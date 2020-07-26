24 High-End Baby Names That Sound Hella Luxurious

iStock.com/FluxFactory
There are tons of reasons why a parent might gravitate toward a specific baby name. Some titles are considered family heirlooms that are passed down from generation to generation, while others boast meanings that hold great significance. Then, there are baby names that just seem to sparkle, making them too good to pass up. After all, who doesn't like a little bit of luxury? With the help of our friends at BabyNameWizard we found baby names that sound hella luxurious.
We all want a baby name that shows off how special our kids are -- and some of us want a name that has a little sparkle to it. But where to look, if one is looking for a name that has a little pizzazz? Emily Cardoza, a blogger at BabyNameWizard.com, has identified luxurious baby names that are both extraordinary and have a certain swag element to them.
"These [baby] names embody that sense of wealth and power," notes Emily. "If one is looking for an auspicious choice to bring fortune and fame to their little one, look no further!"
Here's Emily's rundown of the grandest boy and girl baby names that are all about luxury -- and a few more that we couldn't help but include, given its glitz factor. One might just be surprised to see which titles made the list.
Malia1
Not only does Malia bring the eldest former First Daughter Malia Obama to mind, but it's Swahili for "The Queen," notes BabyNameWizard.com. It's also the Hawaiian form of Mary, which means "sea of bitterness, sea of sorrow" or "lady of the sea." Talk about luxurious!
Imran2
Meaning "prosperity," Imran is a Quranic boy's name. It's popular in Muslim South Asia. It's the Arabic version of the Hebrew name "Amram." In the Old Testament, he was the father of Moses, Aaron, and Miryam, notes BabyNameWizard.com.
George3
George is derived from the Greek geōrgos (earthworker, farmer), which is composed from the elements gē (earth) and ergein (to work), notes BabyNameWizard.com. It might have been a pretty common name for decades. But royal watchers know it's also the first name of Kate Middleton and Prince William's firstborn and eventual heir to the British throne. Therefore, it absolutely has its regal charm.
Pearl4
According to BabyNameWizard.com, the sweet, classic, and yes -- luxurious -- name is derived from the vocabulary word pearl which denotes the milky-colored gem that is formed inside certain oysters. Busy Phillips gave her daughter Cricket, born on July 2, 2013, Pearl as a middle name. It is currently in the top 1,000 names in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration.
Jewel5
Well of course we're going to make room for Jewel on a list of luxurious baby names! And as it turns out, this elegant unisex title (that's right, Jewel can be an option for a child of any gender) has been around for quite some time. "It may sound like a twenty-first century name, but Jewel has long been bestowed upon precious baby girls, reaching the top 200 in 1904," Emily reveals. "Now that Ruby and Pearl have come back into fashion, sparkling Jewel won't be far behind."
Valor6
Not every baby name associated with luxury has to be an obvious choice. Valor is a title with great significance, as Merriam-Webster defines it as "strength of mind or spirit that enables a person to encounter danger with firmness."
"A worthy successor to Victor and Vincent, Valor maintains a winning spirit and an uncommon but familiar sound," Emily notes. "It's short and chic, but masculine and compelling." Yeah, we like that.
Dior7
It was only a matter of time before a designer label popped up on this baby name list. Dior is adorable and makes us feel like Charlize Theron is going to sashay down the hall with a bag of diapers. Emily Cardoza of BabyNameWizard.com notes "Dior is glamorous and glittering" -- and we couldn't agree more!
Otis8
A German boy name, Otis might bring to mind Otis Redding. It was also chosen by Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis and Tobias Maguire and Jennifer Meyer for their sons. Its meaning: "wealth, fortune."
Dhana9
The name Dhana (pronounced like Donna) is a Hindi girl's name. Its meaning: "wealthy." Parents who feel richer for having their sweet little girl in their life will be sure to appreciate that.
Titan10
Titan isn't just a strong name, but one that packs a mighty blow. Titans are the OGs of Greek Mythology that proceeded powerhouses like Zeus and Hades and make for an unforgettable baby name. "This powerful choice could shorten to the friendly nickname Ty, but its mythological and cinematic links keep Titan strong," Emily mentions. With a name like Titan, there's a very good chance a child could become a future leader who will have great influence on the world.
Copper11
Although one might not associate this malleable element with all things luxury, Copper is a gender-neutral name that leaves a colorful impression -- and just might remind a parent-to-be of a certain Disney film. "Though it's best known as the name of a character in The Fox and the Hound, Copper could work as a radiant alternative to Carter or Cooper," says Emily Cardoza of BabyNameWizard.com. "It's likable and pleasant, but not used too often as a noun -- making it a perfect 'word name' pick."
Prosper12
Every parent wants his or her child to "live long and prosper," which is why we're not surprised to find the name Prosper on BabyNameWizard.com's list of most luxurious baby names. Prosper is a powerful title that means "to succeed in enterprise or activity," or "to achieve economic success." So yeah, it definitely fits the criteria.
Opal13
Another jewelry-esque name brings to mind a mystical, whimsical semiprecious gemstone which reflects light in a dazzling display of colors Taken from opal, which is ultimately derived from the Sanskrit upala (precious stone, jewel), notes BabyNameWizard.com. It also has old-school charm, as it hung out in the top 100 names during the first two decades of the twentieth century.
Glimmer14
"While this shimmering choice has yet to be recorded, the Hunger Games series has ignited the interest of many in Glimmer," Emily Cardoza, blogger at BabyNameWizard.com, reveals. The name Glimmer is an unconventional choice, but is one with a luminous quality that might make for a great option for a daughter.
Royce15
Style aficionados will love how dressy the name Royce is. Pulling inspiration from a certain popular luxury vehicle, Royce, a noted surname that means "Roy's son," is quite fetch. "A kingly choice, Royce has begun to rise again," Emily notes. "Of course, its vintage vibe isn't the only draw -- the Rolls-Royce company has been promoting their luxury image since 1904, inspiring parents to go the brand-name route."
Charlotte16
Charlotte, which is one of the most popular names for girls in the U.S. these days, is the feminine diminutive form of Charles (full-grown, a man), which originated in France but is just as commonly used in England, notes BabyNameWizard. It also brings to mind Princess Charlotte, the second born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. A few cute nickname options include Lottie, Char, and Charlie.
Everest17
Everest is a baby name that will take a child's clout to new heights. Aside from being a popular destination for hikers -- and the Earth's highest mountain -- Everest is a unisex baby name that Emily calls "monumental, but not unconquerable." It's a rare baby name option, but one that will certainly stand out.
Chanel18
Classics never go out of style, and neither will the iconic name Chanel. Inspired by the fashion designer Coco Chanel, this baby name is sweet and incredibly luxurious. "While her [Coco Chanel's] nickname is also slowly rising for girls, Chanel is a posh pick, both fashionable and formidable," notes BabyNameWizard.com blogger, Emily Cardoza.
Lux19
Lux is a dazzling name that's truly illuminating, as it takes a page from the Spanish luz, which means "light." It's short, catchy, and a title that's associated with opulence. "Lux is prominent in pop culture -- from League of Legends to The Virgin Suicides -- and would work especially well as a stylish middle choice," says Emily.
Renny20
Considered a unisex name, Renny originated in Ireland. Its meaning: "little prosperous one." It hasn't quite taken off yet stateside, so it could be a unique option for a baby.
Armani21
"Both Italian and Persian in origin, Armani is a sleek, cross-cultural choice for the sophisticated," Emily reveals. We've all heard the dashing name Armani (the name is Persian for "freeman") that conjures up images of some upscale event with Leonardo DiCaprio giving us that beautiful Great Gatsby nod. It's a dashing name that's perfect for a little boy or a girl.
Mercedes22
In addition to Royce's making this list of luxurious baby names, one car-inspired baby name parents simply can't pass up is Mercedes. Hailing from the Spanish merced that means "mercy," Mercedes is also a title that pays homage to the Virgin Mary. "Both aspects help this name balance between a classic, religious image and a contemporary, secular sound, fantastic for all types of little girls," notes Emily.
Laurent23
Parents who bestow the name Laurent on their child will score major style points. Not only is it all sorts of dreamy, but it's also a designer choice that has strong roots. "Of course, there's designer Yves Saint Laurent, but the name also has fortunate origins," Emily reveals. "Laurent comes from the same Latin root as 'laurel,' a plant and a symbol of victory." Pretty cool, right?
Benjamin24
Benjamin was derived from the Hebrew binyāmīn (son of the right hand), according to BabyNameWizard.com. Benjamin has a clear association to wealth, given that American statesman and inventor Benjamin Franklin is on $100 bills. Nicknames include Ben and Benny.