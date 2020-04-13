40 Hilarious Pregnancy Announcement Ideas Expectant Moms Will Want to Steal

Image: Erin Kruzan/Pinterest



Erin Kruzan/Pinterest Announcing a pregnancy to the world is an incredibly important moment for a family. It's one of those life-changing things that will be remembered for years. That's why it's crucial the pregnancy announcement is as perfect as possible. But what constitutes perfection is different for all expectant parents. To some, perfectly styled professional photo shoots are the way to go. For others, it's all about expressing how ridiculously happy and emotional they are. Then, there are the parents who see no other choice but to show off their sense of humor. And many make our Instagram and Facebook feeds so much better for it.

It totally makes sense, though. When babies are born, lives are changed forever, and there's no better way to celebrate -- and laugh -- than with a funny pregnancy announcement. There are countless ways to create a funny pregnancy announcements. They can be sweetly funny, involving the family pets or older siblings. They can be a little more raunchy and slightly NSFW. They can also be hilariously real and unrestrained. The possibilities are almost endless.

To celebrate funny pregnancy announcements and give folks a few ideas of their own, we've compiled a list of 40 of our favorites. These announcements differ in style and execution, but the one thing they all have in common is the fact that they're so funny they can't help but inspire future parents.



Megan Quinn/Pinterest