15 Magical Photos of Moms-to-Be as Disney Princesses



Vic and Marie Photography Proving there's no trend that can't be made better by the addition of Disney princesses: A maternity photo shoot featuring moms-to-be dressed up as Belle, Jasmine, Tiana, Snow White, and Cinderella is going viral because the pictures are more than just beautiful -- they're a magical trip down memory lane! Not to mention that we've all secretly wanted to be a Disney princess. Am I right?

Husband-and-wife photography team Victor and Marie Luna were inspired by the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake to create a fairy-tale-like scenario for a shoot -- and the idea soon took on a life of its own.

"It started out with a Belle-inspired shoot, but as we talked about the ideas and planned it, the more we wanted to go outside of our own element," Marie wrote to CafeMom in a message.

"When we asked our mommies to be a part of it, they were quite excited!" she added.

Who wouldn't be? Everybody loves feeling like a princess for a day. And now we get to see these beautiful mommies live their dreams (and our dreams too!). Take a look at these amazing Disney princess transformations that we are dying over!