50 Boy & Girl Baby Names Inspired by Our Favorite Romantic Comedies

Baby name inspiration can be found almost anywhere. Parents often choose names from their favorite books, television shows, theater productions and even reality TV. So, it makes perfect sense that a mom or dad might look in another unexpected place for baby name inspiration: romantic comedies. It might seem odd at first to pick a baby name from a love story, but think about it. What characters are more iconic than Harry and Sally? Who is more endearing than Drew Barrymore's character in The Wedding Singer? The characters in romantic comedies embody so many great traits and values, so why should they be left out of the baby name game?
Romantic comedies get kind of a bad reputation. They're often seen as silly or frivolous. And they can certainly be unrealistic. But are there any other kinds of movies that are more fun to watch? Whether we admit it or not, we all dream about love and about having the right people in our lives. Romantic comedies give us an outlet for our daydreams, and they've introduced us to some seriously amazing characters. Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff from 13 Going On 30, Toula and Ian in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey from To All The Boys I've Loved Before? All epic.
Whether parents love old-school early '00s romantic comedies, like The Wedding Planner or Hitch, or they're into the more recent stuff, like The Big Sick or Crazy Rich Asians, there are names on this list that fit every person's preference. And, as a bonus, many of the options here would work well for a girl or a boy. Click through to see some of the best names most people have forgotten about from their favorite rom-coms.
BUTTERCUP1
If a parent-to-be is looking for a more unique name, there isn't one more so than the name Buttercup. Inspired by The Princess Bride, there needs to be a certain kind of personality to be able to pull this name off, but it's pretty special.
WESTLEY2
One of the most loved movies, The Princess Bride, Westley is a great strong name for boys. It can be shortened to West or kept full and according to data, people with this name tend to be more leaders than followers and that's good omen for a baby name.
CLEMENTINE3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is quirky and so is this name. It's pretty and unique, just like the character in the movie. The name means gentle, a sweet namesake for a little girl, and inspired by the fruit named after a hybrid of a willowleaf mandarin orange and a sweet orange.
RHETT4
The counterpart in Gone With the Wind, Rhett is a boy's name that means "advice" and it comes from a Dutch last name. The name is perfect for anyone who loves names that aren't common and have some regal feels to it.
SCARLETT5
One of the most iconic romance names of all time, Scarlett from Gone With the Wind, radiates grace and beauty. It's been on the popularity list for a long time and chances are it's not going anywhere for a while.
SLOANE6
The other love interest in the upcoming movie Happiest Season, Sloane is another name that's perfect for someone looking for a gender neutral option for their baby. It's an old Irish name that's been climbing slowly in popularity.
HARPER7
A romantic comedy that stars a women in a relationship with another woman, Harper is a great gender neutral nod to Happiest Season, an upcoming movie that has yet to hit theaters, but we're sure it's going to be a quick favorite.
LEILANI8
The name is gorgeous and can stand on its own and also happens to be the name of the co-lead in Netflix's movie Lovebirds. The name is not common and yet it's beautiful sounding and means "a heavenly flower."
JIBRAN9
One of the best and newest romantic comedies is Netflix's Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. This follows a couple who are on the verge of breakup only to be thrusted into an interesting storyline. Jibran is a cute name that's not common and that's a good thing.
LARA JEAN10
PETER11
Peter (of Peter Kavinsky fame in To All The Boys I've Loved Before) means "rock" or "stone." It's a classic boy name that isn't as common as it once was, making it a perfect fit in the trend of reviving older and under-used names.
VIVIAN12
This stunning name comes to us from Pretty Woman. Vivian means "alive," and believe it or not, it used to be a common boy's name. But now it's on the rise for girls. It ranked 95th on the most popular US baby names in 2016.
EDWARD13
The name Edward, meaning "prosperity," is a timeless choice that we loved in Pretty Woman. The name was also chosen for the leads in other romantic movies, like Twilight, Sense and Sensibility, and Prince and Me.
SUMMER14
Summer, the name for the warmest season of the year, has been popular since the 1960s. It's never really gone out of style, but it was definitely re-popularized by Zooey Deschanel's quirky and lovable character in the movie 100 Days of Summer.
TOM15
Tom was Zooey Deschanel's love interest in 100 Days of Summer. The name Tom is a shortened form of Thomas. It means "twin."
TOULA16
My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a classic rom-com that brought attention to a stunning name: Toula. This name has never ranked in the top 1,000 US baby names, making it an obscure yet stylish choice for parents.
IAN17
Ian is a strong, classic name, and the main love interest from My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The name has been in use for decades and is a top pick for traditional and modern parents alike. It means "God is gracious."
HOLLY18
We're throwing it way back to Breakfast at Tiffany's for this adorable name. Holly comes from the holly tree, and though it peaked in the '70s and '80s, it really never goes out of style.
ALEX19
Alex "Hitch" Hitchens stole our hearts in the romantic comedy Hitch, but the name Alex has been stealing hearts for even longer than that. The name has consistently appeared on the top 1,000 US baby names since all the way back to the early 1900s!
SARA20
Sara is a mainstay in romantic comedies. It's the name of Eva Mendes's character in Hitch and Kate Beckinsale's character in Serendipity. Sara means "princess" in Hebrew, and it's one of those names that is totally timeless.
JONATHAN21
Sara's love interest in Serendipity is Jonathan, played by romantic comedy favorite John Cusack. The name Jonathan peaked in popularity in the mid-'80s and early '90s. Maybe it's time for parents to fall for it again.
SALLY22
Sally hasn't been a popular name since '40s and '50s, but it's best known as the name of the titular character in When Harry Met Sally. It originated as a pet name for Sarah. It hasn't been popular for a few decades but classic names are making a comeback, so who knows?
HARRY23
Harry, the pairing to Sally in When Harry Met Sally, has been in decline over the past few decades. Currently, it ranks in the 700s on the most popular US baby names list, though media attention surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may change that.
ANDIE24
Cool, confident, stylish -- that's the vibe Kate Hudson's character, Andie, gives off in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Andie is short for Andrea. It's the perfect name for a spunky, fun-loving baby girl.
BENJAMIN25
Benjamin from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is played by cool guy Matthew McConaughey. The name Benjamin can also be shortened to Ben or Benny. It's the perfect blend of traditional and stylish.
RACHEL26
Crazy Rich Asians was one of 2018's biggest hits and a reminder that Rachel is such a great name. Parents might also remember a famous Friend with the name Rachel. It's a name with staying power.
NICK27
Nick is a shortened form of Nicholas that appeared in Crazy Rich Asians. The name means "victory of the people," and while it's not as common as it used to be, it's one of those names that will always be on parents' short lists.
KATHLEEN28
You've Got Mail is an instant classic that made use of the stunning name Kathleen. Kathleen is the Gaelic form of Katherine and means "pure." It's been in use in the US for more than a century.
JOE29
Joe Fox was the arrogant businessman turned swoonworthy crush in You've Got Mail. His name is a shortened form of Joseph, meaning "God shall add." But the nickname definitely stands on its own.
SANDY30
When Grease came out, Olivia Newton John thrilled everyone with her performance as the wholesome yet bold and stylish Sandy. The name certainly isn't popular anymore, but that's only because parents need a little reminding that it's the one that they want (shoo-bop-shoo-doo-bee-doop).
DANNY31
Not going to lie, Grease's Danny was kind of a punk. But he came around and eventually learned that being true to himself and the one he loves is more important than being the "cool" guy. And that's why this name is still endearing, even today.
LUCY32
The name Lucy has so many famous associations, but its rom-com ties lie with Lucy from 50 First Dates. The name means "light." It was originally a common nickname for Lucille.
HENRY33
Henry, meaning ruler, is another traditional name that appeared in 50 First Dates. Currently, it's experiencing a major surge in popularity, making it a great option for parents who love trendy names.
JULIA34
Julia is a character played by Drew Barrymore in the classic rom-com The Wedding Singer. The name is a feminine form of Julius, which means "youth." The name is also shared by dozens of well-known actresses, like Julia Roberts, Julia Stiles, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
ROBBIE35
Adam Sandler was an unlikely heartthrob in his role as Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer. The name Robbie comes from Robert, which means "fame" or "bright." It's a cute one for a boy or a girl.
MARY36
The name Mary isn't super common anymore, but it was the perfect choice for J-Lo's character in The Wedding Planner. It means "sea of sorrow," which sounds pretty dark. But the name itself is biblical and associated with hope for many people.
STEVE37
Steve in The Wedding Planner is a smooth-talking doctor who only eats the brown M&Ms. In real life, the name Steve means "crown" or "garland." It, of course, comes from the longer name Steven (or Stephen).
EMILY38
The Big Sick was a runaway that told the slightly altered but true story of the romance between comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani and writer and producer Emily V. Gordon. The name Emily actually comes from the Latin Aemilia. It means "rival."
KUMAIL39
Kumail Nanjiani played himself in The Big Sick. His name is of Arabic origin and means "complete" or "perfect one." From 2017 to 2018, the name actually experienced a small surge in popularity in the US, jumping from number 9,942 to number 7,601 on Baby Center's most popular baby names.
BRIDGET40
Bridget Jones is an icon in the romantic comedy world. Her name means "strength," which actually suits her character. In the three Bridget Jones movies, Bridget may be a mess, but she never loses her hope or her fearlessness.
MARK41
Mark Darcy is, of course, Bridget Jones's longtime love. The name Mark means "war-like" or "manly," depending on whether the translation is Greek or Roman. The name has been around for centuries.
BIANCA42
Bianca Stratford is the little sister of 10 Things I Hate About You protagonist, Kat Strafford. Her name is Italian for "white" or "fair." It peaked in popularity in the 1980s and has been on a slow downward slide ever since.
PATRICK43
Heath Ledger turned 10 Things I Hate About You into an instant classic with his portrayal of Patrick Verona. Patrick is Latin for "nobleman." But it was, of course, made famous by St. Patrick, who was a missionary to Ireland.
JENNA44
13 Going On 30 was a brand new kind of romantic comedy and featured the adorable Jenna Rink. The name Jenna comes from Jennifer and means "fair lady." It's serendipitous then that the character was played by the one and only Jennifer Garner,
MATT45
Name a more iconic duo than Matt and Jenna in 13 Going On 30. Matt was easily one of the sweetest rom-com love interests. His name means "gift of God."
DIANE46
Diane was the smart, sophisticated dream girl of Lloyd Dobbler in Say Anything. The name Diane means "divine." It's also the name of famous greats Diane Keaton and Diane Sawyer.
LLOYD47
Lloyd isn't a name that gets picked often anymore, but it will always hold a special place in our hearts because of Say Anything's Lloyd Dobbler. The name itself means "gray." And just like Lloyd Dobbler himself, it's worth a second look.
IRIS48
This flower name comes from Kate Winslet's character in The Holiday. Iris was also the mythological Greek goddess of the rainbow. It really doesn't get sweeter.
MILES49
Jack Black's portrayal of Miles in The Holiday proved that he could be totally crushworthy. The name Miles means "mild, peaceful, or calm." It's a popular name, and it keeps getting even more popular.
JOEL51
Joel isn't necessarily a name that one would think is romantic, but as the lead character in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, one of the favorite and under-rated romantic comedies, it's a good name in the running. Joel is the perfect mix of not so common there will be several in the kid's class with the same name, and not out there enough to throw people off.