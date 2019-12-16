20 Baby Names That Stand for Happiness

LSOphoto/iStock
When it comes to finding the perfect baby name, parents-to-be can run into a lot of challenges -- especially if they're looking for a name with a very specific meaning. For example? Baby names that mean happiness. A lot of them exist, ranging from the obvious (names like Joy) to the totally unexpected (names like Winston), but figuring out what those names are can be a struggle. Fortunately, this list should help -- especially with a wide variety of names that all mean the same thing in one place.
After all, if a baby name is going to mean anything, "happiness" and "joy" are two very good places to start. Although there will definitely be those tough moments -- such as sleepless nights, crying jags that seem like they're never going to end, and those dreaded growth spurts -- having a baby is undoubtedly going to make a new parent's world a much brighter (and yes, happier) place. For a little person who's going to bring so much happiness, maybe it's not such a bad idea for the name to reflect that?
Whether the baby is a boy or a girl, plenty of options exist, with some that are more unusual than others -- and some that are traditional but surprisingly interesting.
Read on for baby names that stand for happiness. It's definitely important to make sure whatever name is chosen is meaningful, but going with something that represents the best parts of life is a pretty good head start to give a kid.
Ada1
A short but sweet name for a baby girl, Ada comes from German and means "noble, happy." Easy to spell, cute, and has such a sweet meaning? Could end up being a perfect first or middle name for a baby-to-be.
Asher2
This unique name for a baby boy holds a pretty big meaning in Hebrew: Happy and blessed. In fact, Asher comes from a man in the Bible who was promised a happy life -- who doesn't want that for their children?
Joy3
When trying to come up with names that stand for happiness, Joy is an obvious one (and it reminds us of the very happy character from Inside Out). But just because it's an obvious choice doesn't mean it's not a unique one. It would make a perfect first or even middle name for a baby girl.
Tate4
Surprisingly enough, Tate stands for happiness too. It has Norse origin and means "cheerful." It's a fitting choice for parents who are super into Norse mythology or who are hoping for a super cheery baby. (Aren't we all?)
Sunny5
Here's a name that just makes us think of all things happiness and sunshine. Although it's gained a bit of popularity recently, Sunny isn't all that common these days, so baby girl will most certainly stand out from her peers.
Winston6
Who knew that Winston had such a happy history as a name? It comes from the German name Wynnstan -- "Wynn" means joy and "Stan" means stone. We wouldn't have predicted it, but it's a cute name for a baby boy with all kinds of nickname possibilities.
Edith7
Edith is a classic name, and it has a pretty sweet meaning. It's an English name that means "happy," and as a bonus, it's timeless, so it'll never go out of style. Plus, it lends itself well to the nickname Edie, which is pretty adorable.
Felix8
Felix comes from Latin and means "happy or lucky." Honestly, either one of those options is pretty good, so this might be a good name choice for an easygoing little guy. It's seemed to have lost a bit of popularity recently, so Felix might be the only one in his class with that name -- another bonus.
Farrah9
Another totally classic name, and we had no idea that the meaning was so joyful! It actually has several meanings -- in Arabic, Farrah means "joy," while in Persian, it refers to "glory" or "fortune." Either way, baby Farrah can't lose!
Gale10
Whether Mom and Dad are big Hunger Games fans (shout out to Liam Hemsworth's character!) or looking for a happy, gender neutral name, Gale could be the right choice. It means "jovial" or "rowdy" in Middle English -- sounds like the right way to describe a lot of little boys.
Felicity11
Any American Girl doll fans in the house? Either way, Felicity is an inspired choice for parents wanting to bestow happiness upon their children. The name itself means "happiness" -- what more could anyone ask for?
Isaac12
Isaac is a strong name and a classic, and its Hebrew roots lead back to nothing but pure joy. In fact, the name itself comes from a word that means "he laughs," and with any luck, that baby's laugh for the first time will be one of the most beautiful sounds Mom and Dad ever hear.
Hilary13
There have been a lot of famous Hilarys and Hillarys, but future parents might be wondering what the name itself means. Apparently, it comes from the Latin word "hilarius," which means "cheerful." That certainly seems to add up.
Eddie14
Whether parents choose to go with the more formal Edward or head straight to the nickname Eddie, either choice is a meaningful one. Eddie means "rich, happy," and honestly, we'll take either! Can't go wrong there.
Abigail15
Planning on having a baby who turns into a total daddy's girl? Whether she's called Abby or the full Abigail, in Hebrew, the name means "father rejoiced" or "father's joy." Although that applies to most babies, this name is a special way to express it.
Denton16
Looking for an original name? Look no further than Denton! Although it's more commonly heard as a surname, it has English roots that mean "happy home." And hopefully, that's exactly what a new baby boy will bring after his arrival.
Beatrice17
Beatrice comes from a Latin word, Beatrix, that means "she who makes happy." And for anyone who's worried that Beatrice is too long or formal for a baby or little girl, can we also add that Bea would make an adorable nickname?
Oron18
Here's a totally original and unexpected name -- and maybe one that some parents haven't heard before. Oron means "light, joy," two things a new baby will likely bring to his parents. No complaints here when it comes to something so unique.
Naomi19
Looking for a name with Biblical roots and a strong meaning? Look no further than Naomi, which means "cheerful and pleasantness." Such a sweet meaning for a sweet baby girl -- and it's sure to be a fairly original choice these days.
Gwyneth20
What name is more inspiring than the one that belongs to goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow? All jokes aside, the name is actually Welsh and means "happiness," with ties to the name Gwyendolyn. Both names are totally solid options.