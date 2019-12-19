20 17th-Century Baby Names That Could Make A Comeback in 2020

gradyreese/iStock
When it comes to choosing the perfect baby name, there are a lot of different ways to go. There are always the names that are popular and trendy in the moment, or putting a new spelling on a more traditional name, but what about picking a name that was once much more popular way back in the past? As it turns out, that is becoming a trend in itself, especially as we look toward the future of what babies will be named in 2020. In fact, 17th-century baby names are making a comeback, and it's easy to see why. They're classic, traditional, and a lot of them are super cute.
As it turns out, there are a lot of names that were popular actual centuries ago that have had the staying power to hang on in the most popular lists for years and years, and soon, they might even start topping those lists all over again. Lately, there's been a major rise in baby girl names like Caroline and Amelia and baby boy names like Ezra and Skyler with no end in sight.
Looking for a name with more traditional, storied roots that won't be too out of place in 2020 -- and in 2025, when baby finally starts kindergarten? Some of these 17th-century names might be a good choice for a boy or a girl... and don't be surprised if they start showing up more and more as we roll into the next decade that's coming up.
Naming a baby is definitely not an easy task, but hopefully, this list will help -- and if one of these names isn't THE name, maybe it'll serve for a little inspiration, thanks to names that have been popular for a long, long time. Good luck out there!
-
Amelia1
Amelia is such a classic name, and lately, it's seemed to be rising in popularity very quickly, Although its roots are in the 17th century, it's had some serious staying power and could become even more popular next year.
-
Anastasia2
Anastasia comes from the Greek name Anastasios and was super popular in eastern Europe, but now, it could be taking over in the US, too. It's unique but still traditional, and comes with so many nickname possibilities, like Stacey or Ana.
-
-
Caroline3
Caroline means "free man," and although it's always been more popular in England, moms in the United States love it, too. In fact, this name has stayed in the top 100 names for almost 30 years, and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere.
-
Charlotte4
Given that Kate Middleton and Prince William named their only daughter Charlotte, it makes sense that it's picked up in popularity over the last few years. But now, it seems like more and more baby girls are being given this name... and since it's a classic, it makes sense.
-
-
Elise5
Although Elise originally comes from the name "Elizabeth," now, it's becoming more and more common to see it as a name all on its own. It comes from French and is currently becoming more and more popular. It would also make a pretty cute middle name.
-
Felicity6
Some people know Felicity as the American Girl dolls, while others might think of Jinger Duggar's daughter. Either way, it seems like the name, which was much more popular in the past, is coming back into popularity.
-
-
Kitty7
Although Kitty is typically a nickname for Katherine, why not use it on its own? Mom and dad don't have to be cat lovers to love this name -- and it can even be shortened to Kit for a cute, easy nickname that gives serious retro vibes.
-
Magnolia8
Looking for a vintage but floral inspired name? Magnolia might be the perfect pick -- especially if mom and/or dad love the flower or the empire built by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Plus, Maggie would be a totally adorable nickname.
-
-
Veronica9
This name has definitely been more popular in the past, but it seems like it's making a comeback -- in no small part due to the popularity of Riverdale and character Veronica Lodge. Don't be surprised if plenty more babies are named Veronica in 2020.
-
Mildred10
Mildred is such an old fashioned name, but it's definitely here for good -- and it could make a traditional yet unexpected choice for a new baby. The name itself comes from Old English and means "gentle strength."
-
-
Ezra11
Although it had fallen out of popularity, in 2019, Ezra was on the rise again, and it seems like that trend will continue in 2020. It seems to be popular with parents looking for a Biblical name, but it's a cute, unique choice for anyone.
-
Noah12
Speaking of Biblical names that are becoming more popular... add Noah to the list. It's definitely a classic that isn't going anywhere, and in pop culture, it always brings to mind Ryan Gosling's character in The Notebook.
-
-
Elias13
Elias comes from the Greek language and is derived from Elijah, so for fans of that name who are looking for something a little different, this might be the perfect pick. It's been picking up in popularity ever since 2010 -- and growing.
-
Titus14
The name Titus was most popular in the 1800s, but it looks like people are loving it all over again now. It's been gaining popularity since 2012, when it made a massive comeback, and is perfect for anyone looking for a name with Roman roots.
-
-
Gideon15
Another name that was recently used by a member of the Duggar family (Joy Anna Duggar and Austin Forysth). Now, Gideon is coming back into popularity in the United States, although it's fading away from popularity in Europe, where it used to be huge.
-
Bradford16
Why name a baby Brad or Bradley when Bradford is an option?! It comes from English and means "broad crossing," and its seems it's been rising in popularity for the last couple of years. In 2020, this could end up being a huge one.
-
-
Hiram17
Another name that might be increasing in popularity because of Riverdale... but the only thing that matters is that it is making a comeback. It means "my brother is exalted" in Hebrew, so it also comes with pretty interesting roots, too.
-
Skyler18
Although we've seen this name used for girls in the past, it seems like it's gaining popularity for boys, too -- and it might be even more appealing to parents who are looking for a more gender neutral name for their little one.
-
-
Vincent19
Vincent is a very traditional name, and now, it's back for 2020. It comes from the Latin word "vincentius" which means "conquering" -- not a bad meaning for a little boy's name. And who can resist calling a baby Vinnie?
-
Turner20
Sometimes, common last names for first names can be super cute, and that's definitely the case with Turner. It might be popular as a surname, but it's definitely much less so as a first name... although that could definitely change this upcoming year.