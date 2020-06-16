30 Heavenly Baby Girl Names for Little Angels

iStock.com/atrinaelena
Expecting a little angel soon and want her name to match? That's a common feeling -- many parents look for heavenly qualities in a name. Whether a family wants to express spiritual beliefs, pass on a wish for her lifelong bliss, or share that this new birth has a deeply special meaning, these idyllic choices are full of otherworldly charm. And why shouldn't they? Angelic names are perfect for the new little angel about to be born!
More from CafeMom: The 20 Most Popular Baby Girl Names in America
Of course, we couldn't create this list without addressing one name in particular. It's been a few years since Nevaeh, which spells "heaven" backward, took this country by storm, and we thought it was time for a check-in. Does it still hold the baby name crown?
More from CafeMom: 22 Vintage Baby Girl Names Inspired by Shakespeare
Even though Nevaeh is still in the top 50 names for girls (sitting between Alexis and Sarah), it's slowing down in popularity since it hit a peak in 2010. Baby Name Wizard has discussed how polarizing Nevaeh can be, but whether loved or hated, there are plenty of equally inspiring celestial names. The great news is that these encompass a variety of styles, so expectant parents are bound to find one or two that lift them to another realm.
Image via iStock.com/ktmoffitt
-
Angelina1
Variation(s): Angela, Angel, Angelica, and Angelique.
These names, listed in order of popularity, all signify what an angel a little girl is. The most popular option, Angelina, has a little star power in actress Jolie and Jersey Shore's Pivarnick. They all come from Latin, meaning "messenger of God."
-
Batya2
Meaning "daughter of God," Batya was the name of the Pharaoh's daughter. She found baby Moses in a basket along the Nile and then brought him home to the court. The name is meant to convey courage and moral strength.
-
-
Celeste3
This French form of the Latin for celestial is perfectly heavenly, though it's tapered off a bit in use recently and sits in the middle of the top 1,000 girls' names. It may not have any traditional short forms, but Ella is a round-about possibility.
-
Celine4
Brought to us by a certain French-Canadian singer, Celine hit a peak right after the movie Titanic came out. Parents are starting to catch on to this name's elegant sound and blissful message once again, as it means "heavenly."
More from CafeMom: 15 Fierce Female 'Game of Thrones' Names Perfect for Baby Girls (or Dragons)
-
-
Cielo5
This romantic name is synonymous with "sky" and "heaven" in Spanish and Italian, and it was given to 100 American girls last year. This celestial name is truly without borders, given that its lyrical lilt will be understood in nearly every romance language spoken, and it's showing potential in America, too. In Italy, this name is pronounced CHEH-loh, while the Spanish form sounds like SYEH-loh.
-
Dalili6
A Swahili name, Dalili means "a sign from the gods." It's considered related to similar names Delilah or Dalila. We love how elegant it sounds and it is truly perfect for any little blessings who may not have been planned but are still very loved.
-
-
Eden7
A picture of paradise gives Eden a heavenly feel, which comes from a word that means "delight." Eden has ancient sensibilities coupled with a perfectly modern sound. It feels like a biblical, feminine answer to the popular boys' name Aiden.
-
Evangeline8
Once old-fashioned and nearly unheard of, Evangeline is now contemporary and fresh. It has a natural nickname in Eva, and we also love that it has the word angel in the middle, making opportunities for variations like Angie, Angeline, and Vangie. It means "good tidings" and sits in the 300s. The name was coined in an epic poem of the same name by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and recently revived with the help of actress Evangeline Lilly.
More from CafeMom: 21 Beautiful but Forgotten Victorian Baby Names to Put on Your List
-
-
Eternity9
Something close to a virtue name, Eternity is an otherworldly, pretty word along the lines of Serenity and Felicity. It's much more unusual than both of those names, which is one reason why some prefer it.
-
Ever10
This simple storybook word hints at forever and is sweet and blissful. It is still rare, while Everly (which has different origins) quickly rose to 383 last year. Chosen by actress/model Milla Jovovich for a daughter, and Alanis Morissette for her son.
-
-
Gabrielle11
Variation(s): Gabriella
The feminine form of Gabriel, a prominent angel named in the Bible, Gabrielle and Gabriella are pitch-perfect choices featuring the much-loved bree sound. Their ancient roots give them both a sound that is equal parts traditional and contemporary.
More from CafeMom: 21 Beautiful Baby Girl Names With Classic Latin Roots
-
Michael12
A perfect example of a once traditionally male name that can be gender neutral -- a baby naming trend that's taken off in recent years -- Michael was one of the seven archangels. He is the one closest to God and is responsible for carrying out God's judgments.
-
-
Gloria13
After WWI, Gloria soared. Its beautiful sound, coupled with angelic associations, kept it in the top 100s for nearly four decades. While it manages to be elegant and cute at the same time, Gloria isn't quite ready for its former (ahem) glory because it reminds us of our parents' generation instead of our grandparents'.
-
Yael14
A Hebrew name, Yael is derived from the Bible and means "to ascend." As a result of the biblical Yael's actions in the book of Judges, the people of Israel were saved. Yael is considered blessed. If that wasn't enough, the song of Deborah (Judges 5) begins, "Extolled above all women is Yael."
-
-
Halo15
Fit for a cherub, Halo is saccharine and saintly ... unless, of course, it brings to mind the online gaming phenomenon of the same name. With such divergent associations, it's hard to know where a name like Halo sits. We place it in the heavenly realm for now, though some gaming fanatics may find the name appeals from every angle.
-
Alya16
Of Hebrew origin, Alya is a simple, elegant name means "to ascend." In Arabic, the heavenly name also translates to "sky, heaven, loftiness." Perhaps this name is perfect for parents who feel parenthood is going to truly user them into a new chapter in live.
-
-
Haven17
A lovely name that conjures safety and warmth, Haven is a step away from Heaven with a hint of Raven. Famously used by Jessica Alba and Cash Warren for their second daughter, sister to Honor.
More from CafeMom: The 21 Baby Girl Names That Are Trending Right Now
-
Heaven18
For the past decade, Heaven has been near the 300s out of the top 1,000 girls names. It has a soft sound and a can't-miss-it meaning, making it the most straightforward heavenly name on this list.
-
-
Lani19
Hawaiian for "heavenly," Lani is more often than not combined with other words to create naming sensations like Leilani, which means "heavenly lei." But on its own, Lani is still an elegant celestial name with lots of potential.
-
Luz20
A Spanish name meaning "light" with references to Our Lady of Light, this name makes us think of beams of sunshine and parting clouds. Pronounced "loos," it shares roots with other light-related names like Lucy, Lucia, and Lucille.
More from CafeMom: 18 Gorgeous Celtic Baby Names That Are Totally Overlooked
-
-
Rosangela21
-
Miracle22
Every year there are hundreds of baby girls born with this name, and its obvious why. A lovely word that means "divine work," this name makes it clear that the girl bearing it is extraordinary. The short form Mira is beginning to catch on, though it's not as popular yet.
-
-
Gwyneth23
Though it might bring to mind the actress and GOOP founder, Gwyneth is a name is of Celtic origin and means "blessed." Variations include Gwen and Gwyn. We love this original and elegant spelling as well, and it is also perfect for parents hoping to stick to a classic.
-
Jannah24
An Arabic name, Jannah means garden, paradise, or Heaven. It's the name for the place of the Muslim concept of heaven in the afterlife.The two syllable name is not only a beautiful stand-alone moniker, it works well to pair with other sibling names too.
-
-
Nevaeh25
This name has a remarkable story and a not-so-secret meaning. Its on-trend sound fits in with names like Evelyn and Elena. For parents who love to get creative, just read the name backwards so you can be in on why this is a divinely beautiful name too.
-
Ariel26
Although we tend to think of Ariel as Disney's headstrong mermaid princess, it's Hebrew for "lion of God." It is also the name of the archangel ruling the waters in Apocrypha, as well as the name of Uranus' moon.
-
-
Raphaela27
Variation(s): Rafaela or Raffaela
In several religious works, an angel named Raphael brings healing, making it a standout name on an international level. Feminine forms are particularly popular in European countries.
More from CafeMom: From Biblical to Disney-Inspired: Our 13 Most-Pinned Baby Name Lists
-
Seraphina28
Derived from a Hebrew word that describes an order of six-winged angels in the Bible, Seraphina goes a step beyond angelic. This beautiful name has echoes of Sophia and Serena, and can be shortened to Sera. It was chosen by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for their second daughter.
-
-
Trinity29
Most parents discovered Trinity after watching The Matrix back in 1999. And since then, it has proved to have true staying power and is currently near the 100 mark. It's a spiritually significant, divine name clad in patent leather and sunglasses. We love how it walks a line between spunky and holy.
More from CafeMom: 15 Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Dopest '90s TV Shows
-
Tien30
Tien is a Vietnamese baby name that means angel, fairy, spirit, or the first one. We love how sweet and simple the name is, but how deeply universal the meaning it. It is perfect for an eldest daughter for parents of any faith.