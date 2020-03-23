15 Magical Photos of Moms-to-Be as Disney Princesses

Proving there's no trend that can't be made better by the addition of Disney princesses: A maternity photo shoot featuring moms-to-be dressed up as Belle, Jasmine, Tiana, Snow White, and Cinderella is going viral because the pictures are more than just beautiful -- they're a magical trip down memory lane! Not to mention that we've all secretly wanted to be a Disney princess. Am I right?
Husband-and-wife photography team Victor and Marie Luna were inspired by the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake to create a fairy-tale-like scenario for a shoot -- and the idea soon took on a life of its own.
"It started out with a Belle-inspired shoot, but as we talked about the ideas and planned it, the more we wanted to go outside of our own element," Marie wrote to CafeMom in a message.
"When we asked our mommies to be a part of it, they were quite excited!" she added.
Who wouldn't be? Everybody loves feeling like a princess for a day. And now we get to see these beautiful mommies live their dreams (and our dreams too!). Take a look at these amazing Disney princess transformations that we are dying over!
A Cinderella Story1
If Cinderella wore a maternity gown, it would no doubt look a lot like this! According to Marie, the moms didn't pick which princesses they were going to play -- but they were all thrilled with the characters they were chosen to represent.
Belle of the Ball2
Part of what makes these pics so enchanting is the setting: beautiful Newman's Castle in Bellville, Texas (about an hour away from where Vic and Marie live).
Mirror, Mirror3
Vic and Marie worked with a team of designers at Sew Trendy Accessories to create gowns that evoked the princesses without being too costume-y.
"We added a few touches here and there, from ribbons to headpieces to flowers," said Marie.
A Whole New World4
Marie called the shoot a "mix of magic and chaos," made more complicated by such factors as wardrobe changes, makeup retouches, and "pee breaks" (of course!).
Crowning Glory5
This mom-to-be positively glows as the first African-American Disney princess ever, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. We love the ornate headpiece and the muted but still stunning color of the gown. She perfectly encapsulates Tiana's hardworking, beautiful spirit.
Water Lily6
There's something so dreamy about this waterside pose ... and the seafoam color of her gown is just perfect for the backdrop. Not to mention, it really speaks well to the character herself, considering her fun and enchanting story line.
A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes7
We're so used to seeing Cinderella either totally glammed up or in literal rags, but this take on the classic Disney princess is so relatable. Not many women get to have their maternity photo shoots in front of a drawbridge and moat! Marie says the moms were "incredibly excited" to see the final photos.
Genie in a Bottle8
If one of this mom's three wishes was to have a fabulous maternity shoot, it definitely came true! The vibrant color is totally Jasmine through and through, and we just love how regal this mama is looking.
The Fairest of Them All9
Snow White just wouldn't be Snow White without that iconic red bow, which gets an elegant update here. As does her dress, which is perfectly accented with a simple yellow ribbon to really play off this princesses' color palette.
A Rose by Any Other Name10
If there's ever a Beauty and the Beast Part 2 about Belle and the Beast starting a family, we hope Emma Watson wears a dress just like this one! The rose she is clutching is not only significant to the story, it is absolutely gorgeous.
Princess Charming11
According to Marie, the moms all got a kick out of feeling "famous" when the photos started going viral. We're guessing this trend is going to take off in a big way!
Magic Carpet Ride12
It's always nice to have a little something to lean on when you're in the end stages of pregnancy ... all the better if it's a very aesthetically pleasing pillar!
Still Waters13
No frogs to be seen in this photo, just one stunning soon-to-be mom. Look how sweetly and serenely she is clutching that bump. This mama knows she is royalty and is carrying it as well.
If the Slipper Fits14
The glass slipper in this photo is the perfect touch. (We're glad she's holding it instead of wearing it -- which is fair because pregnancy swelling is no joke!). We're so happy this mama is getting to live out her fairytale.
Princess Party15
Marie said that she and her husband were "so happy" to make these very special moms feel like princesses for a day, and so thankful for their "allowing [the couple] to capture them in the most amazing time of their life."
