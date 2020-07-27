Top 21 Boys' Names With a Hint of Mischief

iStock.com/SbytovaMN
No, we're not talking true bad boys. But the trend of giving kids bold, spunky names is fresh and hip, even outside of Hollywood. It's no secret that many parents today are crossing traditional favorites off their lists and opting for names that more directly reflect their lifestyle and personal taste. And sometimes it just feels more fun to choose a name with some get-up-and-go instead of borrowing a go-to from a great-great-grandfather. Not only does this baby naming path express your family's personality, it will leave an immediate impression.
Whatever the motivation, if a parent is in search of a baby name that is the opposite of bland, preppy, or stuffy, look no further. These names run the gamut from unusual to mainstream, and they've all got at least a bit of mischief. But don't worry, they are given in affection and won't actually turn your little boy into a troublemaker. He'll do that all on his own.
Puck1
In Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream, Puck was the name of a mischievous pixie. Anyone around in 1993 will remember that it is also the nickname of a rebellious, mouthy reality star from season 3 of MTV's Real World. And it was the name of a character on Glee.
Brazen2
Brazen is a brash, unusual "word" name. Not too distant from Bryson and Braden. The name -- and term -- means "bold, without shame." And really what more could parents want for their child then to life a brazen (but of course, respectful) life?
Cannon3
Cannon is a traditional English name that may mean clergyman. But it has a much more explosive side to it. It also has and air of regality to it, and it is especially perfect for parents who want their little guy to be both a force and of faith. Alternate spellings include Kannon and Canon.
Diesel4
Ahh, the surname that came to be associated with fuel. Diesel sounds edgy and energetic. It's also got some juice thanks to Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel.
Leo5
Whether it makes one think of the astrological sign or the Oscar-winning actor (DiCaprio), the boy name has a fiery, wild flair. Leo was derived from the Latin leo, meaning “lion.” In Germanic languages, Leo has historically been used as a nickname for names including Leon and Leopold. In Latinate languages, Leonardo is considered a full form for Leo.
Gunner6
Gunner means bold warrior. Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers gave it to his son in 2009. It might also be spelled Gunnar. We think it is a particularly striking name for a little boy parents expect to have a fierce personality.
Cai7
This one syllable name brings playfulness. And it's no wonder, because it means "to rejoice." There's also Caiden, which is an increasingly used spelling of Caden/Kaden.
Raiden8
Raiden sits right in the middle of the top 1,000 names. It's of Japanese origin and means "thunder and lightning." Bonus: A Mortal Kombat character and the word "raid" give this name some major punch.
Rambo9
Inspired by Sylvester Stallone's character John Rambo, the term Rambo has become synonymous with a rebellious, reckless attitude. It's also a rare choice. It's given to just five American boys last year.
Rebel10
There's no double meaning behind this name; Rebel is a nickname-turned-given name that makes a defiant statement. Rebel is also getting lots more exposure thanks to actress Rebel Wilson.
Rekker11
Made for a tiny troublemaker, Rekker was chosen by easy-on-the-eyes leading man Cam Gigandet -- fittingly starring in the sitcom Reckless -- and his fiancée Dominique Geisendorff. Can also be spelled Wrecker. It is considered of English origin.
Riot12
A more intense cousin to the Western name Wyatt, Riot has a catchy sound and a chaotic personality. We've also seen it spelled Riott, Ryatt, Ryett, Ryot, or Ryott. It's considered to be a unisex baby name.
Rogue13
Rogue may bring to mind the Marvel Comics X-Men character. However, as a name, this word seems to have distanced itself a bit from its real-life definition. Dishonest, scoundrel, and rascal are all synonyms.
Rowdy14
Rowdy got lots of exposure as Clint Eastwood's character on Rawhide. It gets the point across quickly! And it brings to mind a rambunctious little guy with a sly grin.
Storm15
A nature name with turbulent associations, Storm becomes a little bit cheesy only if it belongs to a meteorologist. It also brings to mind Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi. That said, this is another unisex name.
Reed16
Meaning "red-haired," Reed has been used as a character name on a variety of shows and movies. Take the Reeds on Grey's Anatomy and Party of Five, as well as on the big screen in Boogie Nights. Reed Richards was the human name of the scientific genius who became Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four.
Stryker17
A Stryker is an armored fighting vehicle in use today by the US Army. It's a strong name that some military families are looking to in recent years, though it's never broken the top 1,000 boys' names. A similar, less aggressive choice is Stryder.
Maverick18
Maverick means "independent, nonconformist." This name that could have been inspired by Tom Cruise's Top Gun character or Old Westerns. And millennial parents are loving it, as it has risen in popularity in recent years.
Wilder19
Wilder is an untamed choice that is a little familiar to us as a surname (à la Gene Wilder). Oliver Hudson, actor and son of Goldie Hawn, chose this name for his son in 2007. And in 2015, it was new to the U.S. Top 1000.
Wolf20
Wolf is a wild nature name with a rebellious side. It might also be short for the more domesticated German name Wolfgang. It might also bring to mind the CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer.
Flynn21
With Irish roots, Flynn has a cheeky, almost Old Western charm. It's the name of exes and co-parents Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr's baby boy. And Flynn Rider is the dashing animated hero of the Disney film Tangled, while on Breaking Bad, Flynn was the name young Walter Jr. tried to rename himself.