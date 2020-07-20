30 Baby Boy Names Inspired by Epic Movies

iStock.com/SolStock
Choosing a baby name for a future son can feel exciting and overwhelming at the same time. On the one hand, it's so cool to think that this name will be what this person will be known as from preschool until adulthood. On the other hand, choosing a name for a child without knowing his personality first can feel like a bit of a challenge and a lot of pressure.
There's so much to consider when picking a baby name. What if we fall in love with a name because it's trendy, but realize too late that the name is more popular than we realized or wanted? What if we pick the name David, but they turn out to be more of a Charlemagne?
There's no real way to know until the baby arrives if a name will truly suit him. But thanks to the movies, we get a chance to see what a name in action might look like. Films are a great place to draw inspiration for baby names. Rather than simply seeing a name written in a baby book or on a computer screen, we can compare the name to the movie character and personality traits it's attached to for a better sense of how we feel about it, and if we'd want it for our own child.
We've gathered 20 uncommon baby boy names from epic films to add to the list of possible contenders for a soon to be arriving bundle of blue. Some of these names, like Quill and Loki, are sure to stand out from the crowd, just like the characters they're based on. Others, like Noah, Kip, and Flynn have less obvious film ties -- just enough for a super fan to make the connection.
See if one is a perfect fit. Or just have fun trying to match each name it the film it comes from.
LEE1
Hong Kong American actor, director, martial artist, martial arts instructor and philosopher Bruce Lee was a global sensation in the '60s and '70s. His most famous character in Enter the Dragon was Lee. It's of English origin and means "pasture, meadow."
JULES2
Plenty of Quentin Tarantino fans' obsession began with Pulp Fiction. In the crime thriller, Samuel L. Jackson was lauded for his performance as Jules, a hitman working alongside John Travolta's Vincent Vegaules. While it's probably not what Tarantino had in mind when he chose the name, Jules is of French and Latin origin and means "youthful, soft, downy."
ERIC3
Blade fans might be drawn to the name Eric, which is the name of a half-vampire "daywalker" played by Wesley Snipes in the 1998 superhero horror flick. Also known as Blade, Eric is skilled at martial arts. The name is of Norse origin meaning "eternal ruler."
RHETT4
In 1939, the epic film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's novel Gone With the Wind took the world by storm. There was only man for the job of playing Rhett Butler, and that was Clark Gable. Turns out the background of the name is far lower key than the grand-scale film and its leads. It's of English and Dutch origin and means "advice."
DARCY5
Although it's the last name of the dashing Pride & Prejudice character, famously played by Colin Firth and various leading men over the years, most people refer to him as "Mr. Darcy," as opposed to his first name Fitzwilliam. Jane Austen lovers might opt for it as a charming baby boy's name. The name Darcy is of French and Irish origin and means 'from Arcy." It's considered a quintessential English name for boys.
LLOYD6
Originally a Welsh surname, Lloyd means "gray." It's also of course the last name of Doc Brown actor Christopher Lloyd and the first name of John Cusack's character in the late '80s classic Say Anything. Plenty of people will never forget that boombox scene -- and this baby boy name will be just as memorable!
HARRY7
Harry is now usually regarded as a pet form of Henry, Harold, or Harrison. (Try saying that three times fast!) But it's also of course the name of the Boy Who Lived. Harry Potter fans will easily gravitate to this classic.
T'CHALLA8
T'Challa is the real name of Marvel superhero Black Panther. Created by writer-editor Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he first appeared in Fantastic Four #52 (July 1966). He is the first Black superhero in mainstream American comics.
EMMETT9
Whether mom and dad are Back to the Future fans or a Twilight lovers, Emmett might be a timeless choice. It was of course the name of Emmett Cullen, a vampire in Stephenie Meyer's Twilight series, as well as the first name of Emmett "Doc" Brown in Back to the Future. It is of Hebrew, German, English origin and means "universal."
MARTY10
Bringing to mind Michael J. Fox's character in the epic Back to the Future trilogy, Marty is of course the shortened version of Martin. But it also stems from Martinus (of Mars, war-like), a derivative of Mars, the name of the Roman mythological god of war. The name was borne by St. Martin of Tours (c. 315-397). He is mainly remembered for splitting his cloak in two and giving half to a beggar.
QUILL11
Sci-fi fans should seriously consider adding the name Quill to their short list. A nod to Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy, it's a baby name that honors mom and dad's nerdom while sounding refined enough for the Ivy League. Plus, Star-Lord is the best nickname ever.
KIP12
Kip is an English name meaning, "from the pointed hill." Fans of Napoleon Dynamite will recognize it as the name of Napoleon's self-described cool cousin. We might not love his giant gold chain vibe, but as an adorable baby name, we're sold.
OWEN13
The new Jurassic World movies brought us terrifying new dinosaurs and Owen, the fearless, funny raptor trainer with a name that's perfect for a baby boy. A Welsh name meaning, "young warrior," or "noble," it's a name for a boy destined to be a bold and brave name.
NOAH14
The name Noah has obvious biblical connections, but movie buffs will also recognize it as the name of one of the star characters in The Notebook. A hard worker and a true romantic, we'd love to see any baby boy live up to this moniker.
FERRIS15
Parents who hope their son grows up to enjoy life to the fullest should consider the name Ferris, after the famous Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Of course, no one wants their baby to trash the Ferrari, but seeing our child as a parade grand marshal seems like a blast!
EAMES16
For those of us who still ponder the plot of Inception and that spinning top while sitting in the bathtub, Eames is a thoughtful choice for a baby boy name. Pronounced "AYmes" the name is English for "son of the uncle" and is sure to make people stop and think.
NEVILLE17
For those of us who grew up on the Harry Potter films, naming a baby after a beloved character just makes sense. But since there will likely be a lot of Jameses and Harrys in preschool, why not reach for the name Neville instead? It's a nod to Gryffindor that's less obvious.
NEO18
The Tswana word for "gift" and the Greek word for "new," the name Neo is a powerful one for a family happy to welcome the new gift of a baby boy. Sci-fi fans will remember Neo as the star of The Matrix, the man who saw the world for what it was and set humanity free.
SEBASTIAN19
If the La La Land soundtrack still holds a top 10 spot on the household playlist, Sebastian just might be the perfect baby name for a soon-to-arrive baby boy. Even if tap dance and saxophone lessons aren't in his future, the name alone has a smooth, jazzy ring to it.
JACK20
For a movie-inspired baby name that's easy to pronounce and spell, remember Jack Dawson from his ill-fated trip from Titanic. As an artist, Jack proved that talent and love transcend social classes and that a man can be whatever he puts his mind to. We think that's a solid dream for a baby boy.
ZURI21
This Swahili name means "beautiful." Zuri was the wise and beloved advisor to King T'Challa in the film Black Panther. As special as it is powerful, we think the name Zuri would be a great title for a cherished baby boy.
AARON22
Mean Girls fans have to admit that having a baby boy named Aaron would be so fetch (especially if he was born on October 3!) It's also a Hebrew name that means "lofty" or "exalted." Fingers crossed any baby named Aaron would also be naturally good at math.
PIPPIN23
A playful name that's sure to stand out, Pippin was a member of the Fellowship of the Ring in the Lord of the Rings film. Though small, Pippin was brave and fiercely loyal to his friends. Obviously those are both great qualities for any baby boy or grown man to possess.
FLYNN24
If a fairy tale romance leads to a tiny prince that's on that way, consider a Disney movie for name inspiration. A tiny Charming might struggle to make friends on the playground. But Flynn, Eugene's nickname from Rapunzel is a fun name with just a hint of royal swagger.
ANDY25
It's impossible to think of the Toy Story movies without thinking of the name Andy. As the boy who cherished his toys like friends, he won their hearts and ours. We think this name, which is derived from the Greek name for "manlike" or "brave" would make a wonderful choice for a baby boy.
CHRISTIAN26
So many great things came out of the movie Clueless. The bold fashions, the awesome catch-phrases, and this delightful name for a baby boy. As Cher's male bestie, Christian had tons of style and fantastic hair -- what more could a mom wish for?
ELLIOT27
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is over 35 years old. Yet, everyone still remembers this blockbuster about a little boy named Elliot who befriended a lost alien. We think the time is ripe for a reboot, but until that happens, at least we can snag this great name for our little one.
GALE28
If Mom wants a baby name based on a book but dad's lobbying for a name from the movies, going with Gale from The Hunger Games could be the first of many parenting compromises. The character was all about strength. But it bears noting that the name Gale is Middle English for "jovial," proving this to be a well-rounded name.
CARLISLE29
Team Edward or Team Jacob, we can agree that Carlisle is a pretty cool character name from the Twilight books. People might roll their eyes at naming a baby after a vampire, but Edward's adopted father was handsome, smart, and immortal. Hey, we could do worse when picking a name for our child!
LOKI30
The Norse trickster God, Loki is easily one of the most entertaining characters in the Avengers films. (Fingers crossed he makes it back for Endgame, but knowing him he's sure to have something up his sleeve-- right?) Pick this name for a child that's sure to keep his parents on his toes.