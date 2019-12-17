33 Baby Boy Names Expected to Dominate the Next Decade

iStock.com/olesiabilkei
What if we revealed that there's a way for parents-to-be to actually predict baby names that will be popular for years to come -- and potentially decades, even? Would anyone be willing to believe us? Though we admittedly don't have a crystal ball (or an actual working one, anyway) that can forecast names that have the most staying power, there is a way to identify trendy names that will last for time to come. And even though they may not be hugely popular now, we have a feeling that they'll be total classics in no time. So grab a piece of paper and a pen -- this tip is life-changing for any parents hoping to stay on trend when it comes to baby names or avoid going with any possible moniker that could be on the rise.
There's no super exact science, but we think we've gotten pretty close.
We took a look at the most popular names of the past decade and removed top 20 names that peaked in 2018. From there, we identified a series of baby names that have risen in popularity over the past decade and just might prove to wow expectant moms and dads in another 10 years. Read on for our picks for the most popular baby boy names of the next decade.
OLIVER1
We're not surprised to see Oliver made this list. We are over the moon it is slated to be the most popular for boys in the next decade. Although most of us know (or assume) Oliver comes from a French background, Baby Name Wizard notes this adorable baby name also has roots in Middle Low German as it comes from Alfihar that loosely means "elf army." Cute.
LEVI2
Levi could well be the glue that helps hold the family together. Inspired by the Hebrew lēwī, Levi means "joining" or "adhesion" that reiterates this biblical name's power.
GRAYSON3
Not only is the name Grayson one of the baby boy names one of the most insanely popular in 2017, but it's also one of our faves. This gender neutral name might tip its hat to Dick Grayson, a fictitious comic character who becomes Nightwing. Honestly, this is a cute baby name that gives a fun nickname (Gray) and is a little fancy and high-spirited.
HUDSON4
A child doesn't have to be "Hugh's son" to use this title. Hudson is an English surname that's quickly become a popular first name and continues to rise. Fitting for little boys and girls, Hudson earns a spot on this list for gents-in-training.
ASHER5
It's easy to admit that Asher is a cute name -- and has such lovable meaning, too! Hebrew for "happy" and "blessed," Asher is a cuddly title that Baby Name Wizard thinks will be all the rage in the 2020s.
-
EZRA6
Those who fell in love with the Bible-inspired Asher might want to take a look at Ezra. Not only is this gender neutral baby name distinctive in its own right, but it could be the saving grace and extra set of hands parents need as Ezra means "help" in Hebrew.
THEODORE7
It's great to see such a charming throwback name like Theodore on this list. Theodore is dashing, stately, and could reflect a future politician or influencer in the making. Greek in roots, Theodore comes from theos ("god") and dōron ("gift") that translates to "God's gift," a title that pretty much sums up what children are in their parents' eyes.
-
WESTON8
West siiide! (Kidding.) Weston might mean "from the West Town," but it's a baby name that's perfect for any little boy -- regardless of his geographic location. Weston is princely and gives us cute nicknames, such as West and Wes.
BENNETT9
Surnames can make for wonderful first names. Bennett is a darling title parents can use for a boy or girl (it, however, ranks as a boy name that will be popular in the next decade) and has such a sweet meaning. Hailing from the Latin benedictus that means "blessed," the name Bennett will make any little boy shine.
-
LUCA10
Ready for another lovable baby name idea that just so happens to be gender neutral? Give Luca a try.
One of the reasons we adore the name Luca -- aside from the charming -ca ending -- is because it knows how to brighten up a day. Perhaps its meaning (Luca comes from the Latin lux that means "light") has something to do with it.
MAXIMUS11
Expectant parents looking for a strong name with a ton of gusto should look to Maximus. Aside from being the name of Russell Crowe's character in the epic film Gladiator (yup, those are some serious bragging rights), Maximus just sounds awesome and evokes Roman valor.
DEAN12
Ah, another surname! Dean is one of those titles that whisks us away to the 1960s (it was a popular name back then), where we imagine ducktail hair, jeans, and leather jackets. (Did anyone else love Grease?) Pulling inspiration from the Old English denu that means "valley," dean also means "church official."
JUDAH13
Judah is a baby name that packs its own punch and has deep roots in the Christian faith. Not only was Judah one of Jacob's 12 sons -- who later became the patriarch of the tribe of Judah -- but he was an ancestor of Jesus Christ, whose family descended from his lineage.
BECKETT14
Something tells us the meaning of the name Beckett will hit close to home. Known as a "dweller near the brook," Beckett is definitely going to dwell in a home for many years -- decades, even. (Something tells us parents won't mind. *Wink*)
REMINGTON15
Now here's a baby name that deserves a "Sir" in front of it. Remington is a courtly title that happens to be English for "place on a riverbank." We love the nickname Remy that loved ones can use as a short name for this title.
It sounds like a dream, doesn't it?
RHETT16
Rhett is someone who could be a guiding light full of great advice. Not only was Rhett slated to be one of the most popular baby names, but this title is all about being a source of knowledge as Rhett is an English name that means "advice."
NASH17
Doesn't this baby name just sound cool? Whether a parent is a fan of Music City (that would be Nashville, Tennessee) or is searching for a baby name with some zip, Nash is definitely a title to add to the short list. This gender-neutral English baby name had the original meaning of "at the ash tree" and is commonly associated with being loving and community-minded -- great characteristics any parents would want their son to have.
ATTICUS18
Does this name make anyone think of a certain lawyer and family man in a famous novel-turned-movie? It should.
Atticus is a beloved character in To Kill a Mockingbird -- though revelations about Atticus in Harper Lee's Go Set a Watchman have folks looking sideways -- and it's a surprising hipster baby name that should have great staying power in the next 10 years.
Simply put: Atticus is catchy and a name people can't forget.
PRINCE19
Certain names need no explanation!
Prince is a title that's all about royalty and prestige. We adore this baby name for so many reasons, especially because it can be a hat tip to the late and insanely talented singer-songwriter Prince.
BECKHAM20
Whether parents had dreams of using the surname of a certain dreamy retired soccer player -- who looks amazing in a pair of undies -- or love names with a hint of English style, Beckham is a title they should consider for their little boy. English for "homestead by the stream," Beckham is a playful baby name option that brings nicknames such as Beck, Becks, or Ham. (Hey, it's an option.)
NIKOLAI21
All parents want their children to be victorious throughout life, and those who bestow the name Nikolai on their sons might increase their odds. Pulling inspiration from the Greek nikē ("victory") and laos ("the people"), Nikolai means "victory of the people" -- which is totally awesome.
ARLO22
A hugely popular name in New Zealand, this strong and distinctive name is gaining traction in the US. The moniker has several meanings -- for one, Arlo is the Italian variant of the name "Charles" and but in Spanish the name means "barberry tree."
VIHAAN23
With origins in Hinduism, Vihaan is the perfect name for a little boy who will inevitably the sunshine of his parents' life. After all, the name is derived from Sanskrit words and means "dawn" or "first ray of sun."
LENNOX24
The name Lennox is of Scottish and Gaelic origin and has been uncommon as a first name. But its aristocratic history as a last name gives it an extra special air as an unusual little boy's name.
CREW25
A short and sweet first name that packs a punch, the name Crew sounds like the ultimate cool guy name. Plus, Joanna and Chip Gaines of Fixer Upper fame named their sweetest new addition Crew -- and if it is cool enough for Joanna, its cool enough for us.
AXTON26
Intending on raising a trailblazer? The name Axton sounds like the embodiment of cool. Though typically a surname, using it for a first name definitely gives a little boy a cool edge.
ARES27
Pronounced "ER-ees" or "ER-eez," this strong boys' name has deep roots in Greek mythology after the god of war. It also just so happens to be one of the top 1,000 names in the US.
BRIGGS28
Briggs is already on the rise as a popular name, and definitely sounds like it will last quite a few decades thanks to its originality and strength.
DASH29
Dash, though usually a nickname for Dashiell or Dasher, is strong enough to stand by itself, and is truly for the kiddo you know will be constantly on the move.
BOWIE30
By the end of 2018, this name skyrocketed in popularity. Though likely due to the loss of music icon David Bowie, the British rock star's last name serves as the perfect hipster moniker to usher in the 2020s.
BODE31
The name Bode (pronounce boh-dee) is a simple, sweet name that has climbed in popularity. By 2020 and beyond, we think this is going to be one of the top names given to little guys, given its cute pronunciation and spelling.
ARCHIE32
Thanks to a certain royal couple, the name Archie has catapulted into popularity. We imagine as the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little one grows, the fonder people will grow of this sweet, vintage name.
ZAID33
A spelling variant of Zayd, the original name means is Arabic name featured in the Quran, meaning "abundance or growth." It's a really edgy, cool-sounding name that is sure to take off over the next decade or so!