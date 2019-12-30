20 Capricorn Baby Names

Image: iStock/Matrix Images



iStock/Matrix Images Deemed the "old souls" of the astrological world, Capricorns have a reputation for being the most serious-minded sign of the zodiac. According to Astrologist sisters, Ophira and Tali Edut of the AstroTwins, Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, which is the planet of tough lessons and wisdom, but that also means they tend to play by the rules. Although, they get the bad rap for being a little too straight-laced, Capricorns tend to be hard workers and view life as a series of sacrifices. For parents with babies due between December 22 to January 19, they might want to use astrology as a source of inspiration for their littles ones and there are actually tons of names that embody Capricorn qualities. Names that evoke a sturdiness, perhaps even something that is old school, but doesn't feel dated. And Capricorn names are names that are never, ever boring.





There are so many ways to come up with the perfect baby names -- the movies, television, foregin names, names that come from the moon and stars, so why not use the Zodiac for a little inspiration? That being said, we did a little digging to find the best names to match a Capricorn baby (or even a Capricorn mom or dad who want to pass on some of their best qualities) and came up with some great options for parents who are looking to use the Zodiac as their name guide. Using a list put together by NameBerry, we compiled 20 of the best Capricorn baby names straddle the line between trendiness and typical Capricorn integrity. And we chose names that work for boys, girls, or are unisex! So take a look at our list to see the names that we think best represent a Capricorn spirit and let us know if we hit the mark.