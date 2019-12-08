20 Baby Names Inspired By Funny Men

monkeybusinessimages/iStock
blogger
Genny Glassman
Pregnancy

baby boy
monkeybusinessimages/iStock

A good sense of humor is a virtue that shouldn't be taken for granted. Who hasn't needed to crack a smile when things are at their darkest? This is why we love us some funny people. All of the men and women who know just the thing to say to get us rolling on the floor. And this got us thinking: Wouldn't it be great to come up with a list of boy's name based on some of the funniest guys we know? Just think, Baby could be the next Andy Samberg or Kenan Thompson and the fast track to comedy stardom could all come from picking the absolute perfect baby name. Of course, we can't guarantee that funny baby name will equal a hilarious baby. That's probably the type of thing that little chunk has to be born with. But still, it probably couldn't hurt.

While we truly believe that 2020 will be the year of the funny woman (and have made the list to prove it), the guys of comedy are still holding strong. Which is why we've collected the top 20 boys names inspired by funny men into one neat and hilarious list. Of course, many famous alum from Saturday Night Live make an appearance like Will Ferrell, as do late-night greats, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien. But there might be a few names that not everyone knows -- stand-ups or comedians who have yet to become household names or comedians who have won us over in movies or on TV, Bowen Yang or Kumail Nanjiani. But we promise these names are the best of the best and we only included people who truly make us laugh. So take a look at our list and make a mental note of which names are funny-bone ticklers.

  • SETH

    baby boy
    iStock/JaCZhou

    The host of Late Night With Seth Meyers is the inspiration for the first name on our list -- and there's good reason why. From his time as the head writer on SNL to his recent Netflix special Lobby Baby, Seth has been consistently funny. As a baby name, Seth is derived from the Hebrew name sheth and means "appointed."

    • Advertisement

  • JASON

    baby boy
    iStock/xijian

    Although he's probably most famous for playing Rafi on The League, Jason Mantzoukas has shown up in countless comedy movies and shows, including the Netflix show Big Mouth. Jason is the English derivative of the Latin and Greek Iāson which means "healer" and is also derived from the name iasthai, which means "to heal."

  • HANNIBAL

    baby boy
    iStock/PeopleImages

    We know the name Hannibal might not bring to mind *ahem* comedy -- especially if one is a horror movie fan and remembers Hannibal Lecter from the movie The Silence of the Lambs. But we swear there's nothing scary about how funny stand-up comedian Hannibal Buress is. Especially playing our favorite dentist on Broad City -- Lincoln.

  • JOHN

    baby boy
    iStock/Wenbin

    It's The Comeback Kid himself, John Mulaney. Possibly one of the best stand-ups working today, we pretty much watch John anything that he does. We're also huge fans of the name John, which is derived from the Hebrew name Yehanan, a shortened form of Yehohanan which is derived from yehōhānān, which means "Yahweh [God] is gracious."

  • BOWEN

    baby boy
    iStock/DonnaDiavolo

    Bowen Yang might be the newest member of the SNL cast, but he's bound to become a fan favorite. But as a baby name, Bowen actually is most likely a variation on the name Owen, which has unknown origins. Some believe the name comes from the Welsh name oen, which means "lamb."

  • KENAN

    baby boy
    iStock/Jasonfang

    Kenan Thompson has been our favorite since his days on All That and Kenan and Kel, but now as a full cast member on Saturday Night Live our love of Kenan has only grown more and more. The name Kenan is the anglicized form of the Irish name Cianán, which means "little Cian, little ancient one."

  • MICHAEL

    baby boy
    iStock/Matrix Images

    Weekend Update host and stand-up comedian Michael Che is possibly one of the funniest people on television. But Michael is also a pretty popular baby name. Derived from the Hebrew name mīkhā’ē‘l, which means "Who is like God?" and the name of one of the seven archangels in the Bible. 

  • ADAM

    baby boy
    iStock/Lizalica

    Who wasn't just a tiny bit in love with Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation? Well, we can all owe that adoration to actor Adam Scott. Adam is already a popular baby name and hit its peak in popularity in the 1970s. The name is derived from the Hebrew name adama, which means "red earth."

  • WILL

    baby boy
    iStock/Serhii Sobolevskyi

    We could not do a list of funny men's baby names without mentioning Will Ferrell, SNL, Anchorman, Old School, we pretty much would watch Will Ferrell do anything. The name Will comes from the Old High German Willehelm, which is a compound name composed from the elements willeo, which means "will, determination" and helm, which means "protection, helmet."

  • KUMAIL

    baby boy
    iStock/miodrag ignjatovic

    Fans of Silicon Valley and The Big Sick already know who we're talking about. Kumail Nanjiani is one of the breakout stars of the past couple of years. As a baby name, Kumail comes from the Quran, Quranicnames.com states, and means "complete," "perfect," "mature," and "whole." How sweet!

  • ZACH

    baby boy
    iStock/PeopleImages

    Probably best known for the Hangover movies Zach Galifianakis was recently cracking us up in the Netflix special, Between Two Ferns. Zachary is the English version of the Latin/Greek name Zacharias, which means "remembrance of the Lord," and in Hebrew is it derived from the name Zecharya.

  • PAUL

    baby boy
    iStock/Dmitrii Guldin

    We've been in love with Paul Rudd since his Clueless days, but little did we know way back when that he was more than just a heartthrob -- he' downright hysterical. The name Paul comes from the Latin Paulus and originated as a Roman family name derived from paulus, which means "small."

  • NICK

    baby boy
    iStock/miodrag ignjatovic

    Everyone seems to be talking about Nick Kroll's Netflix show Big Mouth and we hate to admit it, but the slightly, OK very raunchy, show makes us crack up, too. Nick is the short form of Nicholas, which comes from the Latin Nicolaus and is a derivative of the Greek Nikolaos, which means "victory of the people."

  • ANDY

    baby boy
    iStock/monkeybusinessimages

    Andy Samberg is an alumni of SNL, Brooklyn 99, and stars in one of our favorite movies, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which is how he found his name on our list. Of course, Andy is the shortened form of the name Andrew, which is derived from the Greek andreios, which means "manly." 

  • CHRIS

    baby boy
    iStock/Mehmet Hilmi Barcin

    Chris Redd is one of the new featured players on Saturday Night Live, but he is truly a force to be reckoned with. Chris, Christopher, and Christian all share a common root name and are all derived from the Latin christiānus, which means "a Christian" or "a follower of Christ." It's also derived from the Greek christianos.

  • JIMMY

    baby boy
    iStock/Yue_

    What would The Tonight Show be without Jimmy Fallon? Although we don't think it should surprise anyone to learn that his real first name is James. James originated from the Latin name Iacomus, which evolved from the Ecclesiastic Iakōbos, a version of the Hebrew Yaakov. The root of the name means "supplanting, seizing by the heel."

  • CONAN

    baby boy
    iStock/FatCamera

    What can we say? We love the way this late-night show host moves. We watch Conan O' Brien do his string dance or pal around with Andy Ritcher nearly every night of the week and we think Conan would make a fun and unusual name. Derived from the diminutive form of the Gaelic, cú, Conan actually means ""small hound."

  • PETE

    baby boy
    iStock/miodrag ignjatovic

    Pete Davidson might be more well known for his romantic relationships than his comedy, but we really do love seeing him on SNL. The name Peter comes from the Latin Petrus and the Greek Petro, and is derived from the words petra, which means "a rock" and petros, "a stone."

  • COLIN

    baby boy
    iStock/middelveld

    SNL head writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost is the inspiration for this baby name. Colin is an English name and originated as a medieval variant of the obsolete Colle, which was short for Nicholas, which means "victory of the people." Cute variations are Collan, Collin, Collun, Coln, and Colun

  • TITUSS

    baby boy
    iStock/zorazhuang

    Tituss Burgess is probably best known as his character from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, aspiring actor (and Kimmy's roommate) Titus Andromedon. Titus originated from the Greek Titos or tīo, which means "to honor." And towards the later end of the 2010s, the name has grown in popularity.

baby names

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement