35 Super Cute 'Boy Names' That Are Just Perfect for Baby Girls

twenty20.com/@NamNguyenHai
Baby names. Baby names. Baby names. This is all expectant parents think about -- and it can become mind-boggling over time. Where can I find the best baby names for girls? Where are all the names for boys? Well, who the heck says that a mom has to choose from a gender-specific list? Truth be told, there are tons of fun baby names out there for the taking. Some are classic, some are new, and some are just perfect -- even if they weren't "intended" for a child's sex.
Looking for something not traditionally "girly"? Or perhaps want to honor a male relative? Then a more masculine girl name might just do the trick. Names that are traditionally associated with boys have a cute and quirky vibe on a little girl. A little tomboy or even a girl who ends up being very "girly-girl" can benefit from a boy's name -- it denotes a deviation from convention and gender norms. With the help of our friends over at BabyNameWizard, we found the best and most charming boys' names for girls -- because girls can do anything that boys can do, even when it comes to baby names. Take a look at these "boy names" that would be wonderful for a little girl -- we know they are sure to inspire some parents to try something new and unconventional!
-
Quincy1
It's so hard not to love a name that starts with Q! While Quinn is a fairly popular unisex name option, Quincy is still a bit under the radar as a girl name option. The name Quincy has French roots and is most associated with famous musician Quincy Jones.
-
Ari2
We like Ari, here us ROAR! Ari, which comes from the Hebrew and means "lion" is short and sweet. This choice is great for families with a longer last name or who are looking for a punchy first name option that works with lots of of middle names.
-
-
Noel3
For a lot of families there is nothing quite as magical as Christmas, so here's a subtle way to keep that holiday spirt year round. Noel, from the French, sounds chic and cool. This could be a great option for a winter baby!
-
Bowie4
Some parents may chose this name for it's obvious shout-out to the always iconic David Bowie. Some may chose it because the love Irish name options. Either way, this is an unexpected and cool choice for a little girl.
-
-
Kamari5
This is a great option for parents who will love their little girl to the moon and back! This name comes from the Arabic for "moon" and is also the name of a village in Greece, for parents who might also be travel buffs.
-
Zion6
Basketball superstar Dwayne Wade choose Zion as a name for his child, perhaps drawn by the meaning of "highest point". This Hebrew name has that instant cool factor that all names that start with a Z always have.
-
-
Spencer7
Now here's a snappy choice! Spencer, which comes from the British for "steward" or "administrator" (so, maybe not the most inspiring meaning), peaked for popularity in 1998, which means it is do for a comeback, this time as a girl's name.
-
Rowan8
Rowan is an interesting name option. This Scottish choice has been used as both a boy and girl name, but is currently significantly more popular as a boy option. The name means "little redhead", so could be a cute option for a family where red hair is a possibility.
-
-
Charlie9
Charlie has been used as a nickname for both Charlene and Charlotte, but it actually works great as a standalone option. Charlie has been ranked in the top 200 baby name options for girls for several years, making it one of the more popular boy boy name as a girl name choices.
-
James10
It's pretty obvious why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds chose to name their daughter James; it's just too cute to pass up. Hailing from the Ecclesiastic Late Latin Iacomus, James is also thought to have ties to the Hebrew Yaakov.
More from CafeMom: The 29 Most Epic Celebrity Baby Names of 2016 (So Far)
-
-
Stevie11
Even though the amazingly talented Stevie Nicks -- not to mention Stevie Wonder -- turned us on to this baby name, let's recap. Stevie comes from the name Steven, which has roots in both the Latin Stephanus and the German Stephanos (derived from stephanos, meaning a "crown" or "garland").
-
Maxwell12
There's likely a reason why Jessica Simpson and others bestowed the name Maxwell to their daughters. (Spoiler alert: It's cute!) A Scottish surname derived from Maccus (great), Maxwell is a sleek baby name for a girl.
-
-
Dylan13
This name really needs to be on your short list. Aside from sounding all sorts of cool, Dylan is thought to be a Welsh name that means "son of the sea." We think "daughter of the sea" works, too!
More from CafeMom: 15 Baby Boy Names Inspired by the Dopest '90s TV Shows
-
Randall14
Aw. Sweet little Randall. This English surname comes from the name Randolf, which means "shield wolf." Doesn't that sound medieval chic? And for parents wanting a good nickname option, how about Randi or Randie?
-
-
Amari15
Sorry, boys, you need to share this one with the ladies. Hebrew for "eternal," or African-Yuroban for "strength", the baby name Amari is a powerful choice for your bundle of joy. We love Mari for a nickname choice.
-
Hendrix16
Hendrix is one of those rocker names that's full of life. An alternative to Henry, Hendrix comes from the German Heinrich and Haganrih (ruler of an enclosure). Also, one badass guitar player. Rock on, baby girl!
More from CafeMom: 100 Best Rock Star Baby Names
-
-
Chase17
Tag, you're it! Even if you aren't stellar at running, Chase is a name that will bring home the gold. Derived from the French chacier (to chase), Chase also has English roots as a surname.
-
Bellamy18
Whether you're a Scandal fan or not, Bellamy is a fun baby name choice for your baby girl. Commonly known as being a "male" name, Bellamy has both English and Irish origins and means "fine friend." Nothing scandalous about that!
-
-
Frankie19
Frankie -- what an adorable name! A playful form of Frances, Frankie is a catchy baby name for a little girl. Just ask Drew Barrymore, who chose this cute option for her youngest daughter.
More from CafeMom: The 29 Most Epic Celebrity Baby Names of 2016 (So Far)
-
Elliott20
"El-li-ott." It doesn't matter if you're a fan of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or not, Elliott is a delightful name! Derived from the Hebrew Elijah (Jehovah is God), Elliott also has French roots as a diminutive of Ēlie. Ellie is also a cute nickname that adds a feminine touch.
-
-
Alfie21
Boy names that end in "-ie" are an obvious choice to make the transition to a girl name usage. A variation of the Old English name Ælfred, Alfie is a compound name with two meanings: "elf" and "counsel." Adorbs.
-
Shane22
Shane has strong ties to Gaelic history and comes from the Irish Seaghán. Thought to mean "God is gracious" (from the Gaelic cognate of John), Shane is an adorable baby name for a little girl.
More from CafeMom: 18 Gorgeous Celtic Baby Names That Are Totally Overlooked
-
-
Ace23
Every parent deserves to have an ace up his or her sleeve. Latin for "unity," Ace is a common boy name that is fitting for a princess (or a lawyer or a soccer star -- girls need to have options!). This name is just aces!
-
Blaine24
Oooh, this is a good one. A Scottish surname, Blaine is a chic and preppy name for a baby girl. Parents who love magic might like this as a nod to famous magician David Blaine. The right name is just magical.
-
-
Merritt25
The English surname Merritt is one of those names that has a certain ring to it. Popular during the late 19th century, Merritt is a strong baby name choice for your daughter.
More from CafeMom: 19 Surprisingly Adorable Baby Names Inspired by 'The Walking Dead'
-
Austin26
Noted as a contracted form of the Latin name Augustine, Austin is a lovable baby name with a geographic twist. Literature fans who love Jane Austen might consider her last name spelling as another option.
-
-
Kyle27
Sometimes, surnames make the best baby names. Hailing from the Gaelic word caol (narrow), Kyle is a common family name that comes from the southwestern region of Scotland. This name is a great choice for those who like the name Kylie but find it too Kardashian to use now.
-
Cade28
In case there was any doubt, Cade definitely has strong English roots. Both a surname and nickname, this four-letter name is a beautiful choice for a baby girl.
More from CafeMom: 26 Creative Baby Names That Didn't Exist Until Millennial Moms Came Along
-
-
Bryce29
Why, hello, little Bryce. The name is an English surname with Celtic origins, and it's believed that Bryce comes from brigh meaning "strength" and "valor." This name hits the sweet spot of sounding classic but not being overused.
-
Easton30
Looking for a name that is a step in the right direction? How about Easton? It's no secret that this English baby name relates to a direction. (Easton. Get it?) That doesn't take away from the fact that Easton is all sorts of cute.
-
-
Keaton31
Traditionally a surname (hi, Diane and Michael!), Keaton is both a playful and super dreamy baby name. This name comes from the Old English and means "valley of hawks", which is pretty cool and edgy.
More from CafeMom: 18 Badass Baby Girl Names for Future Presidents
-
Freddie32
Hiya baby Freddie! This name has both powerful and chill vibes, and is already a hipster classic. Hailing from the German Frederick (peaceful ruler), the name Freddie is a fun name that's just perfect for your sweet girl.
-
-
Montgomery33
Here's another classic choice from the last name as a first name category. Doesn't Montgomery sound regal and elegant? A Norman surname, Montgomery is thought to have ties with the Old French mont (hill).
-
Quill34
Literary lovers will likely enjoy this name. Derived from the Irish Quillan, Quill is a whimsical choice for a baby name that has historical significance. Love it.
More from CafeMom: 15 Fierce Female 'Game of Thrones' Names Perfect for Baby Girls (or Dragons)
-
-
Landon35
Landon is a name on the rise! This increasingly popular English boy name choice, which means "from the long hill" is still really uncommon for girls, making it fresh and unique. This name also has a fun nickname option in Landi.