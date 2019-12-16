20 Celebrity Inspired Baby Names That Will Be Popular in 2020

Image: katleho Seisa/iStock



katleho Seisa/iStock It's hard to pick the perfect baby name, but sometimes, it helps if we think of things we love to inspire us, and a lot of times, those things have to do with the entertainment world. A lot of celebrity baby names can certainly be unusual -- especially for those of us who are looking for something a bit more traditional to call our little ones -- but others can make us think of names in a way that we hadn't before ... and that goes for trends that come from our favorite movies and TV shows from 2019, as well.

Recently, BabyCenter shared a list of the top celebrity baby names that are predicted to gain a lot of popularity in 2020 as a new batch of babies are born. With so many names to choose from that have been inspired by all different areas of pop culture, it's bound to help parents-to-be come up with the perfect name for their future baby.

Some of the names are thanks to popular entertainers of 2019, like Lizzo, Camila Cabello, and Ariana Grande, while others are inspired by celebrity babies who share the same names. And of course, the latest royal baby's name makes an appearance here, too -- how could it not?

Read on for some of the best baby names that are inspired by celebrities and poised to take over in 2020. Some of them are definitely less traditional than others, but all of them are a great jumping off point for anyone who loves all things Hollywood but who also might be drawing a blank when it comes to finally narrowing down names.