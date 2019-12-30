20 Capricorn Baby Names

iStock/Matrix Images
Deemed the "old souls" of the astrological world, Capricorns have a reputation for being the most serious-minded sign of the zodiac. According to Astrologist sisters, Ophira and Tali Edut of the AstroTwins, Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, which is the planet of tough lessons and wisdom, but that also means they tend to play by the rules. Although, they get the bad rap for being a little too straight-laced, Capricorns tend to be hard workers and view life as a series of sacrifices. For parents with babies due between December 22 to January 19, they might want to use astrology as a source of inspiration for their littles ones and there are actually tons of names that embody Capricorn qualities. Names that evoke a sturdiness, perhaps even something that is old school, but doesn't feel dated. And Capricorn names are names that are never, ever boring.
There are so many ways to come up with the perfect baby names -- the movies, television, foregin names, names that come from the moon and stars, so why not use the Zodiac for a little inspiration? That being said, we did a little digging to find the best names to match a Capricorn baby (or even a Capricorn mom or dad who want to pass on some of their best qualities) and came up with some great options for parents who are looking to use the Zodiac as their name guide. Using a list put together by NameBerry, we compiled 20 of the best Capricorn baby names straddle the line between trendiness and typical Capricorn integrity. And we chose names that work for boys, girls, or are unisex! So take a look at our list to see the names that we think best represent a Capricorn spirit and let us know if we hit the mark.
Just like a good Capricorn, this baby name that is truly grounded and stable. According to NameBerry, Avani is a Hindi girl's name which means "the good earth." And we think some sweet nicknames could be Ava, Avi, or even Ani. Other names with a similar vibe are Anara, Aarna, or Aarya.
An Irish name that has a sweet, youthful meaning, we like the name Donnan. NameBerry states that this boy's name means "small brown-haired child" and is also an Irish Saint's name. It's also a good alternative to Dylan, Derrick, or Donald and is just different enough that it won't seem too common.
RHEA3
Another name that has an Earthly vibe (for an Earth sign!), we love the name Rhea and think it's just perfect for a Capricorn girl. Meaning "flowing," the name comes from the Greek word rhoia. Popular outside the United States in Scotland and Canada, the name hasn't been a top baby name since the 1890s, but we think that could change soon.
GILES4
Taken from an Old French name, Gilles, Giles is a derivative of the Greek aigis, which means "a goatskin shield of Zeus" or "a protection." Although the name might seem a little too British and stuffy for some, we think the name has a lot of versatility and cute nicknames are Gil, Gip, and Gibby.
JAEL5
A name meant to be said from the mountain tops, Jael is a unisex name, NameBerry states. We say this because in Hebrew the name means "mountain goat" and is sometimes given to kids who are born under the goat sign, Capricorn. Pronounced YAH-el, other spelling variations are Yael or Ya'el.
FLORENCE6
Fans of Indie Rock will immediately associate this name with musician Florence Welch from Florence and the Machines. Taken from the Medieval English form of the Latin Florentia, which means "blooming, flourishing, or prosperous" the name Florence was popularized by historic nurse, Florence Nightingale.
MIES7
Pronounced "Mees" this name is uncommon, but seems like it could be big. NameBerry defines this Dutch name to mean, "son of the earth," which goes along with a Capricorn's true nature. Originally, the name was a diminutive of the name Bartholomeus and became popular after German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe used it as a nickname.
ZOLA8
Another unisex name, Zola has both literary connotations as well as star power. Just take famous novelist Emilie Zola or comedian Eddie Murphy, who uses the name for his fourth daughter. According to NameBerry, the name is African, specifically Congolese, although some sources say the name is Latin for "ball of earth."
BARTLETT9
Bartlett might just be an undiscovered gem that parents have yet to find, but once they do we are certain this sturdy name will catch on like crazy. It follows the trend of surname-sounding names that have become first names. NameBerry states that the name is the diminutive of Bartholomew, which is Hebrew for "son of the earth."
AFRA10
There are two common ways to spell this name: Afra or Aphra, but both are lovely. Afra has both Arabic and Hebrew origins, NameBerry adds. A girl's name, it means "color of earth; dust," which is perfect for a level-headed Capricorn. Notably, Afra was the name of England's first female professional writer, Aphra Behn.
CHEEVER11
At first glance, this name might conjure to mind short story writer John Cheever, but that isn't what gives Cheever its Capricorn cred. NameBerry states that the name has English origins and means, wait for it, a "female goat." It also sort of sounds like the word achiever -- which fits perfectly into Capricorn's perfectionist tendencies.
PHOEBE12
Fans of the show Friends will jump at the chance to use this baby name, but this name has otherworldly earthly vibes. Phoebe is the feminine form of the Greek Phoibos, which means "bright one" and in Greek mythology, Phoebe is a name for Artemis who is the goddess of the moon. In poetry, Phoebe is the moon personified.
SATURN13
Science-based names can be totally cool and it's pretty clear how this boy's name connects to the Capricorn star sign (hint: Capricorn is ruled by Saturn). Taken from Roman mythology, NameBerry states that Saturn was the Roman god of agriculture and is the sixth planet in the solar system.
HERMIONE14
Hardworking, industrious, and clever -- these are all the perfect words to describe Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series. Of course, these are all also traits of the tenth house of the Zodiac. Hermione is the feminine form of Hermes, created in Greek legends after King Menelaus of Sparta and his wife, Helene of Troy gave the name to their daughter.
KAJ15
Although it's more popular as a boy's name, technically Kaj is a name that works for either gender. NameBerry states that the name has Danish origins and is pronounced "kye." Fittingly for this list, the name means "earth" and we like that it's a short and sweet name that packs a lot of punch.
JANUARY16
The perfect name for a Capricorn baby, January is an incredibly charming girl's name and joins the likes of May, June, and April for names based on calendar months. According to NameBerry, the name comes from the Roman god Janus, who is the god of doorways. And we could see the month of January as a door from one year to the next.
GARNET17
A name for either a boy or a girl, Garnet comes from the official birthstone for the month of January. NameBerry states that name originated in France, where it was the name of a jewel and means "pomegranate" -- which makes sense given its deep red color. Other popular jewel names are Pearl, Ruby, or Opal.
EIRLYS18
The perfect winter name for a Capricorn winter baby, Eirlys (pronounced IRE-less) is a Welsh name that we think could be the next big thing. According to NameBerry, the name means "snowdrop" and has an ethereal sound that is both pretty and delicate -- just like fresh January snow.
DENZEL19
A strong name that has lasted the generations, the name Denzel just sounds solid and secure. It turns out there is good reason why we think this. NameBerry states that Denzel is a Cornish name that means "from the high stronghold." Of course, the most famous Denzel is probably actor Denzel Washington
DHARA20
Similar to '90s name Daria, Dhara is unique girl's name that won't be played-out on the school yard. Taken from Hindi origins, NameBerry states that the name fittingly means "the earth." It also is a variation on the name Dara, which parents might like if they want a bit of change in spelling.