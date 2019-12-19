20 17th-Century Baby Names That Could Make A Comeback in 2020

Image: gradyreese/iStock



gradyreese/iStock When it comes to choosing the perfect baby name, there are a lot of different ways to go. There are always the names that are popular and trendy in the moment, or putting a new spelling on a more traditional name, but what about picking a name that was once much more popular way back in the past? As it turns out, that is becoming a trend in itself, especially as we look toward the future of what babies will be named in 2020. In fact, 17th-century baby names are making a comeback, and it's easy to see why. They're classic, traditional, and a lot of them are super cute.

As it turns out, there are a lot of names that were popular actual centuries ago that have had the staying power to hang on in the most popular lists for years and years, and soon, they might even start topping those lists all over again. Lately, there's been a major rise in baby girl names like Caroline and Amelia and baby boy names like Ezra and Skyler with no end in sight.

Looking for a name with more traditional, storied roots that won't be too out of place in 2020 -- and in 2025, when baby finally starts kindergarten? Some of these 17th-century names might be a good choice for a boy or a girl... and don't be surprised if they start showing up more and more as we roll into the next decade that's coming up.

Naming a baby is definitely not an easy task, but hopefully, this list will help -- and if one of these names isn't THE name, maybe it'll serve for a little inspiration, thanks to names that have been popular for a long, long time. Good luck out there!

