29 Hebrew Baby Names for Girls That Have So Much Sweet Meaning

Believe it or not, Hebrew baby names are quite common these days. In fact, there's a pretty good chance that friends and family sporting one of these Semitic-inspired names are all over the place. Packed with rich history and strong cultural ties, the Hebrew language provides ample baby name ideas for when a sweet baby girl is on the way. Not familiar with all of the beautiful and unique Hebrew names? We found some baby names that are sure to pop!
Unsure about what Hebrew names look like? Well, they are more common than one might think. Many names that we are used to seeing -- such as Abigail -- have Hebrew origins that we may not realize. Often these names have become Americanized in the past 50 years, but either way, whether one is sticking with the original Hebrew or the newer versions, Hebrew names have a charm all their own. We're taking a look at some Hebrew girl names that will steal hearts and move to the top of parents' short list. Sure, one might've seen a few of these baby names before, but there are plenty of less popular options that likely flew under the radar. Take a look at the Hebrew names that we've compiled and see how meaningful these names really are!
-
Ayla1
Ava and Isla have been super-popular in recent years. But similar name Ayla hasn't gained as much traction, so it might be a good choice for parents looking to choose something a bit unique. Of Hebrew and Turkish origin, Ayla means "oak tree, or halo, moonlight." How whimsical.
-
Esther2
One of the most common Hebrew names for baby girls over the years, Esther might sound like a throwback these days, but it also has classic appeal. Some believe it to be the Persian translation of the Hebrew name Hadassah (myrtle); others think it is derived from the Persian stara (star). It has also been suggested that it derived from the Babylonian Ishtar, the name of a goddess of love and fertility. Esther was the wife of the Persian king Ahasuerus and one of the main stars of the Jewish holiday Purim.
-
-
Leah3
Derived from the Hebrew lā'āh (weary, to tire). The name comes from the daughter of Laban and the first of Jacob's four wives, who happens to be one of the most important matriarchs in the Bible. She had one daughter Dinah, and six sons including Reuben, Simeon, Levi, and Judah.
-
Hannah4
Derived from Hebrew hannāh (gracious), Hannah was the mother of the prophet Samuel in the Old Testament. Names including Anne, Anna, Nancy, Anya, Annika, and Annabel are all related to Hannah. It can also be spelled Hana, Hanna, and Channa.
-
-
Isabel5
Its variant Isabella has been hugely popular in recent years, but parents who want to go for something different could try Isabel. A variation of Elizabeth, the name was originally derived from the Hebrew name Elisheba. The sweet, romantic-sounding name means "God is my oath."
-
Seraphina6
Happen to have a baby born during one of the three fire signs (Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius)? A fire-inspired moniker could be the right choice. Seraphina means "ardent; fiery." Derived from the Hebrew sĕrāphīm (burning ones), it was used in the Bible for the heavenly winged angels surrounding the throne of God.
-
-
Talia7
How's this for romantic? The name Talia means "gentle dew from heaven; by the water." Inspired to come up with a nickname? Talia can shorten it to the adorable abbreviation Tali.
-
Sarah8
Sarah is derived from the Hebrew sārāh (princess). The name stems from the Bible. Sarah was the wife of the patriarch Abraham and mother of Isaac.
-
-
Deborah9
Deborah is a classic Hebrew name for a little girl. The name is borne in the Bible by a prophetess and judge who led the Israelites to victory over the Canaanites. It's derived from the Hebrew dēvōrah (a bee, a swarm of bees).
-
Rebecca10
In the Bible, Rebecca was the name of Isaac's wife. Rebecca and Isaac were one of the four couples that some believe are buried in the Cave of the Patriarchs, the other three being Adam and Eve, Abraham and Sarah, and Jacob and Leah. The name, which means "servant of God" is derived from the Hebrew ribbqāh (noose), from rabak (to bind, to tie).
-
-
Elsa11
"Let it go, let it go!" (Sorry, having a Frozen moment.) Plenty of parents have yet to free themselves from the grasp of this icy Disney mega hit, especially as the sequel came out last year. Elsa is an abbreviated version of the Hebrew Elizabeth -- and elīsheba', meaning "God is my oath" -- which is the perfect baby name for a future heiress of a kingdom.
-
Abigail12
This baby name is heart-melting. Derived from avigayil, "father of exaltation," is the super delightful Abigail. Not only is it all around adorable, but dear Abigail also gives us the nicknames Abby and Gail that are both well-liked.
-
-
Sadie13
Spoiler alert: This baby name totally brings the cute factor. As much as we enjoy the name Sarah -- from the Hebrew sārāh ("princess") -- Sadie is a divine sobriquet that's too perfect to pass up. And if that doesn't inspire, Sadie tips her hat to Sadie Hawkins Day, which encourages ladies ask the men on dates.
-
Eliana14
Hebrew for "my God has answered," Eliana is a stunning baby name that's full of so much grace. It also has roots in Latin, as Aeliānus (of the sun) is considered a family name. Eliana. It's like an adorable fusion of Eliane and Anna.
-
-
Mariah15
-
Aviva16
Aviva. Pulling sounds from the classic Vivian (think Brad and Angelina), Aviva is Hebrew for "spring like" that will stir up beautiful images of freshly bloomed flowers and sounds of chirping birds.
-
-
Zera17
What better way to commemorate new "beginnings" than with the name Zera? Aside from being magical, this Hebrew name is extremely striking and perfect for a one-of-a-kind daughter.
-
Bethany18
Maybe your daughter will grow up to become a reality star and build a highly successful cocktail brand? (Hey, it could happen.) Even if you aren't familiar with Bethenny Frankel, or The Real Housewives of New York, the name Bethany is extremely popular. This baby name comes from the Hebrew Bet t'eina (house of figs).
-
-
Sela19
Also spelled Selah -- which appears many times in the Bible's book of Psalms -- this baby name encourages both pause and reflection. Hebrew for "rock," the name Sela is a darling choice for a daughter with luminous vibes and tons of sophistication.
-
Eve20
Come on, how can one not like the name Eve or her fun-loving nickname, Evie? It's such a classic and is the mother of all baby names! Noted in Abrahamic religions as the first woman to ever walk Earth, Eve is a badass Hebrew name that's full of life.
-
-
Jordan21
Even though we can't guarantee a child will see success on the court (or float in the air) like a certain NBA great, parents will likely find solace with this highly favored unisex name. Jordan hails from the Hebrew yarden (to flow down) and is a historical baby name (the River Jordan, anyone?) that keeps on giving.
-
Anika22
We aren't mind readers, but it's pretty safe to assume all parents want their kids to be merciful, right? Pulling positive vibes from the Hebrew hannāh (gracious), Anika is all about compassion and forgiveness. Feel free to pronounce this baby name ANN-ih-ka or a-NEE-ka. We won't judge.
-
-
Ilana23
One widely used Hebrew name we can't love enough is Ilana. Pronounced i-LAH-nə, this is a very sturdy baby name choice considering it means "oak tree" in Hebrew. When shortened to Lana, this tranquil name becomes even more adorable.
-
Miriam24
Precious, precious Miriam. Such a delightful baby name that would make any parent cheerful ... assuming your daughter isn't tearing up the house or anything. Noted as a derivative of the classic Mary, Miriam has strong Judaic and Christian ties as the older sister of Moses. (You know, "Let my people go"?)
-
-
Kezia25
Also spelled Keziah (feel free to add the H if you want to be extra fancy), Kezia is a baby name that leaves a lasting impression. We're fans of the K and Z that help give it extra flavor. It's hard to resist the nicknames Kezzy, Key, and Zia. (They're so precious!)
-
Neomi26
A voguish twist to the Hebrew Naomi (delightful, pleastant), Neomi is a fierce baby name alternative that will have celebs like Naomi Campbell and Naomi Watts taking note. Slay, Neomi, slay!
-
-
Joelle27
Joelle is the female version of Joel that packs its own punch. Hailing from the Hebrew yō'ēl (Jehovah is his God), this baby name sounds like Joey and Noel met and decided to become besties.
-
Naamah28
Naamah is a peaceful baby name with an even sweeter meaning. No, really -- it's Hebrew for "sweetness," along with "beauty," and "grace." Needless to say, Naamah is the perfect name to bestow on a little girl.
-
-
Ruth29
In the Bible, Ruth was a woman whose strength shined in her humility and dedication to family. The name is thought to come from the Hebrew rē'ūth. Ruth is a praised name with ties to being a "compassionate friend."