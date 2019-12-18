20 of the Top Baby Names of 2019

Image: iStock/Instants



iStock/Instants It's hard to believe, but the year is almost over. Goodbye, 2019! But before the ball drops at midnight on New Year's Eve, we thought we'd take a change to look back at some of the baby name winners from the past year. Think of all of the names that not only rose to popularity but ones that have consistently stayed popular since 2018. To help us with our year in review, we took a look at a list of the most popular baby names compiled by Baby Center, which not only looked for which names have risen to the top, but also elaborated on the data and explained the larger trends that seem to keep influencing parents. Some of the things parents couldn't stop thinking about? Keanu Reeves - - yep! According to BabyCenter, Reeves didn't just become the internet's boyfriend this year he also starred in four major movies this year, which couple with his "nice guy" reputation has boosted his name on the list.

Another major trend was Star Wars (naturally), but don't worry; we don't mean that they'll be a whole bunch of Baby Yodas walking around. Think names like Kiera and Kira like from Solo or Cassian from Rogue One. The third trend should be a surprise to no one, but some of this year's highest ranked baby names come from The Bachelor. The television phenomenon has produced a whopping seven couples this year who gave birth and many of the names that these reality couples used sparks name trends, like Brooks (Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's son) or Ruth (chosen by alum Bekah Martinez and boyfriend Grayston Leonard). But possibly no cultural shift has hit baby name trends as hard as the '90s, which has given new life to old-school cool names like Brittany, Nicole, Amber, Amanda, and Jessica. For our list, we put together the top 10 boys' names and the top 10 girls' names. Take a look! It might just be the key to knowing which names will be big in 2020.