The Best Unisex Baby Names of 2020

iStock/gpointstudio More and more parents are deciding to not learn the gender of their baby until the big day comes. But that sort of makes picking a baby name difficult. How does one pick a name if they don't know if it's a boy or a girl? No one wants to show up to the hospital completely unprepared. That's why many expectant moms and dads are looking towards unisex baby names for their baby -- a name that works for both boys and girls means that no matter what, they can be prepared. Of course, that's not the only reason why unisex names have risen in popularity. Some parents don't like names that are too girly or too masculine. And a unisex name can strike the right balance. Plus, there is something sort of cute about a little girl having a traditionally "boy" name or vice versa. It gives classic names a more modern update.





But which unisex names hit it big in 2019? We took a look at Baby Center's Top 100 Baby Names for the year and compiled a list of the 20 unisex names that would work for either gender that are also current and on trend. And we're pretty sure they'll continue to be popular well into 2020. Some of the names have been hits on the baby name charts for years (think Riley, Harper, or Charlie) while others have only recently rose in popularity (Carson, Rowan, or Jayden). But either way we can agree that all of these names have a certain charm that will work no matter is Baby turns out to be a boy of girl. So have no fear if it's almost time to grab the baby bag and head to the hospital, a unisex name might just be the perfect choice. Take a look at these 20 adorable unisex baby names that made our list and let us know which ones are the best!