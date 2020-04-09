50 Boy & Girl Baby Names Inspired by Our Favorite Romantic Comedies

Ashley Austrew | Apr 9, 2020
50 Boy & Girl Baby Names Inspired by Our Favorite Romantic Comedies
to all the boys I've loved before
Baby name inspiration can be found almost anywhere. Parents often choose names from their favorite books, television shows, theater productions and even reality TV. So, it makes perfect sense that a mom or dad might look in another unexpected place for baby name inspiration: romantic comedies. It might seem odd at first to pick a baby name from a love story, but think about it. What characters are more iconic than Harry and Sally? Who is more endearing than Drew Barrymore's character in The Wedding Singer? The characters in romantic comedies embody so many great traits and values, so why should they be left out of the baby name game?

Romantic comedies get kind of a bad reputation. They're often seen as silly or frivolous. And they can certainly be unrealistic. But are there any other kinds of movies that are more fun to watch? Whether we admit it or not, we all dream about love and about having the right people in our lives. Romantic comedies give us an outlet for our daydreams, and they've introduced us to some seriously amazing characters. Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff from 13 Going On 30, Toula and Ian in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey from To All The Boys I've Loved Before? All epic.

Whether parents love old-school early '00s romantic comedies, like The Wedding Planner or Hitch, or they're into the more recent stuff, like The Big Sick or Crazy Rich Asians, there are names on this list that fit every person's preference. And, as a bonus, many of the options here would work well for a girl or a boy. Click through to see some of the best names most people have forgotten about from their favorite rom-coms.

  • BUTTERCUP

    1
    baby wearing a crown in pink
    iStock

    If a parent-to-be is looking for a more unique name, there isn't one more so than the name Buttercup. Inspired by The Princess Bride, there needs to be a certain kind of personality to be able to pull this name off, but it's pretty special. 

  • WESTLEY

    2
    baby playing with blocks
    iStock

    One of the most loved movies, The Princess Bride, Westley is a great strong name for boys. It can be shortened to West or kept full and according to data, people with this name tend to be more leaders than followers and that's good omen for a baby name. 

  • CLEMENTINE

    3
    baby sleeping on purple blanket
    iStock

    Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is quirky and so is this name. It's pretty and unique, just like the character in the movie. The name means gentle, a sweet namesake for a little girl, and inspired by the fruit named after a hybrid of a willowleaf mandarin orange and a sweet orange.

  • RHETT

    4
    iStock

    The counterpart in Gone With the Wind, Rhett is a boy's name that means "advice" and it comes from a Dutch last name. The name is perfect for anyone who loves names that aren't common and have some regal feels to it. 

  • SCARLETT

    5
    baby in the crib playing with toes
    iStock

    One of the most iconic romance names of all time, Scarlett from Gone With the Wind, radiates grace and beauty. It's been on the popularity list for a long time and chances are it's not going anywhere for a while. 

  • SLOANE

    6
    baby smiling looking up
    iStock

    The other love interest in the upcoming movie Happiest Season, Sloane is another name that's perfect for someone looking for a gender neutral option for their baby. It's an old Irish name that's been climbing slowly in popularity. 

  • HARPER

    7
    baby crawling on the floor
    iStock

    A romantic comedy that stars a women in a relationship with another woman, Harper is a great gender neutral nod to Happiest Season, an upcoming movie that has yet to hit theaters, but we're sure it's going to be a quick favorite.

  • LEILANI

    8
    baby looking at the camera
    iStock

    The name is gorgeous and can stand on its own and also happens to be the name of the co-lead in Netflix's movie Lovebirds. The name is not common and yet it's beautiful sounding and means "a heavenly flower."

  • JIBRAN

    9
    Baby wearing a blue hat
    iStock

    One of the best and newest romantic comedies is Netflix's Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. This follows a couple who are on the verge of breakup only to be thrusted into an interesting storyline. Jibran is a cute name that's not common and that's a good thing. 

  • LARA JEAN

    10
    baby girl
    birthofthequeen/iStock.com

    This adorable name from the Netflix hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before (based on the book by Jenny Han) is a combination of Lara, a Russian pet name for Klara or Larissa, and Jean, which means "God is gracious." While the names are well known on their own, the combination is fairly unusual.

  • PETER

    11
    laughing baby boy
    RodicaCiorba/iStock.com

    Peter (of Peter Kavinsky fame in To All The Boys I've Loved Before) means "rock" or "stone." It's a classic boy name that isn't as common as it once was, making it a perfect fit in the trend of reviving older and under-used names.

  • VIVIAN

    12
    toddler girl
    bradleyhebdon/iStock.com

    This stunning name comes to us from Pretty Woman. Vivian means "alive," and believe it or not, it used to be a common boy's name. But now it's on the rise for girls. It ranked 95th on the most popular US baby names in 2016.

  • EDWARD

    13
    laughing baby boy
    jeannehatch/iStock.com

    The name Edward, meaning "prosperity," is a timeless choice that we loved in Pretty Woman. The name was also chosen for the leads in other romantic movies, like TwilightSense and Sensibility, and Prince and Me.

  • SUMMER

    14
    sleeping baby girl
    RuslanDashinsky/iStock.com

    Summer, the name for the warmest season of the year, has been popular since the 1960s. It's never really gone out of style, but it was definitely re-popularized by Zooey Deschanel's quirky and lovable character in the movie 100 Days of Summer.

  • TOM

    15
    laughing baby boy
    RichLegg/iStock.com

    Tom was Zooey Deschanel's love interest in 100 Days of Summer. The name Tom is a shortened form of Thomas. It means "twin."

  • TOULA

    16
    toddler girl
    Daniela Jovanovska-Hristovska/iStock.com

    My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a classic rom-com that brought attention to a stunning name: Toula. This name has never ranked in the top 1,000 US baby names, making it an obscure yet stylish choice for parents.

  • IAN

    17
    newborn baby boy
    ArtMarie/iStock.com

    Ian is a strong, classic name, and the main love interest from My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The name has been in use for decades and is a top pick for traditional and modern parents alike. It means "God is gracious."

  • HOLLY

    18
    baby girl
    FatCamera/iStock.com

    We're throwing it way back to Breakfast at Tiffany's for this adorable name. Holly comes from the holly tree, and though it peaked in the '70s and '80s, it really never goes out of style.

  • ALEX

    19
    toddler boy
    FatCamera/iStock.com

    Alex "Hitch" Hitchens stole our hearts in the romantic comedy Hitch, but the name Alex has been stealing hearts for even longer than that. The name has consistently appeared on the top 1,000 US baby names since all the way back to the early 1900s!

  • SARA

    20
    yawning newborn
    bojanstory/iStock.com

    Sara is a mainstay in romantic comedies. It's the name of Eva Mendes's character in Hitch and Kate Beckinsale's character in Serendipity. Sara means "princess" in Hebrew, and it's one of those names that is totally timeless.

  • JONATHAN

    21
    toddler boy drawing
    milanvirijevic/iStock.com

    Sara's love interest in Serendipity is Jonathan, played by romantic comedy favorite John Cusack. The name Jonathan peaked in popularity in the mid-'80s and early '90s. Maybe it's time for parents to fall for it again.

  • SALLY

    22
    baby girl
    monkeybusinessimages/iStock.com

    Sally hasn't been a popular name since '40s and '50s, but it's best known as the name of the titular character in When Harry Met Sally. It originated as a pet name for Sarah. It hasn't been popular for a few decades but classic names are making a comeback, so who knows?

  • HARRY

    23
    baby boy
    nedomacki/iStock.com

    Harry, the pairing to Sally in When Harry Met Sally, has been in decline over the past few decades. Currently, it ranks in the 700s on the most popular US baby names list, though media attention surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may change that.

  • ANDIE

    24
    baby girl
    FatCamera/iStock.com

    Cool, confident, stylish -- that's the vibe Kate Hudson's character, Andie, gives off in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Andie is short for Andrea. It's the perfect name for a spunky, fun-loving baby girl.

  • BENJAMIN

    25
    toddler boy
    theboone/iStock.com

    Benjamin from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is played by cool guy Matthew McConaughey. The name Benjamin can also be shortened to Ben or Benny. It's the perfect blend of traditional and stylish.

  • RACHEL

    26
    baby girl
    eli_asenova/iStock.com

    Crazy Rich Asians was one of 2018's biggest hits and a reminder that Rachel is such a great name. Parents might also remember a famous Friend with the name Rachel. It's a name with staying power.

  • NICK

    27
    baby boy
    domoyega/iStock.com

    Nick is a shortened form of Nicholas that appeared in Crazy Rich Asians. The name means "victory of the people," and while it's not as common as it used to be, it's one of those names that will always be on parents' short lists.

  • KATHLEEN

    28
    baby girl
    seanoriordan/iStock.com

    You've Got Mail is an instant classic that made use of the stunning name Kathleen. Kathleen is the Gaelic form of Katherine and means "pure." It's been in use in the US for more than a century.

  • JOE

    29
    baby boy
    akamaki/iStock.com

    Joe Fox was the arrogant businessman turned swoonworthy crush in You've Got Mail. His name is a shortened form of Joseph, meaning "God shall add." But the nickname definitely stands on its own.

  • SANDY

    30
    baby playing at the park
    Sinenkiy/iStock.com

    When Grease came out, Olivia Newton John thrilled everyone with her performance as the wholesome yet bold and stylish Sandy. The name certainly isn't popular anymore, but that's only because parents need a little reminding that it's the one that they want (shoo-bop-shoo-doo-bee-doop).

  • DANNY

    31
    baby boy swimming
    microgen/iStock.com

    Not going to lie, Grease's Danny was kind of a punk. But he came around and eventually learned that being true to himself and the one he loves is more important than being the "cool" guy. And that's why this name is still endearing, even today.

  • LUCY

    32
    toddler girl
    gradyreese/iStock.com

    The name Lucy has so many famous associations, but its rom-com ties lie with Lucy from 50 First Dates. The name means "light." It was originally a common nickname for Lucille.

  • HENRY

    33
    baby boy
    FGorgun/iStock.com

    Henry, meaning ruler, is another traditional name that appeared in 50 First Dates. Currently, it's experiencing a major surge in popularity, making it a great option for parents who love trendy names.

  • JULIA

    34
    girl playing outside
    monkeybusinessimages/iStock.com

    Julia is a character played by Drew Barrymore in the classic rom-com The Wedding Singer. The name is a feminine form of Julius, which means "youth." The name is also shared by dozens of well-known actresses, like Julia Roberts, Julia Stiles, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

  • ROBBIE

    35
    tatyana_tomsickova/iStock.com

    Adam Sandler was an unlikely heartthrob in his role as Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer. The name Robbie comes from Robert, which means "fame" or "bright." It's a cute one for a boy or a girl.

  • MARY

    36
    baby girl eating
    simarik/iStock.com

    The name Mary isn't super common anymore, but it was the perfect choice for J-Lo's character in The Wedding Planner. It means "sea of sorrow," which sounds pretty dark. But the name itself is biblical and associated with hope for many people.

  • STEVE

    37
    boy playing with toy car
    gilaxia/iStock.com

    Steve in The Wedding Planner is a smooth-talking doctor who only eats the brown M&Ms. In real life, the name Steve means "crown" or "garland." It, of course, comes from the longer name Steven (or Stephen).

  • EMILY

    38
    baby girl sucking her thumb
    imacoconut/iStock.com

    The Big Sick was a runaway that told the slightly altered but true story of the romance between comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani and writer and producer Emily V. Gordon. The name Emily actually comes from the Latin Aemilia. It means "rival."

  • KUMAIL

    39
    baby boy and his mom
    FatCamera/iStock.com

    Kumail Nanjiani played himself in The Big Sick. His name is of Arabic origin and means "complete" or "perfect one." From 2017 to 2018, the name actually experienced a small surge in popularity in the US, jumping from number 9,942 to number 7,601 on Baby Center's most popular baby names.

  • BRIDGET

    40
    baby girl
    kool99/iStock.com

    Bridget Jones is an icon in the romantic comedy world. Her name means "strength," which actually suits her character. In the three Bridget Jones movies, Bridget may be a mess, but she never loses her hope or her fearlessness.

  • MARK

    41
    baby boy
    szefei/iStock.com

    Mark Darcy is, of course, Bridget Jones's longtime love. The name Mark means "war-like" or "manly," depending on whether the translation is Greek or Roman. The name has been around for centuries.

  • BIANCA

    42
    baby girl walking
    skynesher/iStock.com

    Bianca Stratford is the little sister of 10 Things I Hate About You protagonist, Kat Strafford. Her name is Italian for "white" or "fair." It peaked in popularity in the 1980s and has been on a slow downward slide ever since.

  • PATRICK

    43
    baby boy
    PeopleImages/iStock.com

    Heath Ledger turned 10 Things I Hate About You into an instant classic with his portrayal of Patrick Verona. Patrick is Latin for "nobleman." But it was, of course, made famous by St. Patrick, who was a missionary to Ireland.

  • JENNA

    44
    little girl eating ice cream
    mdphoto16/iStock.com

    13 Going On 30 was a brand new kind of romantic comedy and featured the adorable Jenna Rink. The name Jenna comes from Jennifer and means "fair lady." It's serendipitous then that the character was played by the one and only Jennifer Garner,

  • MATT

    45
    toddler boy
    FatCamera/iStock.com

    Name a more iconic duo than Matt and Jenna in 13 Going On 30. Matt was easily one of the sweetest rom-com love interests. His name means "gift of God."

  • DIANE

    46
    baby girl smiling
    Suriyapong Thongsawang/iStock.com

    Diane was the smart, sophisticated dream girl of Lloyd Dobbler in Say Anything. The name Diane means "divine." It's also the name of famous greats Diane Keaton and Diane Sawyer. 

  • LLOYD

    47
    baby boy eating
    monkeybusinessimages/iStock.com

    Lloyd isn't a name that gets picked often anymore, but it will always hold a special place in our hearts because of Say Anything's Lloyd Dobbler. The name itself means "gray." And just like Lloyd Dobbler himself, it's worth a second look.

  • IRIS

    48
    newborn baby girl
    NataliaDeriabina/iStock.com

    This flower name comes from Kate Winslet's character in The Holiday. Iris was also the mythological Greek goddess of the rainbow. It really doesn't get sweeter.

  • MILES

    49
    baby boy crawling
    quavondo/iStock.com

    Jack Black's portrayal of Miles in The Holiday proved that he could be totally crushworthy. The name Miles means "mild, peaceful, or calm." It's a popular name, and it keeps getting even more popular.

  • JOEL

    51
    baby playing with their toes
    iStock

    Joel isn't necessarily a name that one would think is romantic, but as the lead character in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, one of the favorite and under-rated romantic comedies, it's a good name in the running. Joel is the perfect mix of not so common there will be several in the kid's class with the same name, and not out there enough to throw people off. 

