29 Hebrew Baby Names for Girls That Have So Much Sweet Meaning

Image: iStock.com/NickyLloyd



iStock.com/NickyLloyd Believe it or not, Hebrew baby names are quite common these days. In fact, there's a pretty good chance that friends and family sporting one of these Semitic-inspired names are all over the place. Packed with rich history and strong cultural ties, the Hebrew language provides ample baby name ideas for when a sweet baby girl is on the way. Not familiar with all of the beautiful and unique Hebrew names? We found some baby names that are sure to pop!

More from CafeMom: 50 Baby Names Based on Astronomy

Unsure about what Hebrew names look like? Well, they are more common than one might think. Many names that we are used to seeing -- such as Abigail -- have Hebrew origins that we may not realize. Often these names have become Americanized in the past 50 years, but either way, whether one is sticking with the original Hebrew or the newer versions, Hebrew names have a charm all their own. We're taking a look at some Hebrew girl names that will steal hearts and move to the top of parents' short list. Sure, one might've seen a few of these baby names before, but there are plenty of less popular options that likely flew under the radar. Take a look at the Hebrew names that we've compiled and see how meaningful these names really are!



Alena Sli/Shutterstock