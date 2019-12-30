20 Unique Ways to Spell Common Baby Names

iStock/stock_colors
Baby names can get stale. We've all seen names that slowly start to rise in popularity, get to the top of the baby name charts, filter out to playgrounds and kindergarten cubbies nationwide, and then ... become played out. But what if one really likes a name that seems to be everywhere? Is there a way to get around using a name that has been seemingly used one trillion times? The answer is actually a pretty simple tweak: change the spelling. Yep, that's all it takes to make a name that is common -- say Michael -- to something completely unique -- like Mikayel. Not only will this save the name from being mundane, it's actually pretty on-trend to get a little creative with a name's spelling. It's that extra step that can really make a name pop. And now more than ever there are so many unique ways to spell common names, that parents have many, many options.
Picking out the perfect name can be hard -- parents don't want something too common, or something that's, well, *too* far out there (sorry, Pilot Inspektor). Which is why a unique spelling can be a good middle ground. There are all the benefits of having a name that is creative, with none of the cringey-ness if a name misses the mark. Using a list compiled by Baby Center of the Top Names With Alternative Spellings, we put together our own list of names that work for both boys and girls. For our list, we picked the spelling that seemed the most interesting or least likely to already be in circulation, but there are many other variations out there, and we look forward to seeing what new spellings our readers come up with themselves! For now, take a look at our list and see if any of these new spellings spark interest in a baby name that might have gone previously gone unnoticed.
RAIHAN1
Pronounced RY-ann, this is the variation of the more commonly spelled Ryan. Perfect for either a boy or girl, the name comes from the Irish surname O'Riain, which means "descendant of Rian." The name Rian is an ancient Irish name believed to be a diminutive form of rí, which means "king," therefore one could take the name to mean, "little king."
CAMERYN2
Cameryn is a new take on Cameron -- a baby name favorite. The name used to be a Scottish surname and quickly has became a popular first name. But even before its Scottish roots, the name originated from Gaelic, cam srón, which means "crooked nose." Other spellings are Cameran, Cameryn, Camryn, Kameran, Kameron, Kameryn.
ELIYA3
This name is most often spelled Aaliyah, but we think Eliya is a nice take on a classic. The name comes from the Hebrew word Aliya, which means "to ascend" and was popularized by '90s singer Aaliyah Houghton who only went by her first name. Other variations are Aahliyah, Ahleya, Aleah, Aleeah, Aleigha, Alia, Aliah, Aliya, or Aliyah.
JAQSON4
Jaqson has been a popular name for the past 10 years and it seems like that trend isn't going to stop. Another name that used to be a surname, it originated as a 14th century England name and fittingly means "son of Jack." Of course, there are other spellings of the name including Jackson, Jaxon, Jaxson, and Jaxxon.
CAELIEGH5
Caeliegh (or as it's more commonly known, Callie) is actually a variant on many names that start with Cal-. Although the name has never made it to the Top 1000 Baby Names in America list, Caeliegh is still a name that has found popularity around the world, most notable in Canada. Other variations are Cayleigh, Kayliegh, Cali, Kali, and Kaleigh.
EHAAN6
Pronounced EE-an, this name is more commonly spelled I-a-n. The name is actually the Scottish form of John, which means "God is gracious." The name has been one of the top baby names in the country since the '70s and has been one of the top baby names in Spain, Chile, Ireland, and Puerto Rico.
MICKAYLA7
This is that has been dominating top baby name charts for years, but we like this fun new take. Mickayla can be spelled many ways, although the most common spelling is Michaela. The name is actually the feminine form of Michael, which means "Who is like God?" Other variations are: McKayla, Makayla, or Maikala.
NIKOLOZ8
A spelling that no one else in bound to have, Nikoloz has a futuristic and cosmopolitan energy to it that we just get enough of. Of course, the traditional Nicholas is still a great name too. Taken from the Latin Nicolaus, the name is a derivative of the Greek Nikolaos, which means "victory of the people."
RY'LEE9
We like that Ry'Lee is a name that can be unisex and the added apostrophe feels like a fun way to set the name apart. Originally Riley was a surname that was taken from the Old English words for ryge, meaning "rye" and lēah, which means "wood, clearing, or meadow." Other variations are Reilly, Rylee, or Riley.
JAIDENN10
Another name that dominated this year, spelling it Jaidenn makes it just different enough that a child won't get confused for the other Jaden in class. It's believed that the name has Biblical connections, but we also think the rise of other similar names like Kayden or Aiden helped give this name a boost in popularity.
JOSELYNN11
A sophisticated name, we think Joselynn is pretty for any little girl. Originally, Joselynn was a surname, but now we use it more often for a first. Derived from the French Joscelin, the name actually comes from Germany and has been altered from its original root, the tribal name Gauts.
ELIANNAH12
The name Eliannah is actually pretty fun to play with. There are just so many ways to spell it! Elliana, Elianna, Aliana, Alianna, the possibilities are endless. Taken from the Late Latin Aeliāna, the name is the feminine form of the Latin family name Aeliānus, which means "of the sun," which is derived from the Greek hēlios, which means "sun."
CAYEDEN13
Cayeden is one of a family of names that have dominated the 2010s; Aiden, Jaden, Hayden, and Braydon...etc. And what's more astounding is that each of these names has multiple spellings that have each been popular on the top baby names charts. So there's no downside to using the name Cayeden.
ARYIANA14
Perhaps due to the popularity of pop singer Ariana Grande, the name has been everywhere this year. The name is derived from the Welsh word arian, which means "silver" and has become popular in countries across the world; Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland, and right here in the United States.
RYON15
Perfect for either boys or girls, Ryon -- or any of the many ways one could spell it -- is a great baby name. Taken from the Irish surname O'Riain, which means "descendant of Rian." The name Rian is an ancient Irish name believed to be a diminutive form of rí, which means "king," therefore the name roughly could mean, "little king."
A'RIYA16
There is no stopping the name A'Riya. Ever since the show Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, with similar sounding Arya made its debut, it has been a go-to pick for parents. And we can see why -- the name evokes the sense of adventure, fearlessness, and bravery due to the character with the same name.
AIDDEN17
A spunky name for either boys or girls, Aiden is a clear winner in our books. Taken from the anglicized form of the Irish Aodhan, which means "little fiery one," the name is probably most popular from the show Sex and the City, when it was used as the name for one of Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriends.
CAYLYN18
Whether it's spelled Kailyn, Kaylynn, Kaelyn, Kaylinn, or Kaylin, this name has a sugary, sweet, sound to it. The name is a modern coinage combining the names Kay and Lynn and is a fresher take on the name Kaitlyn. Popular in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as, the United States, we think the name is on the rise.
ADDILYNN19
A variation on the name Adeline, Addilynn is a southern charmer. The name is also a diminutive of Adele and is part of a family of names that end in -lynn like Madalynn, Kaelynn, Brooklynn, or Evelynn. Other variation on the spelling of the name is Adalyn, Addalyn, Adelin, or even Addilynne.
MIKAYEL20
A little bit of a more European take on the name Michael, Mikayel is a fresh take on a classic baby name. Derived from the Hebrew mīkhā’ē‘l, which means "Who is like God?" the name comes from the Bible. Michael was one of the seven archangels who was responsible for carrying out God's judgements.