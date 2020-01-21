24 Names Dads Would Give Their Baby Boys If Their Partners Didn't Have a Say

Image: iStock.com/Halfpoint



There is so much riding on what parents name their children. It's the name that they will be called forever -- on job applications and school ID cards and someday when they run for president ... Okay, maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves. But choosing a baby name is a big deal. It also comes with the challenge of both partners liking the same name, which is not always easy. In an effort to delve into the male psyche, we asked dads what they would name their sons if they didn't have to consider their partner's opinions.

It's an interesting thought experiment, right? Baby names are usually a source of debate until both people in a couple find something upon which they can agree. But when there's only person in charge? Well, that changes the game completely. Some of the names dads chose were surprising; some were ... not (I won't tell which character from Star Wars they favored). Most of them were classic, rugged, and completely all-American. No surprise there!

So take a look at these baby names that men would name their baby if they didn't have any one else to compromise with. They might just inspire a few "honest" conversations. Or maybe inspire some new names to be added to the baby name list!