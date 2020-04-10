50 Unique Bohemian Baby Names for Boys

Image: iStock



iStock Everyone knows that bohemian parents walk to the beat of their own drums and love to do things their own way. This absolutely applies to the way they choose names for their kids. In their quest to live life as freely and as quirkily as possible, they definitely tend to shy away from baby names that are commonly heard in classrooms across the country. Instead, they often feel the need to pick names that are just as cool and unique as their kids are.

Luckily, they have their fair share of unique baby names to pick from -- some that are nature-themed and have very literal meanings, some that are especially "offbeat," and others that take a little bit of a deeper dive to truly figure out. Much like their girlier counterparts, bohemian baby boy names are just as cool and unique as they are plentiful.

Admittedly, this list of 50 bohemian baby boy names is a little all over the place. But it's definitely an organized chaos. From names that come from Greek mythology to those that have Old English roots, these baby names differ when it comes to meanings, origins, and even popularity. But their amazing bohemian nature is what draws them all together to create the perfect list of boy names for cool bohemian parents to choose from.



AleksandarNakic/iStock