40 Hilarious Pregnancy Announcement Ideas Expectant Moms Will Want to Steal

Announcing a pregnancy to the world is an incredibly important moment for a family. It's one of those life-changing things that will be remembered for years. That's why it's crucial the pregnancy announcement is as perfect as possible. But what constitutes perfection is different for all expectant parents. To some, perfectly styled professional photo shoots are the way to go. For others, it's all about expressing how ridiculously happy and emotional they are. Then, there are the parents who see no other choice but to show off their sense of humor. And many make our Instagram and Facebook feeds so much better for it.
It totally makes sense, though. When babies are born, lives are changed forever, and there's no better way to celebrate -- and laugh -- than with a funny pregnancy announcement. There are countless ways to create a funny pregnancy announcements. They can be sweetly funny, involving the family pets or older siblings. They can be a little more raunchy and slightly NSFW. They can also be hilariously real and unrestrained. The possibilities are almost endless.
To celebrate funny pregnancy announcements and give folks a few ideas of their own, we've compiled a list of 40 of our favorites. These announcements differ in style and execution, but the one thing they all have in common is the fact that they're so funny they can't help but inspire future parents.
Drinking for Two Pregnancy Announcement1
Sometimes, all that's needed to create a funny pregnancy announcement is a play on reality. Moms can poke fun at those oh-so-common pregnancy cravings while dads celebrate the fact that they get to "drink for two" wins every single time. So, does that mean dads will also be changing diapers for two to help moms out? We hope so!
Sibling Rivalry Pregnancy Announcement2
Bringing a new baby into the family isn't always seamless, especially not for new siblings. When kids have been used to getting all the attention from Mom and Dad, things might get a little tricky with a new baby onboard. But why not add a little humor to that soon-to-be-feisty dynamic? Playing up that future sibling rivalry in a pregnancy announcement is the perfect way to go.
Movie Poster Pregnancy Announcement3
These two expectant parents are starring in their own feature film, Pregnant. Their "based on a true story" movie poster pregnancy announcement keeps it real with the crazy cravings and terrified expressions, too. Future dad Billy looks a little nervous about what he's reading in What to Expect When You're Expecting.
Gender Swap Pregnancy Announcement4
Is there anything funnier than a pregnancy announcement that includes a good old-fashioned gender swap, complete with floral dress and a basketball baby bump? He might not be carrying that baby for real, but his hilarious getup carries this announcement.
Wine Bottle Pregnancy Announcement5
This announcement doesn't involve any actual people, but it's still hilarious. Celebrating a new pregnancy and mourning the loss of wine at the same time is a great idea! (Well, at least one of them is mourning the loss of wine. The other one might be "drinking for two.")
Keeping It Real Announcement6
Some pregnancies are the result of lots of planning. Some are, well, a bit more of a surprise! This announcement keeps it real, super honest, and maybe even a bit TMI, about how some blessings come to be! No matter how Baby No. 4 came to be, congratulations are in order for the proud parents.
Stressed Out Pregnancy Announcement7
The couple in this pregnancy announcement are obviously pros at the parenting game. So much so that they have no qualms about giving everyone a glimpse into their hilariously hectic life. With four kids already, they definitely know the drill. Baby No. 5 will no doubt add to the family fun.
Under Construction Announcement8
A body building a baby is a body under construction! A little paint and a blank wall are all you need to both announce a pregnancy and give a small preview of the belly to come. And are we getting a glimpse into the baby's new nursery? (Maybe that will come with the baby's actual birth announcement.)
Practicing for Baby Pregnancy Announcement9
Most people view their animal babies as practice for the "real thing," anyway. Why not be honest about it, like this funny couple was? And while these fur babies will have to make some adjustments once Baby is born, they're sure to be Baby's BFFs once that little bundle of joy arrives.
Expecting Twins Pregnancy Announcement10
The moment parents find out they're having twins is full of emotions, with terror being one of the biggest ones. After all, while twins are double the fun, they're also double the diapers and double the food and ... well, lots of other stuff, too. Finding the humor in that terror is probably the best way to get over it.
Baby Got Bump Pregnancy Announcement11
Any couple that takes one of the most iconic songs of all time -- Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-a-Lot -- and turns it into some clever shirts to make their pregnancy announcements is all right with us! After all, Ross and Rachel's baby famously gave the thumbs up to that song on Friends, so what's not to love?
Surprise Baby Pregnancy Announcement12
Not every pregnancy is planned, everyone knows that -- but few people want to admit it. This couple was able to show off the fun of a "surprise" baby with only a used pregnancy test and a passed-out husband. Three's a charm, right, Dad?
Prayed Too Hard Pregnancy Announcement13
This couple went through an intense IVF treatment with the help of love and prayers from their loved ones. When they found out they were about to have quadruplets, they couldn't help but tell everyone how well those prayers worked.
Ice Ice Baby Pregnancy Announcement14
For anyone looking for a pregnancy announcement that celebrates their "brand-new edition" in a way that is both inexpensive and funny, this Ice Ice Baby shoot might score you some major cool points. Vanilla Ice himself would surely approve.
We're Prego Pregnancy Announcement15
We're not entirely sure who came up with the idea to use spaghetti and meatballs to break the pregnancy news to friends and family, but we know they're a total genius! That particular pasta sauce just got a lot more special for parents.
For Sale Pregnancy Announcement16
Most of the time, pregnancies mean "out with the old and in with the new" -- that old drum set, those delicious bottles of wine. This couple is putting their old favorites up for sale -- or trading them for a new crib. Welcome to the next chapter, Mom and Dad!
Eating for Three Pregnancy Announcement17
This pregnancy announcement is subtly funny but amusing nonetheless. For anyone looking for something simple but still humorous, it's impossible to go wrong with pointing out weird pregnancy cravings. And pickles and ice cream is a classic preggo combination. Also notice that she's not only eating for two ... but for three! Congrats on the twins, Mama!
Sibling Pregnancy Announcement18
This little guy has had a busy year! This announcement is a funny and sweet way for families with back-to-back babies to not only brag about the accomplishments of baby No. 1 but also to share the news about baby No. 2. That is definitely a hefty to-do list, and he's managing it like a champ!
'Friends'-Style Announcement19
Could we be any more excited? You can channel your inner Chandler and Monica with this super cute and clever Friends-style announcement! And we did mention how well Baby Got Back worked out for Ross and Rachel. We cannot lie, that's for sure.
Legendary Pregnancy Announcement20
Who says subtlety can't still be funny? This happy couple, who obviously love Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) from the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, clearly had the right idea when they broke the news of their new baby. This announcement is definitely legen ... wait for it ... dary.
Bun in the Oven Announcement21
Oh boy! There's no doubt about it, this twist on the old "bun in the oven" line is a cute and funny way to announce the future arrival of a son. We love how creative parents can be when they can work a gender reveal into their announcement at the same time.
Star Wars Pregnancy Announcement22
Star Wars fans who live in a galaxy not so far away will totally want to steal this announcement idea! Having big sister Darth Vaders is an awfully cute touch and a funny and easy way to include them in the celebration. (Maybe they can even dress their newborn up as Baby Yoda for Halloween.)
Doughnut Box Pregnancy Announcement23
Talk about low-maintenance and creative! This pregnancy announcement was obviously one given to co-workers, but that doesn't make it any less funny. And what better way to join in on the fun (and the growing belly) by indulging in a little sweetness, too?
Less Sleep Pregnancy Announcement24
These parents are obviously used to a house full of hectic kids -- adding another baby to the fold is equal parts terrifying and something to laugh about. Baby No. 2 might take a little convincing, but Big Brother definitely seems up to the challenge.
Bob Ross Pregnancy Announcement25
Bob Ross is one of the most famous artists of our time. How many of his happy little trees have we been yearning to paint in our limited amounts of downtime? This amazing pregnancy announcement honoring him and a "happy little accident" would totally make him proud.
Netflix and Chill Pregnancy Announcement26
"Netflix and chill" has probably been the catalyst for a lot of births the past few years. At least these parents are being honest about it. (We kind of wonder which movie they were watching -- rom-com or slow documentary? Apparently, it's inspiring!)
Cat Pregnancy Announcement27
The fact that this cat looks as unamused as a human kid would be about the news of a new sibling makes this announcement one of the funniest things we've ever seen. "What is this so-called 'baby,' and will it interrupt my napping and cuddle sessions with Mom?"
Bump Ahead Pregnancy Announcement28
Using a street sign to announce your pregnancy is so simple and funny we're almost jealous we didn't think of it first.
Big Sister Training Camp Pregnancy Announcement29
Not all kids are mad about the fact that they're going to have a new sibling. Some of them take their job seriously, which is precisely why this very serious big sister training course was captured and used as a hilarious pregnancy announcement.
Teacher Pregnancy Announcement30
This clever and funny Elf on the Shelf-assisted announcement is how one teacher spilled the beans to her first-grade class. We love it and give it an A+ for being extra adorable. The fact that the kids actually had a worksheet to go with it is definitely a classic teacher move, too.
X-Ray Pregnancy Announcement31
Sometimes, a blurry ultrasound photo just doesn't cut it and something a little more extreme is necessary. That makes this mom's hilarious artistic rendering of her new baby so dang perfect.
I'm Not the Father Pregnancy Announcement32
Fielding questions about surrogacy and pregnancy can be hell for same-sex couples, which is why this hilarious duo decided to clear things up once and for all. Let's hope their funny statement keeps all the awkward questions out of the picture for these two moms-to-be.
Funny Reaction Pregnancy Announcement33
Who doesn't love a candid look at the moment they first revealed the news of their pregnancy? Especially when the reactions are as amazing as the one by these three. Now we want to see Mom's reaction, too!
Beach Pregnancy Announcement34
So, this kid's "beach" setup may not be all the way accurate, but she definitely looks more than ready to soak up some rays with her new sibling. And she'll have lots of time to prepare for summer when her little sister or brother arrives in December.
Christmas-Themed Pregnancy Announcement35
The holidays are a perfect time to announce a spring baby. There's gorgeous decor that's available and so many songs to use for clever pregnancy wordplay. We like this one for keeping it real about the fact that babies are very cute but also very loud, especially on those not so silent nights!
Tie-Breaker Pregnancy Announcement36
When you've already got one child that's a boy and one child that's a girl, you might as well go for a third and get the tie-breaker! May the best team win! And whatever the gender, hopefully, they can get matching red and black plaid jammies, too.
Superhero Pregnancy Announcement37
Batman and Robin might be one of the most iconic duos of all time, but this Dark Knight looks a little terrified at the thought of gaining a new sidekick. Will a little Robin steal his thunder? We bet the little superhero will only up his cool factor.
No. 2 Pregnancy Announcement38
Some people think potty humor is low-brow; we definitely don't agree. When used the right way, like in a photo announcing baby No. 2, it's downright hilarious. Why not go for the extra laugh when you're going through potty-training anyway?
Only Child Expiring Pregnancy Announcement39
Well, kid, you had a good run! This is a clever way to announce the end of the only child reign for baby No. 1 and the future arrival of baby No. 2. Good thing this little guy can't read yet, so he can still enjoy his solo status for a little longer!
Big Family Pregnancy Announcement40
When you have a big family, you've got to have a sense of humor! This announcement is the perfect way to poke a little fun at the all to frequent questions about family size that you can get when you are closing in on four kids.
