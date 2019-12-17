33 Baby Boy Names Expected to Dominate the Next Decade

Image: iStock.com/olesiabilkei



iStock.com/olesiabilkei What if we revealed that there's a way for parents-to-be to actually predict baby names that will be popular for years to come -- and potentially decades, even? Would anyone be willing to believe us? Though we admittedly don't have a crystal ball (or an actual working one, anyway) that can forecast names that have the most staying power, there is a way to identify trendy names that will last for time to come. And even though they may not be hugely popular now, we have a feeling that they'll be total classics in no time. So grab a piece of paper and a pen -- this tip is life-changing for any parents hoping to stay on trend when it comes to baby names or avoid going with any possible moniker that could be on the rise.

There's no super exact science, but we think we've gotten pretty close.

We took a look at the most popular names of the past decade and removed top 20 names that peaked in 2018. From there, we identified a series of baby names that have risen in popularity over the past decade and just might prove to wow expectant moms and dads in another 10 years. Read on for our picks for the most popular baby boy names of the next decade.

