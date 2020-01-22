The 51 Stylish Yet Unique Baby Boy Names That Define Each US State

Image: SbytovaMN



SbytovaMN Usually, when we look at the data for baby name trends, we focus on numbers that cover the most popular picks in the entire United States. But while popular baby boy names may take top honors across the country, each state has its own defining style and unique flavor that dictates individual name choices for the parents who live there. In some states, certain boy names are chosen much more frequently than they are in others. And certain states even have unusual baby boy name trends that are all their own.

The names on this list represent the rugged and handsome baby boy name picks that uniquely define each state in the US. Laura Wattenberg, the naming expert behind Baby Name Wizard, used national naming data and her expertise to pinpoint the exact baby names that each state chooses at a rate far above the national average. These names give the state its distinct "local style," as Wattenberg puts it, and highlight specific regional trends people won't find anywhere else in the country.

"Most of the names below will be familiar, but some may be new," Wattenberg writes on Baby Name Wizard. "If so, chances are there's a local story behind them. Paxson and Hatcher, for example, are place names in Alaska as well as perfect fits for Alaskan name trends. And for a trivia challenge, look for at least two names below that honor their states' college football stadiums." While some of these names are new and trendy, others are favorites from way back when. Click on to see which boy name picks represent the defining name choices for little guys in each state.



Africa Studio/Shutterstock