20 Baby Names That Stand for Happiness

Image: LSOphoto/iStock



LSOphoto/iStock When it comes to finding the perfect baby name, parents-to-be can run into a lot of challenges -- especially if they're looking for a name with a very specific meaning. For example? Baby names that mean happiness. A lot of them exist, ranging from the obvious (names like Joy) to the totally unexpected (names like Winston), but figuring out what those names are can be a struggle. Fortunately, this list should help -- especially with a wide variety of names that all mean the same thing in one place.

After all, if a baby name is going to mean anything, "happiness" and "joy" are two very good places to start. Although there will definitely be those tough moments -- such as sleepless nights, crying jags that seem like they're never going to end, and those dreaded growth spurts -- having a baby is undoubtedly going to make a new parent's world a much brighter (and yes, happier) place. For a little person who's going to bring so much happiness, maybe it's not such a bad idea for the name to reflect that?

Whether the baby is a boy or a girl, plenty of options exist, with some that are more unusual than others -- and some that are traditional but surprisingly interesting.

Read on for baby names that stand for happiness. It's definitely important to make sure whatever name is chosen is meaningful, but going with something that represents the best parts of life is a pretty good head start to give a kid.

Good luck!