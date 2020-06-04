30 Nature-Inspired Baby Names for Earthy Moms

Image: iStock



iStock For mom-to-be's who have a love of nature and are particularly passionate about the environment, they should look to the great outdoors for some name inspiration. Many baby names for both boys and girls are inspired by things in nature. Think of plants and stones that represent each birth month, as these can serve as a clever way to come up with a baby name. Species of flowers, trees, and other plants also make surprisingly cute names. Many of these natural names are also gender-neutral, so no matter what the expectant mom is having, she may be able to find something she loves in this list.

Many elegant names come from flowers, such as Rose, Blossom, and Daisy. Tree-inspired names include Oak and Willow. Some moms even think outside of the box and go with something unusual, like Canyon, Alder, or Indigo. Whether an earthy mom wants something feminine, strong, simple, or super creative, nature is a great place for name inspiration. Many of these names have likely been heard before, but some are much more rare. When thinking about nature in general, many of us think about beauty and tranquility -- so it makes sense that people would gather name ideas from the outdoors.



Nature-inspired names may also be a good fit for parents who love animals, enjoy gardening, or are interested in astrology. It all ties back to nature. Here are 30 nature-inspired name ideas that "tree-hugging" parents will love!

