitely hard to choose just one, but anyone who's looking for a little space-y inspiration while making a list of baby names should definitely start here.
Leia1
Expecting a baby girl and a fan of General Organa? Naming the baby Leia is a great way to pay tribute to the woman who was tough enough to lead the resistance -- and let's not kid ourselves, because a toddler would look adorable in those space buns.
Luke2
Leia and Luke would be perfect names for twins, but for parents who are just expecting a little boy, Luke isn't a bad name to go with. After all, he was a pretty impressive Jedi -- who wouldn't want their son to take after him?
Carrie3
It's still hard to believe that Carrie Fischer is gone three years later, but we can still pay tribute to her. What better way to honor her legacy than by naming a baby Carrie? It's perfect for those who want to incorporate their Star Wars fandom in their baby name while also staying low key.
Rey4
A strong and unique name for a baby girl -- or even a baby boy. Rey overcome her difficult background to find out that she herself has those Jedi powers, and built her own life from nothing after losing her parents. Perfect name for a strong little girl.
Han5
Han Solo is one of Star Wars' fallen characters (thanks a lot, Kylo) but he will always be remembered -- and his name is the perfect first or middle name for a little boy. As far as pilots go, he was a pretty impressive one, after all.
Solo6
Big fan of the character portrayed by Harrison Ford, but looking for something a little different? Solo is also an option, and it'll definitely help baby stand out. Who knows? Maybe he'll grow up to find a big, fuzzy BFF like Chewie.
Finn7
Some won't necessarily connect the name Finn to Star Wars, but it's a great choice for fans of John Boyega's character. He may have struggled a little in the bravery department, but he really pulled through for the resistance when it really mattered.
Dameron8
Poe Dameron -- played by Oscar Isaac in the most recent trilogy -- was a legendary pilot and ended up scoring major for the resistance. Looking for the perfect unique name for a baby boy? As far as Star Wars characters go, he's not a bad one to be baby's namesake.
Padme9
Padme is definitely an unusual name, and parents who choose this one will never have to explain its Star Wars origins. Natalie Portman's character may have died way too early, but she also gave birth to Luke and Leia, so this story couldn't have happened without her.
Amidala10
With Padme on this list, we'd be remiss if we didn't also include Queen Amidala's -- Padme's true identity. As the Queen of Naboo, she was active in the space senate, but she was able to go under cover as a handmaiden anytime she pleased.
Anakin11
More of a fan of the dark side than the light? That means that Anakin might be the choice for you. Sure, he was a bit of a surly teenager in the prequels, but we've gotta admit that Anakin was pretty cute as a scrappy little kid.
Kylo12
Interestingly enough, this name is rising in popularity, and it's all thanks to Star Wars. Adam Driver's villainous character has most certainly made an impact, and a baby named Kylo surely will do. His dad might wanna sleep with one eye open, though.
Ben13
Whether mom and dad want to honor Kylo Ren by his true first name, or Ben Kenobi, this is a classic name that can also have connections to the Star Wars universe -- and nobody has to know unless someone fills them in.
Lando14
Who can forget Lando Calrissian? Up until the very end, he was there, supporting the resistance. This character, portrayed by Billy Dee Williams, has become one of the most beloved in the franchise, and Lando would definitely be a unique name choice for a boy.
Obi15
Who can forget Obi Wan Kenobi? Played by Ewan McGregor, Obi was one of the most legendary Jedi Masters of all time, and his wisdom flowed through the series. Using his name for a boy or a girl is an excellent choice -- and totally works for a middle name, too.
Maz16
Maz Kenata (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o) made her first appearance in The Force Awakens and became one of the wisest sources of information to the resistance. Looking for a name that embodies that kind of wisdom, but still connects back to Star Wars? Maz could be a good choice.
Vader17
Hey, if we're gonna go Star Wars on a baby name, we might as well go all the way in -- especially if we're thinking of anything that has to do with the dark side. Vader (after Darth Vader, of course) would be a very unique choice... and actually, a kind of cute one, if we think about it.
George18
We can't talk about Star Wars names without also considering the name of the man who started it all: George Lucas. After all, without his mind, we wouldn't have this franchise at all -- and it's another low key way to keep it Star Wars without being too obvious.
BeBe19
This one goes out to everyone whose favorite characters are the droids. Representing BB-8, Rey's very round and faithful companion in the more recent trilogy, BeBe would be an adorable choice for a little girl who will surely become her parents' companion, too.
Cassian20
Let's throw it over to a character from Rogue One. Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) is one of the most unforgettable resistance fighters from the movie, and was a total leader to the rebels. A strong and unique name for a baby boy.