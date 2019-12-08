20 Baby Names Inspired By Funny Men



monkeybusinessimages/iStock

A good sense of humor is a virtue that shouldn't be taken for granted. Who hasn't needed to crack a smile when things are at their darkest? This is why we love us some funny people. All of the men and women who know just the thing to say to get us rolling on the floor. And this got us thinking: Wouldn't it be great to come up with a list of boy's name based on some of the funniest guys we know? Just think, Baby could be the next Andy Samberg or Kenan Thompson and the fast track to comedy stardom could all come from picking the absolute perfect baby name. Of course, we can't guarantee that funny baby name will equal a hilarious baby. That's probably the type of thing that little chunk has to be born with. But still, it probably couldn't hurt.

While we truly believe that 2020 will be the year of the funny woman (and have made the list to prove it), the guys of comedy are still holding strong. Which is why we've collected the top 20 boys names inspired by funny men into one neat and hilarious list. Of course, many famous alum from Saturday Night Live make an appearance like Will Ferrell, as do late-night greats, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien. But there might be a few names that not everyone knows -- stand-ups or comedians who have yet to become household names or comedians who have won us over in movies or on TV, Bowen Yang or Kumail Nanjiani. But we promise these names are the best of the best and we only included people who truly make us laugh. So take a look at our list and make a mental note of which names are funny-bone ticklers.