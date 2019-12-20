20 of The Worst Names of 2019

Image: iStock/fotostorm



iStock/fotostorm As the year comes to a close it's good to take a look back at the baby name winners from 2019 -- and the losers, too. Sure, there were a few trends that took baby name charts by storm: "X" names, like Brixley or Braxton have continued to dominate, as have ad- names, like Addisyn or Adley. Pop culture trends like names taken from Stars Wars or Game of Thrones were also huge for parents looking towards the big and small screen for inspiration. Some of these names really worked, while others -- not so much. So what separated a baby name champion from a complete flop? It all comes down to connotation. Some names got a totally bad reputation due to their sound or the things they represent to us or reminded us of. And not all of the trends have resulted in winning monikers.

Which is why we decided to compile a list of the absolute worst baby names that hit 2019 like a ton of bricks. Names that evoke a deep, stomach-churning cringe. Not to get too scientific, but we based our list on a few different categories. There were the names that just sounded bad -- Kingslayer comes to mind. And some trendy names have become a little bit tiresome -- sorry, but we've had enough of Addyson. But by far the names that make us roll our eyes the most are ones that have been ruined by pop culture or celebrities. All it takes is one bad apple to ruin the bunch (lookin' at you Tristan Thompson). We also looked to things that happened in movies, television, or major national scandals which will most likely change the essence of a name forever (think, Lori Laughlin). Take a look at our list and see if there are any rated b (for bad) names we forgot!