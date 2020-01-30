40 Beautiful DIY Baby Shower Centerpieces That Will Save Serious Money

Throwing a baby shower for a friend or relative isn't just a super nice thing to do, it can also be a surprisingly enjoyable experience. Putting together the perfect baby shower is a lot of work, but it's also the perfect excuse to get creative. From the decor to the food, everything about a baby shower is an opportunity to indulge in all things adorable. Of course, cute doesn't necessarily come cheap. Luckily, there are lots of ways to save cash by going the DIY route -- especially with centerpieces. True, there are expert party planners available for hire who can take care of these darling details. But with so many great ideas out there for making centerpieces at home, why spend the money?
Some of these projects can be made with items that might already be on hand (like leftover coffee cans and mason jars). Others might require a trip to the craft store for some inexpensive supplies (but who doesn't love a reason to go to the craft store?).
To help narrow down the possibilities, it can help to pick a baby shower theme. Rainbows, mermaids, and nature are particularly popular right now. Gender-reveal showers are a major trend, too. Can't decide on a motif? No biggie. It's all about creating something cute (without breaking the bank).
The best part of these DIY centerpieces is that they're not too difficult for the average person to pull off -- some of them are ridiculously easy!
-
DIY Dollar Store Cupcake Stand1
Presentation is everything when it comes to dessert tables. These cupcake stands from Crafty Morning use dollar store "silver" plates, glass candlestick holders, and spray paint to make platters worthy of the fanciest treats. Pink or blue, your cupcakes will look extra cute on this easy DIY stand.
-
Rain Boot Vase Centerpiece2
Particularly easy if there are older siblings in the house, these rain boot flower vases from Catch My Party are perfect for a "shower" (get it?). If you really want to lean in to the theme, a new pair of tiny rain boots can do double duty as a shower gift and a centerpiece!
-
-
Mini Diaper Cake3
So cute and easy, these diaper flower centerpieces from Just a Girl and Her Blog have a super short supply list: Just fake flowers, diapers, and ribbon (and hot glue, of course). We love that this is a centerpiece that is actually functional -- the diapers are still usable!
-
Floral Centerpiece4
Flowers are a classic idea for a shower decoration, but getting flowers from a florist can be so expensive. But these flower centerpieces from Blupla are so simple to put together and can be done with flowers from a wholesaler or from Costco or Trader Joe's! Fake flowers can work too, which means assembling in advance is easy to do.
-
-
Rubber Duck Fish Bowl Party Centerpiece5
Once again, practically all the necessary items for these rubber ducky bowl centerpieces from Kara's Party Ideas can be found at the dollar store (except the flowers, if they're fresh!). When the party is over, you can send the rubber ducks home with any little shower guests or older siblings-to-be.
-
Balloon Centerpiece6
Is it really even a party if there aren't balloons? This centerpiece idea is so cheerful and can be done in any color scheme to match any party theme. It might be worth investing in a small air pump to speed up the process of making these balloon centerpieces from Oh Happy Day!
-
-
Star Centerpiece7
The mom-to-be is always the star of the show at a baby shower, so why not go all in with a star theme? These star centerpieces from Kara's Party Ideas will add just enough twinkle to any table. Consider adding some easy twinkle lights around the table to take it to the next level.
-
Pom-Pom Gumball Centerpiece8
Next to candy, a new baby is the sweetest thing! Bring back happy candy shop memories with this tissue paper pom-pom and gumball centerpiece from My Spare Time. Pair with small glass bowls of candy, like Skittles or M&Ms, for a sweet ad colorful vibe!
-
-
Teddy Bear Tissue Paper Honeycomb Balls9
Animal themes can be unbearably cute (sorry, had to do it!) and the good news is that you don't have to be a DIY master to pull this one off. The addition of a few paper cutouts turns regular hanging honeycomb balls into adorable teddy bears. A few stuffed teddy bears to decorate the tables can easily complete the theme.
-
Well Wishes Welcome Sign10
One of the best parts of a baby shower is the chance for more experienced moms to give the mom-to-be advice and wisdom. Give guests a place to pass along some words of encouragement for the mom-to-be with this custom wood sign.
-
-
Bunny Hot Air Balloon11
A bunny is cute. A bunny in a balloon? Adorable! Also from Kara's Party Ideas, this bunny hot air balloon will give everyone's spirits a lift and works in any color scheme. We love it with some extra fluffy flowers like peonies.
-
Gender-Themed Cup Centerpieces12
Great for gender reveal showers (or just gender-themed showers), these are easily assembled using some cute printouts, ribbons, cups, and sticks or straws. For an extra punch of color, fill with colored stones or candies.
-
-
Floating Rubber Duckies Centerpiece13
Rubber duckies are always cheerful, fun, and perfect for a gender neutral baby shower theme. You can find everything you need for this centerpiece at your local craft or maybe even dollar store. Quite possibly the easiest centerpiece ever, and so much fun!
-
Painted Mason Jar Centerpiece14
Can you even call yourself a DIY fan if you don't do something with a mason jar? Proving once again that mason jars are every DIY-er's best friend, these painted vases are perfectly rustic. This would look cute with a mixture of jar sizes and paint colors.
-
-
Baby Blocks Table Decor15
Cardboard boxes, wrapping paper, and letters from the craft store are all it takes to make this cheerful tower of blocks. If the mom-to-be is willing to share, you could also make a tower to announce the new baby's name!
-
Lollipop Bouquet Centerpiece16
Another variation of a candy theme, this centerpiece is fun and affordable. Basically every grown-up kid's dream come true, a lollipop bouquet might get eaten before the shower is over.
-
-
Easy-to-Make Balloon Centerpiece17
Looking to go all out in the girlie direction? Let these slightly over the top balloon take center stage. A little tulle makes anything look ballerina-esque, as these easy balloon centerpieces from Cutest Baby Showers demonstrate.
-
Rose Centerpiece18
This elegant rose centerpiece would probably be super pricey to buy -- but it's not expensive to make! Check your local area for a flower wholesaler or check out the options at Costco! This idea would work with other types of flowers too, so you can get whatever is in season.
-
-
Baby Shoes Flower Holder19
The best part about these flower holders made out of baby shoes from Mommy Baby Buzz is that when the shower is over, the mom-to-be can take the shoes home with her as gifts. There is nothing cuter than tiny baby shoes!
-
Balloon BottleCenterpiece20
Think outside the balloon box with these balloon-covered bottles from BabyPrepping.com (a less messy way to decorate bottles than paint). You can fill the bottle with a single stem flower or use it to anchor a bunch of helium balloons.
-
-
Woodland Animals Centerpiece21
Forest and nature-themed baby showers are all the rage these days, and this woodland animals centerpiece from The Rodimels is right in line with the trend.
-
Little Peanut Centerpiece22
It's a good thing mason jars come in blue! Elephant optional, though the peanut connection is undeniable. These little elephants are the cutest thing since Dumbo (a movie we do NOT recommend letting a pregnant woman watch).
-
-
Burlap Centerpiece23
In the world of Pinterest, burlap is almost as trendy as mason jars! For baby showers with a farm animal theme, this burlap covered centerpiece from The American Patriette turns a humble coffee can into a barnyard masterpiece.
-
One Color Candy Jar Centerpieces24
No need to break out the fine crystal for these candy-filled jars from Momtastic: The whole point is the color of the candy inside. We dig the monochromatic look pictured here, but multicolored can also be fun. You can find an assortment of glass jars at most craft and dollar stores so this option can be affordable. too!
-
-
Tea Light Mason Jar Centerpiece25
Yet another jar-related creation, these mason jar centerpieces are made with colored sand, tea lights, and ribbon. This would be especially cute for an evening shower.
-
Winter Branch Centerpiece26
For a centerpiece that makes a statement, you want to go big or go home! Make use of all those branches in the backyard with these winter branch centerpieces from The Typical Mom (after spray-painting them white, that is).
-
-
Rose Gold & Glitter Wine Bottle Vase27
Rose gold is still having a major moment, so these rose gold and glitter wine bottles from My Crafts are extra social media friendly. The fact that this centerpiece requires multiple bottles gives you an excuse to pop open a bottle of rose or host a pre-shower mimosa brunch is just an extra bonus!
-
Winnie-the-Pooh 'Hunny' Pots28
It just doesn't get cuter than a Winnie-the-Pooh baby shower, and these "hunny" pots from Table Decorating Ideas are guaranteed crowd-pleasers. Even Eeyore would find something to smile about with these cute pots!
-
-
Onesie Centerpiece29
Everyone knows that you can't have too many onesies, so help the mom-to-be out with this cute centerpiece! If the impending arrival's name hasn't been decided yet, these onesie centerpieces from Don't Sweat the Technique can be printed with "Baby" or some infant term of endearment instead.
-
Baby Bottle Trophy Centerpiece30
For a mom who is a major sports fan or who just isn't in to an overly cutesy shower theme, try a totally different look! These metallic baby bottle trophies from Momtastic can serve as both centerpieces and prizes for baby shower games.
-
-
Rainbow Flower Vases Centerpiece31
Don't let your fear of DIY keep you from trying this sweet idea. All you need for this is flowers, water, food coloring, and glass vases. No glue gun required! Whether they're placed one by one on tabletops or in a row by a sunny window, these rainbow flower vases are enchanting.
-
Diaper Bouquet Centerpiece32
Diapers aren't just indispensable, they're versatile, too. This diaper bouquet from Frugal Fanatic is a clever way to make sure the guest of honor is all stocked up when baby arrives. Practical and cute!
-
-
Sprinkles Centerpiece33
What pregnant lady doesn't love ice cream? Turn that love of frozen treats into a fun shower theme! This sprinkle centerpiece from Momtastic swaps out water for the colorful sugar specks everybody loves on ice cream. Any extras can be used for ice cream sundaes for the guests! Cute and delicious.
-
Bottle Rocket Centerpiece34
When it is almost time to blast off to baby, consider a space themed baby shower! Baby bottles look an awful lot like rocket ships, which is what makes this centerpiece such a breeze to create. 3-2-1 adorable!
-
-
Minnie Mouse Centerpieces35
Any and every Disney-obsessed expecting mom will fall for these Minnie Mouse centerpieces from Simply Being Abby. The nice thing about this idea is that, unlike floral options, this can be made well in advance of the shower, so it is one last thing to stress about on the big day!
-
Painted Pineapple Centerpiece36
Being pregnant is no vacation but maybe you can give the mom-to-be some aloha vibes with a Hawaiian-themed shower! These painted pineapples are sure to give a tropical-inspired baby shower major beach vibes.
-
-
Car Ramp Cupcake Holder Centerpiece37
Vroom vroom! Raid the playroom and repurpose a car ramp like this one into a wonderfully whimsical cupcake platter. You'll be off to the races in no time, especially if you outsource the cupcake baking to someone else!
-
Mustache Man Centerpiece38
We mustache you to consider this off-beat centerpiece idea (see what we did there? Who doesn't love a facial hair themed pun?). Still more proof of the versatility of balloons, just a paper mustache and a top hat can turn a plain balloon into quite the character.
-
-
Little Mermaid Centerpiece39
Looking for some under-the-sea vibes? In keeping with another popular baby shower theme at the moment, these mermaid centerpieces from 189 Market might bump "Ariel" to the top of that baby names list. Just make sure you have some dinglehoppers for the cake!
-
Butterfly Jar Centerpieces40
Planning a spring shower? Go with something light and airy and put some "spring" in everybody's step with these butterfly jars from House by Hoff. Butterflies are a sweet idea and these are easy to assemble, which is always a bonus!