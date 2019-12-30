20 Unique Ways to Spell Common Baby Names

Image: iStock/stock_colors



iStock/stock_colors Baby names can get stale. We've all seen names that slowly start to rise in popularity, get to the top of the baby name charts, filter out to playgrounds and kindergarten cubbies nationwide, and then ... become played out. But what if one really likes a name that seems to be everywhere? Is there a way to get around using a name that has been seemingly used one trillion times? The answer is actually a pretty simple tweak: change the spelling. Yep, that's all it takes to make a name that is common -- say Michael -- to something completely unique -- like Mikayel. Not only will this save the name from being mundane, it's actually pretty on-trend to get a little creative with a name's spelling. It's that extra step that can really make a name pop. And now more than ever there are so many unique ways to spell common names, that parents have many, many options.





Picking out the perfect name can be hard -- parents don't want something too common, or something that's, well, *too* far out there (sorry, Pilot Inspektor). Which is why a unique spelling can be a good middle ground. There are all the benefits of having a name that is creative, with none of the cringey-ness if a name misses the mark. Using a list compiled by Baby Center of the Top Names With Alternative Spellings, we put together our own list of names that work for both boys and girls. For our list, we picked the spelling that seemed the most interesting or least likely to already be in circulation, but there are many other variations out there, and we look forward to seeing what new spellings our readers come up with themselves! For now, take a look at our list and see if any of these new spellings spark interest in a baby name that might have gone previously gone unnoticed.