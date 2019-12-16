20 Viking Inspired Baby Names



iStock/Yuricazac

Looking for a baby name that will strike fear in the hearts of enemies? Or maybe a name that is inspired from the adventure of taking to the sea? Then might we suggest a baby name inspired by a Viking? We know, we know. It's a wee bit nontraditional, but hear us out on this one. Most Viking names have roots in Norse mythology and that's pretty darn epic. According to The National Museum of Denmark, many boys' Viking names were to honor the gods like Thor, while others were named in honor of fierce animals like wolves or bears. Viking girls' names had special power attributed to them like "peace" or "beauty." It might seem like all of these names historical, the truth is that Viking names are the basis for many names that are popular today or are still being used today by people all over the world.

It might be because The Avengers movies have dominated the last couple of years (hellooo! Thor) or perhaps it's because of the popular animated series How to Train Your Dragon, or even Game of Thones, but Viking names seem to be in the ether. Most people are familiar with the most popular names like Thor or Hilda, but there are many other names that might be less familiar. According to Baby Name Wizard, most Norse names have a Germanic or Nordic root, which gives them a strong sensibility. And one would most likely find Viking names still in use throughout Scandinavia. So which names have potential to hit it big? We've found 20 of the top boys and girls name that have Viking roots to answer that question. And they might just be inspiration for a parent with striking spirit.