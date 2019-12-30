20 Baby Names Set to Dominate in 2020

Image: iStock/BarrySheene



iStock/BarrySheene Now that the year is almost over, we can look back and see which names truly were everywhere in 2019, but is there a way to predict which names are going to take control in 2020? Barring a new-found psychic ability or a magical crystal ball, there are other ways to forecast the trends that might get big. One way is to use trending names on the Social Security's Popular Baby Name Registry, which tells us which names have been hitting it big in the past and will most likely continue being popular in the future. We can also use a handy list put together by NameBerry, who compiled names that their experts can already tell are ready to pop. Their lists also tell us which trends are influencing how parents are choosing their names and can possibly explain why it seems like we see certain names everywhere.





According to their findings, many naming trends will follow larger trends in pop culture and names that were hot in 2019 will most likely continue to be cool in 2020, like the name Paisley, which has been trendy for the past couple of years. Adah is another example of a naming trend that doesn't seem to want to go away -- names that start with Ad (Adaline, Adele, and Adelaide are other examples). NameBerry also looked at the names that were the most searched and had the biggest interest from their readers, like the names Easton or Nash. Another trend that is here to stay: unisex names. Parents seem to want names that aren't too girly, nor too masculine and names that are gender-flexible are all the rage. Curious about the next big baby names? Take a look at our list and see what the future holds.