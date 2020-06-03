45 Old-Fashioned Nicknames for Girls That Make Charming First Names

Image: twenty20.com/@christyhermogenes



twenty20.com/@christyhermogenes Finding fresh ideas for baby names can be a challenge. Inspiration is everywhere, but it can be nearly impossible to find a name that's the perfect mix of charming and fresh, familiar but not too popular. It turns out the question isn't where one should one look for ideas but when. There is something to be said for sticking with a classic. There is a level of elegance and poise that comes with with taking a look toward the past. And looking to certain time periods can be a huge source of inspiration for the expectant parent -- adding a quirky, vintage charm to any baby name list. What's old is new again, right?

More from CafeMom: The 21 Baby Girl Names That Are Trending Right Now

According to naming expert Laura Wattenberg of BabyNameWizard.com,"/the early 20th Century was a nickname extravaganza, especially for girls." And yesterday's nicknames are today's quirky-cute first names that belong on anybody's baby name list.

More from CafeMom: 19 Popular British Baby Girl Names That Need to Cross Over

"They've been gone long enough to feel fresh again," adds Wattenberg, which also means a child is bound to be the only one with that name at the playground. So take a stroll through history with these rare former nicknames that might be the perfect, charmingly fresh addition to a baby name list. The right name could just be one that takes a little digging, but there's no doubt it's worth it. Take a look!