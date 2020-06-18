30 Gorgeous Spanish Baby Names for Girls That Shouldn't Be Overlooked

twenty20.com/@christyhermogenes
There are so many reasons to fall in love with everything about the Spanish language. Aside from wowing our socks off when spoken -- it really is that romantic -- it also provides so much inspiration, including in the baby name department! Think about it. How many Spanish baby names does one hear daily or weekly? Too few, we think, considering all of the stunning and timeless options that exist. Whether it's a nod to mom or dad's family heritage, inspired from a pop culture favorite, or timeless classic, there are tons of wonderful possible options for a mom's growing girl!
More from CafeMom: 50 Best Irish Baby Names for Lucky Little Boys & Girls
Dying to find a baby name that is a little less common? Names from a foreign country can be a really appealing option. They're distinctive, often sound beautiful, and are sure to get some interested admirers. Spanish names are no exception. Or perhaps Spanish names just appeal to a love of the language. No matter what, these names might just inspire a few excited parents to plan their babymoon in a Spanish-speaking country. Should a soon-to-be mom or dad happen to be on the search for a few gems, we've got it covered. Here are some darling Spanish baby names for little girls that any parent will not want to overlook. We are obsessed with #11!
More from CafeMom: 21 Beautiful Baby Girl Names With Classic Latin Roots
-
Aurora1
Looking for a Spanish name with a goddess feel? Try Aurora! This name comes from the Roman goddess of the sunrise, so perfect for a baby that might end up being an early riser. What's great about Aurora is that it lends itself to the nickname Rory, which is equally cute but has a totally different vibe. We love options!
-
Vivian2
Parents wanting a vivacious name option might want to consider Vivian! This name, which has been trending in the top 100 names for girls in the United States as recently as 2018, comes from the Latin word for "life". We love the short and sassy nickname of Vivi too!
-
-
Amaya3
A Spanish name that has been steadily increasing in popularity over the last decade is Amaya. This name, which means either "mother city" or "night rain". An alternate spelling option is the equally pleasing Amaia
-
Celia4
Perhaps the most famous Celia was iconic Cuban singer Celia Cruz. Celia Cruz made heavenly music, which makes sense since this Spanish name comes from the Latin word for heaven. Parents who might also like the closely related names Celeste or Cecilia should give Celia, pronounced "SEEL- y- ah" a try!
-
-
Mariposa5
There is always something so delicate and lovely about butterflies, isn't there? The Spanish word for butterfly is equally lovely, which is why Mariposa is on our list! Mariposa is an elegant option and Mari is a fun nickname for a younger girl.
-
Estrella6
Twinkle, twinkle little Estrella! This sweet name, which means "star" in Spanish and is pronounced "es-STRAY-ah". This name has some great nickname options, including Stella, Este, and Ella, and would be an adorable twin option when paired with Luna (star and moon - how cute is that?).
-
-
Ramona7
Many moms-to-be grew up reading the Ramona series of books by Beverly Cleary but might not have realized that the name actually has Spanish roots! This name, which means "wise protector", is a great mixture of classic and a little quirky. Mona is a pleasing nickname option as well.
-
Talia8
This name, which can also be spelled Thalia, means "dew from heaven" and is pronounced "Tah-LEE-ah". With a similar sound to the name "Taylor", Talia/Thalia might be a good option for parents who like that name but want something a little less common.
-
-
Yesenia9
Parents looking for a Spanish name with a nature connection might be surprised to know they can add Yesenia to the list! This name, which is sometimes considered the Spanish version of the name Jessica, actually means "palm tree". This name is relatively uncommon, given that it has never been ranked in the top 500 most popular names in the United States.
-
Luna10
Night, night little Luna! This lovely name, which comes from the Latin from "moon", is a name that is on the rise in popularity in both the United States and Spain. Famous mom Chrissy Teigan chose this name for her adorable daughter and we can see why! It is basically perfect.
-
-
Frida11
Parents who love both art and Latin American culture should definitely have Frida on the list! While the name has German roots, it is probably most commonly associated with iconic Spanish speaking artist Frida Kahlo. The name itself means "peaceful", which is always a lovely vibe for a baby name.
-
Dulce12
Here's a name that is sweet as can be! Dulce, pronounced "d-OO-l-say", literally means "sweet" in Spanish. We really like the soft sound of this name paired with a stronger sounding middle name. Pilar or Maria are good middle name option to consider.
-
-
Bianca13
Some Spanish names have Latin roots, including the elegant choice Bianca! The popularity of this name peaked in the United States in the 1990's, so while it isn't quite a vintage name yet, it may be ripe for a comeback in the next few years.
-
Pilar14
Fact: Pilar is a great name that is seriously underused in the United States. Pilar is Spanish for "pillar of strength" and is a perfect option for parents wanting to raise a daughter who is strong, independent, and knows her own worth.
-
-
AMADA15
A baby name that's so good, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes used it twice. (Amada is the middle name of their first daughter, Esmeralda, and the first name of their second child.) Spanish for "loved," Amada is one of those cheery baby names that will make anyone start grinning for days. Amada. See, total smiles!
-
YSABEL16
In Español, the letter "y" (it also doubles as the conjunction "and") sounds like eee -- which gives a fun update to the classic Isabel. Ysabel is a Spanish variant that scores some major wow points in the style department.
-
-
ROCIO17
Rocío might remind some parents of the name Roxy -- or the awesome musical known as Chicago -- but actually means "dewdrops" in Spanish. Pronounced roh-SEE-oh, this baby name might inspire some singing in the rain!
-
MAR18
Doesn't an excursion on the water sound heavenly right about now? Even for parents who don't have a boat or live by the ocean can still take a piece of the "sea" with them by choosing the name Mar. So simple and pretty.
More from CafeMom: 21 Magical Baby Girls Inspired by the Sea -- Perfect for Your Little Mermaid
-
-
ALMA19
Spanish for "soul," Alma is a gorgeous baby name that warms the spirit! Alma is on trend for names that start with a vowel but is a lot less common than other "A" names, so it is perfect for parents looking for an underused choice.
-
CHELO20
Although this baby name might conjure up images of a symphony, Chelo is all about the art of discussion and negotiation. Hailing from the Spanish Consuelo (consolation), Chelo has a bit of whimsy to it that makes it all the more enjoyable.
-
-
JADE21
There is a long tradition of girl's names that are based on gems or beautiful elements from nature and Jade is a perfect example of that! This name, which is Spanish for "stone of the side," , is smooth and sophisticated.
More from CafeMom: 25 Precious Baby Names Inspired by Gemstones
-
LORENA22
Fans of the name Lorraine will love Lorena. Aside from just rrrrolling off the tongue, this Spanish alternative is flawless and so delightful for a baby girl. Plus, parents can have a little fun with it -- like saying, "Lorena, mi nena." (That's Spanish for Lorena, my baby or sweetheart.) See, that rhymes.
-
-
PALOMA23
Not to be confused with a popular dish soap is Paloma. Spanish for "dove," this name is often associated with peace, which is all a mother needs to hear to move it right on up her short list. Peace is very important, especially in a home with small children.
-
SANTANA24
Although Santana is common name for baby boys, its roots scream girl power. A fun play on "Santa Ana," Santana is thought to honor Saint Anne, the presumed mother of the Virgin Mary. Pretty holy, and pretty awesome. Ana is a great built-in nickname option too!
More from CafeMom: 50 Cool Baby Names Inspired by the Bible
-
-
BRISA/BRISSA25
Whether a parent chooses the version with one s or two, Brisa, or Brissa (pronounced BREE-sə), is lighthearted and all about being laid-back. Seriously, how can anyone not like a name that's Spanish for "breezy"?
-
ELOISA26
Did anyone else grow up reading the Eloise book series? She had wonderful adventures that whisked us away to everyday and unforgettable places. Parents who happen to be a fan -- of the book series or just the name -- should consider Eloisa. It's a Spanish variant that means "healthy," it will be a world-class baby name for any little girl.
-
-
LAIA27
Hearing the name Laia might stir up images of a badass galactic princess fighting alongside her twin brother, but this baby name has roots in Castilian Spanish. A diminutive of Eulalia, Laia is all about "sweet-speaking" praise.
More from CafeMom: 6 Most Popular 'Star Wars' Baby Names
-
MERCEDES28
Vroom vroom! While many folks may immediately think of luxury cars when they hear the name Mercedes, it's actually a classic Spanish name. This choice, which is Spanish for "gracious gifts" is quite popular in many Latin American countries.
-
-
MARISOL29
Now here's a baby name that's full of cheer. Honoring "Mary of Solitude," or Maria de la Soledad, Marisol is a hybrid name (it joins Maria and Soledad) that's quite popular. Mari is an adorable nickname option as well.
-
ARCELIA30
Having a child is the greatest gift a person will ever have in this lifetime -- and boy does this baby name reflect that. Arcelia (pronounced ahr-SEH-lee-ə) is not only an alluring name idea, but it also means "treasure chest". A perfect choice for the newest treasure in a parent's life!