46 Old World Baby Names That Shouldn't Be Forgotten

twenty20.com/@j.medvedeva Baby names can be a black hole. Figuring out what to name a child is daunting, but it can also be fun. It's also seemingly endless when it comes to all the possibilities out there. There are modern names, hipster names, and "hottest,"/ -- the most popular names. Names are such a big deal that the U.S. Census actually releases a list of the most popular baby names of the year. Throughout the past decade, Emmas, Olivias, Jaydens, and Liams have consistently topped the list. They're fresh and cute and feel very "now." But some parents don't want their kid's name to be the most popular. Maybe they're a generally unconventional person who has always steered away from the fads.



Or maybe some parents had a popular name and knows what it's like to be designated the fifth Jessica in the class and is therefore forever branded as Jessica L. No matter the reason, some parents try to dig through culture, history, celebrity kids' names, and every other avenue to find something different and special. Sometimes it may be true that the freshest and most unique names are actually the oldest!



Yes, naming a child after a grandparent is already a thing for many people, but going back a little farther can mean finding great names that fell out of popularity. These underused classics now sound distinctive again and many hit the sweet spot of classic, hipster, and unique!



So let's look back at names that might have been only been cool in yesteryear. As we know from baby name trends in the past, names can be saved from extinction, and many names are actually due for a comeback.

We compiled a list of "old world" names that are just waiting to make a resurgence. Will babies of 2030 and beyond start the trend? We sure hope so!