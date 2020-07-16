30 Powerful Baby Names For Strong Girls

twenty20.com/@SeanZ
Choosing the perfect name for a new baby is no easy task. There are so many important factors to consider for a decision that will last for life. Parents want a charming baby name that is distinctive enough to not be shared by everyone in their child's future kindergarten class. But at the same time, they also want something that's easily recognizable, classic, beautiful, and that has an inspiring meaning. These days especially, parents want their little girls to have names that are bold and have powerful meanings or associations with well-known female icons. The future is female, after all, and that's why powerful baby names are on the rise. We want to raise our girls to be strong, independent, and confident, so why not start from birth with a name that honors these qualities?
Expectant parents have many places to seek inspiration for strong baby girl names. Parents can look to classic female superheroes, book and movie characters, and powerful political figures. Greek, Norse, and Roman mythology also have a number of strong female goddesses. And, of course, it's impossible to forget about the many great female athletes who inspire us on the daily and are the true definition of powerful.
Whether it's a baby name that literally means "strength," or a baby name that's linked to an easily recognizable powerhouse female figure in popular culture, the 30 baby names on this list are the perfect blend of flowery and bold, classic and contemporary, old fashioned and eclectic. And many of them are names parents haven't heard or have maybe forgotten about. Click through for 30 perfect and powerful baby girl names that define strength.
Bernadette1
Our list has included some lion inspired names, but lions aren't the only strong animal in the zoo! Bernadette, which has French and German roots, means "strong, brave bear". How cute is that? Also cute? The nickname Bernie!
Lenna2
Roar! Lenna, a name with a German origin, is the feminine version of Leonard. It means "lion hearted" and is perfect choice to install bravery and confidence in any girl. Lenna (pronounced "LEE-na) is sweet and sassy.
Victory3
Victory is ours! See? The birth announcement practically writes itself. This name, which feels like a fresh take on the more dated choices of Vicki or Victoria, is a strong and confident choice. Tory is a cheerful nickname choice too.
Bridget4
Bridget or Brigid is a name with a great meaning. This Irish option means "power, strength, vigor, and virtue", which is such a powerful wish for a girl. As much as we love this name, we're also crazy about the nickname of Birdie.
Aeon5
Here's a name for parents who aren't afraid to go in an edgy direction and who aren't shy wanting something uncommon and unisex. Aeon (pronounced AI -ah- n) is a name with Greek origins that means "vital force", which is such a great energy to give a little girl.
Thora6
While she may not grow up to be an Avenger, she can still have some superhero vibes with this female version of the name Thor. A girl can be a god(dess) of Thunder too and this Nordic name is starting to gain in popularity.
Philomena7
Philomena, which is from the Greek and means "lover of strength" peaked in popularity in 1915, so it is seriously due for a comeback. It is a bit of mouthful but how cute would Phil or Mena be a nickname while a girl grows into her name? So cute!
Alcina8
Some people might worry that they are tempting fate to give their daughter a name that means "strong-willed" but let's be honest -- the world needs more girls that can stand up for themselves! Alcina (al-SEEN-uh) is an usual name with a fierce meaning.
Rainey9
We love a name that has both royalty and nature connotations, which is why Rainey makes our list. This name comes from the Latin for "Queen" or "reign", so it has leadership potential built right in! Long may Rainey reign!
Adira10
Names starting with vowels are very popular right now, but parents looking for something beyond the usual options of Ava, Addison, and Olivia might want to consider the Hebrew name Adira (ah-DEER-uh), which means "strong".
Diana11
Diana, meaning "divine," isn't just Wonder Woman's true identity, though she is clearly an amazing icon of female strength. It's also a stunning choice for parents who want a classic name that packs a powerful punch.
Michelle12
Michelle has a sweet sound, but make no mistake: This name packs a punch. Meaning "who is like God," babies who rock this moniker will share a name with powerhouses like former first lady Michelle Obama, actress Michelle Williams, and former figure skater Michelle Kwan.
Amelia13
Game-changing female pilot Amelia Earhart helped popularize this timeless name, which means hardworking and industrious. This name has been growing in popularity recently and is currently in the top 10 in several states.
Matilda14
Matilda may sound like a flowery old-school name, but it actually means "powerful in battle" or "mighty battle maiden." Book lovers of all ages will always hold a special space in their heart for the lovely and smart title character of the classic children's book Matilda.
Barbara15
Give a nod to Bat Girl Barbara Gordon with this old-school name that's surprisingly uncommon in the 2010s. Barbara just might have that retro cool sound that is starting to make a comeback among hipster parents, though it seems unlikely that Barbie will reemerge as a desirable nickname.
Kamala16
This powerful Indian name means "lotus" and is shared by rockstar American senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Talk about good name vibes for a future world leader! Kami is a cute nickname choice until she is ready to run for office!
Valerie17
This trendy pick sounds a lot like "valor," which makes sense since the name Valerie actually means brave. It's a feminine name with a strong meaning that brings to mind actresses Valerie Burton and Valerie Harper.
Serena18
Does it get any stronger than tennis pro Serena Williams? She is the ultimate in female strength and one of the best athletes (male or female of all time). This name means clear, calm, and exalted, which sounds like a winner to us.
Ruth19
Ruth, as in Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, means companion and has a sturdy, punchy sound that commands attention. Ruth is a name that evokes both physical and mental strength, which is always a good goal.
Audrey20
Audrey, meaning noble strength, is a stunning name pick for parents who want their girl to embody the same style, grace, confidence, and kindness of Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn. This name is an eternal classic.
Phoenix21
Looking for a name that gives off major resiliency vibes? How about Phoenix? Much like the mythical bird of the same name, Phoenix is rising in popularity, and it's not hard to see why. Strong yet gorgeous, this name truly has it all.
Brienne22
Game of Thrones fans will recognize this one from Brienne of Tarth. Everyone else will love this name because it literally means strength. This is a great option for parents who want an uncommon name choice, as this one is still rarely used.
Gertrude23
This old-fashioned name has a strong sound and serious hipster cred. It also lends itself to the nickname Trudy, which means universal strength. Artistic parents may like this a nod to famous writer and art collector Gertrude Stein.
Alexa24
Alexa may be the name of a certain Amazon product, but it also means defender of mankind. Does it get more powerful? We didn't think so. We also love the possible variations on this name including Lexi and Alexis.
Billie25
Go for a chic, modern, and unisex vibe that still has a powerful meaning. Billie is the feminine form of William, which means resolute protector. Bring it on, world! Billie (or Billy) can handle whatever comes her way!
Leona26
When it comes to animals that project strength, it's hard to beat the lion. Singer Leona Lewis helped re-popularize this uncommon moniker that means lioness. Perfect for a little lady who beautiful and strong.
Keren27
Not to be confused with Karen, this alternative spelling actually has roots in Hebrew and means strength and power. Karen is likely a name that is going to continue to go down in popularity, but Keren still sounds fresh without the "call the manager" vibes.
Nina28
Channel the power and presence of singer Nina Simone or the effortless chic of Project Runway's Nina Garcia with this diminutive form of Antonia, which means full of grace and strength. Nina is a small name that makes a big impact!
Coco29
Short for Colette, this name means victory and is shared by powerhouse female style icon Coco Chanel, though some parents may want to look a little more deeply at her history before choosing this name to honor her.
Luana30
No one else will have this stylish and distinctive baby name. It may look dainty, but it means graceful battle maiden in German. Anyone who has ever been around a high spirited toddler knows that a battle maiden is a pretty accurate description!