30 Ultra Rare Baby Names Inspired by the Sun, Moon & Stars

When naming a baby, there's no better place to look than ... up. That's right, to the sky. The sun, moon, and stars have inspired everything from paintings to music to books. And why shouldn't they? They represent nature, outer space, and the infinite. And now, they can inspire our baby name list, too. We found unusual and beautiful baby names that are inspired by the universe -- and they are truly out of this world.
We love space. The deep abyss of the infinite is endlessly interesting, and we love that there is so much more to learn and see beyond our lives on Earth. And for those who are expecting and happen to also love the cosmos, they might be hoping to find some intergalactic inspiration for their upcoming baby's name. And we're talking more than just the name Buzz. Space is a perfect source of inspiration for naming our LOs.
Using resources from BabyNameWizard.com and other sources, we rounded up 30 rare and gorgeous baby names for boys and girls inspired by the moon, sun, stars, and space. Some might be recognizable, but others are downright otherworldly.
One thing they all have in common: They're totally uncommon and almost as special as our own little celestial beings.
APOLLO1
Truly a name for a titan, Apollo was the Greek god of poetry, prophecy, and medicine. Though the name is fairly rare, it is shared by Olympic athlete Apolo Ohno (with a slightly different spelling) and Gwen Stefani's youngest son. The name peaked in popularity in 2015 at 751 on the US baby name charts, which means it only has more room to grow!
STELLA2
Star light, star bright, Stella is a name with might. Derived from the Latin stella, meaning "star," Stella is a popular pick even for moms who aren't into the moon. Stella rocketed to popularity in the 1880s as the 59th most popular baby girl name and recently found its way back on the list at number 66. Looks like Stella McCartney isn't the only "star" in town.
NASH3
Despite its earthy sound, Nash is actually a part of the zodiac system and is a giant star in Sagittarius. It peaked on US baby name list at number 344 in 2015, but we believe this name can go the distance. Famous Nashes include basketball player Steve Nash and the TV character Nash Bridges. Awesome!
SOLEIL4
A name fitting for the center of your universe, Soleil means "sun" in French. The most popular Soleil is, of course, Punky Brewster actress Soleil Moon Frye. But it's such a beautiful name, we think our solar system could use a few more.
ELIO5
Elio (pronounced EH-lyoh) is an unusual choice for a little guy. Derived from the Latin word for the Greek sun god Helios, Elio is truly something special. The name hasn't ranked on baby name lists -- yet. So this generation could be the first to make this trend happen.
SUNNIVA6
Sunniva, meaning "sun gift" in Old English, Saint Sunniva is the patron saint of Western Norway, making it a popular name there. The name hasn't caught on in the US. Instead, the more popular variations are probably heard more regularly, including Sunny, Niv, and Niva.
ORION7
Not just the name of the most famous belt in history, Orion comes from Greek and Roman mythology. Interestingly, Orion had a small blip of popularity in the late 1800s before disappearing from the list altogether. It was only recently, in the '90s, that this name came back in vogue again, peaking at 368 on the most popular names list. How stylish!
AYLA8
Ayla, a girls' name derived from the Hebrew Eilah, is a beautiful choice for parents who want something far from conventional. In Turkish, the name means "moon glow." Though it took a slight dip in popularity in the early 2010s, Ayla has been quickly rising in popularity, thanks to a star with a different spelling, Isla Fisher.
COSMO9
Here is a name certainly meant for the stars! Cosmo, or "order" and "beauty" in Greek, is a name straight from outer space. Though it's never made the top baby name list here in the US, it has traditionally been popular in Italy. Molto Bene!
ELARA10
Mark our words, this will be the name of a Disney princess one day. Elara, one of the moons of Jupiter, would make a truly distinctive baby name. It is even uncommon in its native France, where it's the feminine alternative of the boys' name Alar. So sophisticated!
PHOENIX11
We think this name will really take flight! Named after the mythical bird, Phoenix is a minor constellation in the southern sky. The origin of the name is Greek and, just like the bird, this name is on the rise. In 2015, Phoenix became the 307th most popular baby name in the US.
NEOMA12
Pronounced "Nee-OH-Mah," Neoma is a beautiful name derived from the Greek word for "new moon." It is not common in the United States, peaking at no. 785 in the 1920s, but that's all the better because it means that child's name will truly be special. It would also make a great name for a baby born during a full moon.
LEO13
A good option if you have a baby boy on the way in August! Leo, much like the astrological sign of the same name, is Latin for lion. It is incredibly popular the world over, and it graces the top baby name lists in Switzerland, Sweden, England, Canada, Germany, Norway, and Scotland. Roar!
SUMMER14
Quick! Choose this name before we get to September! Summer is a pretty way to commemorate the long, hazy nights that are spent gazing at the stars. Though it hit its peak of popularity in the 1990s at 168, Summer never goes out of style.
ATLAS15
Atlas was the Greek god of travel and astronomy. He's probably more known as a figure literally carrying the world on his shoulders. Despite being one of the most recognizable characters in mythology, Atlas is still relatively unused as a baby name. Perhaps it's time to change that.
NOVA16
Nova, meaning new, is most often used to describe a bright star (à la supernova), but it also makes for a stunning name. The name was relatively unused in the US, until 2014 when it shot all the way to 288 on the most popular names list. Much like the stars it describes, when this name burns, it burns hot.
FREYR17
Freyr, pronounced FRAY- ur, is a strong masculine name choice. This name comes from the Old Norse and is most often associated with the Norse god of peace, fertility, and sunlight. This uncommon choice might be the right choice for a family looking to celebrate their Scandinavian heritage and their love of the the sun!
ESMERAY18
Ooh, this is a name with a lot of potential! Esmeray is a Turkish name that means "dark moon," which is such a cool and sophisticated choice. Esmeray might be a bit of a mouthful for a little one, so Esme is a great nickname option.
HOKU19
Twinkle, twinkle little ... Hoku? Sure! This Hawaiian name, which is often used for a boy but can also be unisex, means "star." This name is easy to pronounce (HO- coo) for parents looking for a celestial name that is short and sweet!
SAMSON20
Parents looking for a name that is both biblical and inspired by the heavens might want to consider Samson for their small but mighty boy. The name Samson is often associated with the mighty warrior with great hair from the Bible, but it's meaning actually comes from the Hebrew for "sun." Shine on, little Samson!
CASSIOPEIA21
Parents interested in a name with Greek roots might like Cassiopeia, which is one of the most famous constellations in the northern sky. This constellation was named in the second century after a famously beautiful queen. The nickname Cassie is a great choice for this name.
ANSHUL22
A much wanted baby can be a ray of sunshine for a family! Anshul is a sweet Indian name that means "sun beam" or "first ray of the sun," which can also make it a great choice for a firstborn male child. Anshul is bright and sunny!
HESPER23
This name, with Greek roots, means "evening star" and could be a cool option for parents looking for a fresh name with an old-fashioned sound. Variations on the name include Hespera or Hesperia, all of which could be shortened to the cute nickname "Hessie."
CYRUS24
Cyrus is a Persian name that means "sun" or "of the sun" and it's the perfect choice for a little guy whose smile is going to light up a room! Parents who want a name with a built-in nickname option will like the option to use "Cy" as well.
KAMARIA25
Beautiful baby name alert! We are over the moon for the name Kamaria, which either comes from the Swahili for "moonlight" or the Persian for "moon." Kamaria (Ku-mar-ia) is elegant and distinctive and also works well for a middle name.
SOL26
Sol is an unusual but strong name choice for a boy. This name, which comes from the Spanish for "sun," also has Hebrew roots in the word for "peace." Peaceful sun sounds like a perfect choice for an easygoing baby!
ESTE27
Este is an old name that feels fresh! This name has Hebrew roots meaning "star" and is related to the classic biblical name Esther. Another variation is Estee, which is often associated with legendary cosmetics mogul Estee Lauder.
RAVI28
Hello, sunshine! Ravi is a Sanskrit name that comes from the word for "sun." The name, pronounced RAH-vee, has traditionally been a boys' name, but could also be a gender neutral option. The name is not currently ranked in the top 2,000 most popular names in the US, so it's a great choice for parents looking for something uncommon.
ANDROMEDA29
Parents looking for a name that is dreamy and dramatic with some celestial vibes might want to consider Andromeda. This name with Greek roots is both the name of a constellation and a galaxy. Andi, Romi, or Eda are all great nickname options!
BADAR30
A full moon lights up the night sky and a baby boy name Badar might just light up his parents' lives! This Arabic name means "full moon" and is another one that also works well as a middle name option, too!