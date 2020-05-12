40 Forgotten But Charming Vintage Girl Names That Are Making a Comeback

Image: iStock.com/wundervisuals



iStock.com/wundervisuals It's hard to think of "new" baby names these days. It seems everything under the sun is either insanely popular, taken by cool name-conscious celebs, or already on the verge of becoming the latest "it" name. It can be hard out there for a mom who wants a name that's stylish and recognizable yet strikingly unique. Sometimes what a baby really needs is a true classic. Bessie, Bertha, Agnes -- they don't sound like a hip 2000s baby. But there might just be more than meets the eye to these vintage "old lady" names.

Old-fashioned names are perfect for seasoned baby-name hunters, as they are usually interesting, fashion-forward, stand the test of time, and able provide a new and quirky charm on the school playground. Plus, they truly never go out of style. After all, if these classic names are good enough for wise and wonderful women of decades past, they're certainly perfect for the modern little ones soon to share these titles.

Using the Social Security Administration's naming database, and a little help from the resident baby name experts at BabyNameWizard.com, we found the most popular baby names from the early 1800s and 1900s and narrowed them down to a list of all the classic girl names we think should still be trendy today. They are vintage, stunning, and have a unique and sophisticated edge to them. Come to think of it, who wouldn't want to rock a stylish name from the good old days?