50 Boy & Girl Baby Names Inspired by Our Favorite Romantic Comedies

Image: Lovebirds/Netflix



Lovebirds/Netflix Baby name inspiration can be found almost anywhere. Parents often choose names from their favorite books, television shows, theater productions and even reality TV. So, it makes perfect sense that a mom or dad might look in another unexpected place for baby name inspiration: romantic comedies. It might seem odd at first to pick a baby name from a love story, but think about it. What characters are more iconic than Harry and Sally? Who is more endearing than Drew Barrymore's character in The Wedding Singer? The characters in romantic comedies embody so many great traits and values, so why should they be left out of the baby name game?

Romantic comedies get kind of a bad reputation. They're often seen as silly or frivolous. And they can certainly be unrealistic. But are there any other kinds of movies that are more fun to watch? Whether we admit it or not, we all dream about love and about having the right people in our lives. Romantic comedies give us an outlet for our daydreams, and they've introduced us to some seriously amazing characters. Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff from 13 Going On 30, Toula and Ian in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey from To All The Boys I've Loved Before? All epic.

Whether parents love old-school early '00s romantic comedies, like The Wedding Planner or Hitch, or they're into the more recent stuff, like The Big Sick or Crazy Rich Asians, there are names on this list that fit every person's preference. And, as a bonus, many of the options here would work well for a girl or a boy. Click through to see some of the best names most people have forgotten about from their favorite rom-coms.