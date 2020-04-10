50 Unique Bohemian Baby Names for Boys

iStock
Everyone knows that bohemian parents walk to the beat of their own drums and love to do things their own way. This absolutely applies to the way they choose names for their kids. In their quest to live life as freely and as quirkily as possible, they definitely tend to shy away from baby names that are commonly heard in classrooms across the country. Instead, they often feel the need to pick names that are just as cool and unique as their kids are.
Luckily, they have their fair share of unique baby names to pick from -- some that are nature-themed and have very literal meanings, some that are especially "offbeat," and others that take a little bit of a deeper dive to truly figure out. Much like their girlier counterparts, bohemian baby boy names are just as cool and unique as they are plentiful.
Admittedly, this list of 50 bohemian baby boy names is a little all over the place. But it's definitely an organized chaos. From names that come from Greek mythology to those that have Old English roots, these baby names differ when it comes to meanings, origins, and even popularity. But their amazing bohemian nature is what draws them all together to create the perfect list of boy names for cool bohemian parents to choose from.
Keanu1
Let's face it: Is there anyone out there who wouldn't want to be named after Keanu Reeves, even though baby boy won't have any idea who that man is for years? The name comes from Hawaiian and means "cool breeze over the mountains."
Grover2
While Grover does happen to be the name of the blue muppet from Sesame Street, it's also a strong name many men have carried in the past. Does Grover Cleveland ring a bell? Maybe he'll even grow up to be president.
Journey3
Journey as a name pretty much says it all -- regardless of whether or not Mom and Dad are a fan of the band with the same name. It pretty much sets baby boy up for a lifetime of adventure... and who knows? Maybe he'll end up being a travel buff.
Dash4
Just like the character from The Incredibles movies, a name like Dash ensures a little boy a life full of fun and adventure. Not only is his name a very memorable one, but it's also unique -- and we'd be surprised if he didn't turn out to be a pretty fast runner with a name like that.
Idris5
We will probably never hear the name Idris without immediately thinking of Idris Elba, the legendary actor... but honestly, that's not a bad thing when it comes to choosing a baby name! Idris isn't overly popular, either, which makes it a great, unique choice.
Cornelius6
To some, a name like Cornelius might sound a bit too uptight, but for those looking for a name that has a bit of a bohemian flair, it could be the perfect choice. Cornelius is a Biblical name that comes from Latin, representing the first Gentile to be converted by Peter.
NIle7
We've all heard of the Nile River (and of Niall Horan, former One Direction singer turned solo musician), but it actually has a pretty strong meaning, interestingly enough. Nile comes from Greek and means "champion," and isn't that what we're all hoping for our little boys?
Gulliver8
We immediately think of Gulliver's Travels or Gulliver's Island when we hear this name, but despite the references to pop culture, it's definitely a unique choice. It comes from Irish, so it might be a great way to pay tribute to heritage if that applies to the family.
Arlo9
Another bohemian A-name, Arlo can be used for a boy or a girl, but either way, it's pretty adorable, and it's easy for little ones to learn to spell, which is always a plus. It's not too likely that he'll run into a lot of other Arlos out there, either.
Ansel10
This name has old fashioned roots, but it's definitely still popular in some circles -- but still very original, if Mom and Dad are hoping to end up with a name for their baby boy that's different from the other kids in their class.
Aspen11
Aspen is technically a unisex name, and while it's been used more for girls than boys lately, it's still a great option. Aspen may also be recognizable to American parents as the name of a nature-immersive ski resort in Colorado.
Forest12
While Forest originated as an English surname, it quickly transformed into a great first name. Meaning "of the forest," this name is the perfect choice for any parents looking to embody nature in their boy's name.
Ziggy13
Ziggy is definitely a name that embodies everything bohemian -- and reminds us of the little boy in Big Little Lies. While it sounds really hip and modern, it actually comes from the German name Siegfried, which means "victorious peace."
Kai14
This is yet another unisex name, and not much is known about the name Kai. While most people believe it has Scandinavian origins, some prefer it because it is the Hawaiian word for "sea." Short, meaningful, and bohemian, Kai became one of the most popular boys' names in the US for the first time in 2013.
Wolf15
Quinn16
Quinn is a name that comes straight from Ireland. It started out as the surname O'Cuinn and transformed over time. It is thought to mean "wisdom" and "intelligence," a perfect fit for any curious bohemian baby boy.
Asher17
Ezra18
The name Ezra is a classic Jewish boys' name. It isn't used very commonly in the US, but its interesting Hebrew translation of "help" definitely makes it an intriguing option for bohemian parents... and it's actually grown a lot in popularity over recent years.
Archer19
Archer is a name of English origins that was originally a surname. Meaning "a bowman," the name feels both classic and bohemian at the same time. With a cool, common nickname like Archie, this name is definitely a strong contender.
Cosmo20
No, the name Cosmo isn't just a shortening of the popular cosmopolitan cocktail or magazine. It's actually a modern version of the Greek name Kosmas. Beautifully translating to "order" and "beauty," this is a unique name with a ton of history behind it.
Atlas21
Both a bohemian name and a worldly name, Atlas was actually the name of Titan in Greek mythology. While it hasn't ever made any popularity lists in the US, that only makes it extra unique, and maybe it'll inspire the little guy to take up a life of travel.
Basil22
Basil was one of the most popular boys' names in the US in the early 1900s, but it hasn't been very popular in recent decades. Meaning "regal" in Greek, Basil is also perfect for any boho parent who's a huge fan of the herb.
Fallon23
Recognizable as the last name of popular late-night American talk show host -- Jimmy Fallon -- the name Fallon is a unisex moniker that has Irish origins and means "leader." While it's definitely been a popular girls' name in the US, there aren't a ton of little boys named Fallon just yet.
Bear24
The name Bear may sound a little gruff, but its nature theme makes it just as bohemian. Bear hasn't made it onto any popular baby names lists in the US yet, but it definitely looks to be gaining momentum.
Dakota25
Dakota is a name that originated with the Sioux Native American tribe. It actually translates to mean "friendly one," and has been an incredibly popular boys' name in the US since the '90s. It might be less common these days, but that's even more of a reason to try it out.
Bodhi26
Bodhi is a name of Indian origins that means "awakening" and "enlightenment" in Sanskrit. While the name hasn't historically been common in the US, it's made a name for itself as one of the top boys' names in the country since 2011.
Cash27
For boho parents looking to name their boy after a country music legend like Johnny Cash, the name Cash is a great choice. Meaning "hallow" in Latin, it's also become one of the most popular boys' names in the US.
Damien28
While some think Damien is the French version of the Russian name Damian, others believe it to be the modern version of the ancient Greek Damianos, which means "to tame." Either way, Damien is another name that doubles as both bohemian and classic.
Julian29
August30
Emory31
Also commonly spelled Emery, Emory is a unisex name that means "brave" and "industrious." Emory began gaining popularity as a boys' name in the US in 2013, making it the perfect name for a future little explorer.
Milo32
Milo is believed to have German origins and translates to mean "soldier" and "merciful." And even though its meaning isn't very flowery, the overall vibe of the name is still very bohemian (and still very unique, especially in the US).
Gage33
Meaning "oath" and "pledge" in French, Gage is one of those names that sounds larger than life. That's probably why it's been one of the most popular boys' name among parents in the US since the '90s, and becoming more popular all the time.
Benji34
A nickname for the name Benjamin that turned into its own moniker, showing that sometimes nicknames are better than the names they come from, Benji is a really cool name. Part bohemian, part rock and roll, the "right-hand son" meaning of the name only makes Benji even cooler.
Felix35
Holden36
Any fans of the classic book Catcher in the Rye will immediately love the name Holden, but it's a solid choice for any baby boy. It means "hollow valley," and somehow manages to sound sophisticated and whimsical all at once.
Remy37
French in origin, Remy is often used for both boys and girls. It directly translates to mean "oarsmen" and also happens to be the name of the patron saint of France. The name isn't very common in the US, but that may not be a bad thing.
Wilder38
For any future wild boho boys out there, Wilder hits the nail on the head as far as names go. While it used to be an English surname, more and more parents are using it for their boys. It's even got a couple cool nickname options like Will and Wiley.
Niko39
Also often spelled Nico, Niko is the shortened, modern version of the Greek name Nikolos, which means "victory of the people." It made the list as one of the most popular boys' names in the US in 2009 but still remains pretty unique.
Levi40
Levi isn't just the name of a popular denim brand; it's also a Hebrew name that means "joining." Slightly spiritual but quirky at the same time, Levi has been one of the most popular boys' names in the US since the late 1800s.
Jasper41
Jasper is believed to have Persian origins and mean "bringer of treasure." While the name has been popular all over the world, it's also been one of the most consistently used boys' names in the US, even if we don't hear it as commonly in 2020.
Jude42
Leif43
Scandinavian in origins, the name Leif translates to mean "heir" or "descendant." But bohemian parents tend to be drawn to it because it feels nature-themed while also having a unique spelling, which can be a definite plus for those who like to go against the grain.
Luca44
Luca is thought of as the modern Italian version of common names like Luke and Lucas, offering a twist on these more popular names. It comes from the Latin work lux, which means "light," and there's something about Luca that feels bright and cool.
Mars45
For any boho parent looking for a name that calls on the gods (or represents space), Mars is the perfect choice. Drawn from the Roman god of war, Mars isn't very popular in the US but it's an incredibly strong, unique moniker.
Orion46
A name actually pulled from the sky, Orion is present in both Greek and Roman mythology. Today, it exists as one of the most popular constellations visible in our night sky. It's no wonder it's been on a steady incline in popularity for baby boys in the US in recent years.
Xander47
A more modern version of the classic name Alexander, Xander has Greek origins and means "defending men." It also happens to be the name of a main character on the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which makes it even more awesome.
Rylan48
For parents looking for a clever, unique play on a common name, Rylan is definitely it. Similar to the name Ryan, it means "island meadow" which definitely gives off some major boho vibes, especially for parents who are super into nature.
Stone49
Definitely a name for any baby boy to grow into, Stone doesn't have any deeper meaning. But it is a really cool nature name that has become increasingly common among American parents since the '90s.
Rex50