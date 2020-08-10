46 Old World Baby Names That Shouldn't Be Forgotten

twenty20.com/@j.medvedeva
Baby names can be a black hole. Figuring out what to name a child is daunting, but it can also be fun. It's also seemingly endless when it comes to all the possibilities out there. There are modern names, hipster names, and "hottest,"/ -- the most popular names. Names are such a big deal that the U.S. Census actually releases a list of the most popular baby names of the year. Throughout the past decade, Emmas, Olivias, Jaydens, and Liams have consistently topped the list. They're fresh and cute and feel very "now." But some parents don't want their kid's name to be the most popular. Maybe they're a generally unconventional person who has always steered away from the fads.
Or maybe some parents had a popular name and knows what it's like to be designated the fifth Jessica in the class and is therefore forever branded as Jessica L. No matter the reason, some parents try to dig through culture, history, celebrity kids' names, and every other avenue to find something different and special. Sometimes it may be true that the freshest and most unique names are actually the oldest!
Yes, naming a child after a grandparent is already a thing for many people, but going back a little farther can mean finding great names that fell out of popularity. These underused classics now sound distinctive again and many hit the sweet spot of classic, hipster, and unique!
So let's look back at names that might have been only been cool in yesteryear. As we know from baby name trends in the past, names can be saved from extinction, and many names are actually due for a comeback.
We compiled a list of "old world" names that are just waiting to make a resurgence. Will babies of 2030 and beyond start the trend? We sure hope so!
MARTHA1
In addition to being the first name of the first First Lady of the United States, Marthas have been significant for a long time. A Martha figures in the Biblical story of Lazarus, and more recently we've had the maven of all things domestic, Martha Stewart, and grand dame of modern dance, Martha Graham. The name come from the Aramaic language, and it means "lady."
EVERETT2
Everett comes to us from Old Germanic and Old English, and it means "brave, strong boar" or "brave as a wild boar." It's definitely a name with staying power. It has been a consistently popular boys' name for more than 140 years, peaking at 81st in 1906, and since 2001, it's been riding another wave of popularity.
EMIL3
Emil is derived from an old Roman family name and is the male counterpart to Emily. The original name means "rival" or "to strive or excel." Among the most appropriate and accomplished bearers of this name was Emil Zatopek, the great Czechoslovakian distance runner of the mid-20th century.
ALONZO4
Alonzo is another distinguished name, attributed mainly to Italian and Spanish origin. It's meanings include "noble" and "ready to battle." The Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes used it as the first name of the character who renames himself "Don Quixote" in the classic novel.
AUGUST5
August is a name for a baby that means business. It comes from the Latin for "great," "magnificent," "esteemed," and "venerable." In fact, it had so much cachet that more than one Roman emperor had it as part of their title in the form, Augustus. But if that seems a bit much for a baby to carry, "Augie" and "Gus" are also derived from it.
GROVER6
The name Grover has graced various famous personalities from a former President of the United States to a much more well known and beloved Sesame Street character. It comes from English, and originally meant, fittingly enough, "from the grove." It also came into use as an American version of the German and Swiss name Gruber.
EULA7
The musical name Eula is derived from the even more melodic Greek name Eulalia, which means "good speaking," "wealthy," or "gem of the sea." It's also used as a variation of the name Ula, which has Scandinavian, Celtic, and Hawaiian roots. A unique name possessing both beauty and simplicity.
MAUDE8
The name Maude comes down to us from Hebrew, Old German, and even French, derived variously from Madeline, Matilda, and Maud. In whichever version, it means "woman of Magdala, mighty in battle," so it conveys determination and strength. A popular nickname is Maddy.
FRANK9
The sturdy directness of Frank never goes out of style. Even outside it's use as a name, frank as a word indicates indicates simplicity and honesty. And though it can't get any plainer, it lends itself to softening with a nickname such as "Frankie." Originally an Old German term meaning "Frenchman," it's famous bearers range from Sinatra to architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
MARY10
Mary is a name that has definitely stood the test of time. It's been used by monarchs and popular singers alike. The name is the English version of "Maria," and comes originally from the Hebrew Maryam or Miriam. Various meanings have been attributed to Mary, including "drop of the sea," "bitter," and "beloved.
CORDELIA
11
Cordelia means "heart of the sea" or "daughter" and also has the classy advantage of being the same name as a key character in Shakespeare's drama King Lear. Royal and vintage, we're on board. She can be called Cordy or Cori for short.
MINNIE
12
Minnie Mouse probably holds the claim to being the most famous bearer of this Old World name, but picture it on a little girl? It's still adorable. It's allegedly a form of "Miryam," which is the name of the '60s fictional character Mrs. Maisel.
ALICE
13
Alice is another older name, but it has achieved staying power across pop culture, from the timeless fame of Alice in Wonderland to contemporary author Alice Walker. Alice first became popular in France and Britain in the 12th century.
GEORGE14
George may be making a comeback, thanks to Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge giving their son, Prince George, the name. But one doesn't have to stem from a long line of kings to have it. It actually has Greek origins and has a Roman tie through a martyred soldier from Palestine.
HENRY
15
Henry just sounds so sweet. At the same time, it carries a strength and history that a young boy--and young man--can grow into as he matures. It's a name of German origin, and one borne by numerous kings past, so it also has a natural regal air to it.
CHARLES
16
Charles is another royal-associated name. It means "free man" and topped the most-popular name lists throughout the 1880s. Charles Darwin, a popular figure at this time, may or may not have something to do with that.
FLORENCE17
The most popular Florence today comes from the band Florence and the Machine, but the name has roots much further back than that. It's Latin and means "flourishing, prosperous." It sounds like an ethereal name, with infinite nickname potentials.
IDA18Ida could make a comeback as the next Ava. Both names have three letters, but are simple and feminine. It's a German name, brought to England, and means "work" and "labor." It's also "the name of a mountain on the island of Crete where, according to Greek myth, the god Zeus was born."
HARRY
19
The first association that comes to mind when we think of Harry is likely to be Harry Potter. It's definitely more popular as an English name, but because of the books' popularity in the US, the name could make a resurgence.
-
ARTHUR20
Arthur is a name that has its earliest regal use in the sixth century. There's also its tie to the Middle Ages thanks to King Arthur and his knights. And who wouldn't hope their son had some of the characteristics of such a noble literary figure?
EDISON
21
Edison probably initially evokes the famous American inventor who placed his imprint on so many aspects of modern life, but its origins lie in Old English where it was commonly a last name. But as a first name, it has surged in popularity in recent years.
BEATRIX
22
Beatrix Potter, the creator of the Peter Rabbit books, came to mind when this name appeared in our search, but the name has an identity all its own. It has both soothing and adventurous meanings, including "she who brings happiness" and "voyager."
HARVEY23
Thanks to shows such as Riverdale, which takes place in a comic book-inspired world, older names like Archie are coming back into the limelight. This includes, Harvey, the boyfriend of Sabrina the teenage witch, which is also a comic-turned-sitcom-turned-Netflix series.
HILDA
24
Hilda has also experienced a resurgence in popular culture, thanks also to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series on Netflix. It definitely carries powerful overtones, as it stems from the German word "hild," which means "battle."
ISOLDE
25
Isolde is Welsh of origin, and it means "ice ruler." It's said to have gained popularity from a folklore story of two lovers, Tristan and Isolde, which is set in the sixth century. The story has carried enough romantic power to be the subject of opera and film.
MABEL
26
Mabel is a sweet, down to earth name that means "lovable and dear." During the Middle Ages, the use of the name Amabel was more common. But over the subsequent centuries, until it was ultimately shorted to Mabel.
LUTHER27
Luther is a name with a long, strong history, going back to the famous 17th century priest and theologian Martin Luther. But as a first name, it may be most associated with R&B singer Luther Vandross. Historically, the name means "army people."
CLARK28
Yet another comic book character name, Clark (as in Clark Kent from Superman) means "scribe" or "secretary." For much of the 20th century, it's standard bearer was actor Clark Gable. It originated as a surname in England but over time has risen in popularity as a first name.
ADELAIDE
29
Adelaide is more than just a city in Australia (the capital of the Australian state of South Australia). It's also an Old World name that means "noble" or "nobility." It can be shortened to Addie or Addy or even Adele.
FLETCHER
30Fletcher is one of those names that typically serves as a last name, but that also works well as a first name. Famous holders of the name include Big Band leader Fletcher Henderson. It is derived from the French word for an "arrow maker."
INEZ
31
Believe it or not, Inez, which is the Portuguese version of Agnes, is an older name itself. It is derived from Greek and can be translated as "chaste, pure, sacred." The name has found its way into popular culture as the name for characters in the film Hairspray and TV series Futurama.
BRENT32
Brent used to be a last name, but since the 1940s has become a popular first name as well. Meaning "the burnt" in Old English, it was originally the last name for a criminal who had been branded for his crimes. But despite this association, it's still a charmer.
FERN33
Say hello to Fern! The Old English word for the leafy green plant, Fern is a sweet and sprightly name for a baby girl. It's also the name of the young girl who saves Wilber the pig in Charlotte's Web and is less common than similar floral names like Rose or Daisy.
