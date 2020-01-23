18 Dads Confess How They Really Felt in the Delivery Room

Image: RapidEye/iStock



RapidEye/iStock When I got pregnant with our first child, one of the things I wondered about was how my husband, a man with a strong fear of needles and a dislike of blood, would deal with seeing childbirth in all its glory. I knew he would want to be supportive, but could he handle it? So, imagine my amusement when, as my son was crowning, my husband looked at me and said in an awed voice, "Man, this is incredible, you should REALLY see this!"

Of course, I politely informed my husband that I was rather busy at the moment. After our son was finally born, I realized that I totally didn't have to be worried about how my husband would do in the delivery room. He still describes it as one of the most amazing experiences in his life.

We reached out to several other dads to find out what exactly they remember about being in the delivery room and how they really felt watching their partners labor, give birth, or literally go "under the knife" for a C-section. We wondered what it was like for them to see their child finally emerge into the world after being that obscure being kicking in Mom's belly for many months. In all the ways that childbirth is a beautiful thing, it's also very bloody -- and it can certainly be breathtaking, shocking, raw, and even scary for some fathers to watch.

Read on as 18 dads share their sweet and oh-so-real reactions from the unforgettable day their baby arrived in this world.