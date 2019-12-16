20 Celebrity Inspired Baby Names That Will Be Popular in 2020

katleho Seisa/iStock
It's hard to pick the perfect baby name, but sometimes, it helps if we think of things we love to inspire us, and a lot of times, those things have to do with the entertainment world. A lot of celebrity baby names can certainly be unusual -- especially for those of us who are looking for something a bit more traditional to call our little ones -- but others can make us think of names in a way that we hadn't before ... and that goes for trends that come from our favorite movies and TV shows from 2019, as well.
Recently, BabyCenter shared a list of the top celebrity baby names that are predicted to gain a lot of popularity in 2020 as a new batch of babies are born. With so many names to choose from that have been inspired by all different areas of pop culture, it's bound to help parents-to-be come up with the perfect name for their future baby.
Some of the names are thanks to popular entertainers of 2019, like Lizzo, Camila Cabello, and Ariana Grande, while others are inspired by celebrity babies who share the same names. And of course, the latest royal baby's name makes an appearance here, too -- how could it not?
Read on for some of the best baby names that are inspired by celebrities and poised to take over in 2020. Some of them are definitely less traditional than others, but all of them are a great jumping off point for anyone who loves all things Hollywood but who also might be drawing a blank when it comes to finally narrowing down names.
IVY1
Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, might be almost 8 years old, but her name is still making waves for babies. In fact, Ivy is expected to be a popular name in 2020. Then again -- who doesn't want to be just like Queen Bey?
GENE2
In 2019, Amy Schumer welcomed her first child into the world, and that baby had an unusual name: Gene. Now, it's predicted to top the charts again in 2020, thanks to the inspiration from the comedian. We could see a lot more Genes in the world soon!
BILLIE3
Given the immense popularity of Billie Eilish in 2019 -- seriously, "Bad Guy" is always on the radio -- it makes sense that her name would be a popular one for babies being born. It's definitely uncommon to hear Billie for a girl, but still totally adorable.
JACOB4
This name is inspired by a certain celebrity baby. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fischer's son is named Jacob, and because of it, it seems like there will be a lot of other babies who are named Jacob in the near future. It's a classic, after all.
ARIANA5
Yup, they're talking about that Ariana. Of course, after many moms-to-be were probably boppin' to "Thank U Next" while pregnant or trying to conceive, it makes sense that Ariana is a name that ended up on their lists. It was a huge year for the singer.
CREW6
Chip and Joanna Gaines are huge trendsetters when it comes to their picks for renovating houses on Fixer Upper, so why wouldn't they be trendsetters in the baby name department, too? Apparently, since they named their youngest son Crew, the name is becoming popular.
ELEVEN7
Hoping for a baby with special powers? Thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things (and the new episodes that hit Netflix in July), it makes sense that Eleven would be on this list -- even though, without the show, it's not technically a name at all. The power of TV!
TYRION8
We knew Game of Thrones has been influential even outside of pop culture, but the end of the series really brought out a baby name trend, too. Apparently, Tyrion is on the rise for baby boys 2020. We don't hate it -- and Ty is such a cute nickname.
ARYA9
While we're on the subject of Game of Thrones, the show has sparked a trend when it comes to baby girl names, too. Looks like Arya is going to be a big one in 2020! And even without the GOT reference, it's still such a pretty name.
LUCA10
Because Hilary Duff named her son Luca, it makes sense that the name is trending ... even if he's already 7 years old. But this is a pretty common name, so it's no surprise that Luca has managed to have some serious staying power over the years.
CAMILA11
Another pop star inspired name for 2020. Camila Cabello made a lot of headlines in 2019, especially for her relationship with Shawn Mendes. And now, her name is going to be shared with plenty of babies in the coming year.
JONAS12
Looks like that Jonas Brothers comeback in 2019 has really had an impact! Of course, "Jonas" was a name long before these brothers started making music, which will probably help with its staying power, but we'd expect a lot more babies named Jonas coming into the world in 2020.
LIZZO13
Lizzo's been around awhile, but in 2019, she totally blew up, thanks to her singles "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts." And not only is her music inspiring people, but apparently, her name is too. Expect to see a lot more baby Lizzos soon -- can there possibly be too many?
ARCHIE14
Anytime a new royal baby is born, the name instantly soars in popularity, and that's no different when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's firstborn. It seems Archie is going to be a popular name, which makes sense -- it's a cute one.
LUNA15
Who doesn't want to be just like Chrissy Teigen? Of course Luna has become a popular baby name -- her adorable daughter shares the same one, and it's pretty cute. Definitely a solid (and unusual ... until it catches on, anyway) name.
MALONE16
Believe it or not, musician Post Malone has even managed to contribute to this list! After his songs have been all over the radio, it sounds like Malone has become a popular name. We wouldn't be surprised if this was used for boys and girls.
HARPER17
This name can be traced all the way back to 2011, when Victoria and David Beckham chose it for their little girl. But being that it hasn't faded from use since then, it makes sense that it's making a comeback for 2020.
ANGELO18
We have a certain Jersey Shore star to thank for this one! Snooki's son is named Angelo, and now, it sounds like the name is catching on! Angelo is definitely a more traditional name rather than trendy, but now, it seems like it might be becoming both.
RHETT19
This baby name is becoming popular thanks to the country singer Thomas Rhett (who has also become quite popular himself). Interestingly enough, Rhett is predicted to trend as a girl's name, but it would definitely work for boys, too.
FREDDY20
With the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, the name Freddy and Freddie is on rise -- we have Freddie Mercury to thank for that! It'll be interesting to see if this ends up being a nickname for a longer name, Frederick, or if parents are going straight to Freddy.