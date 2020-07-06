A 6-Year-Old Girl Gets Kicked Out of Day Care for Wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' T-Shirt

A mother from Russellville, Arkansas, is speaking out after her 6-year-old daughter was kicked out of her day care for her T-shirt. Kindergartner Journei Brockman was asked not to return to the His Kids Christian Preschool facility on June 26 after wearing a T-shirt that read "Black Lives Matter."
-
Journei's mother, Deval Brockman, spoke to Fox 16 and explained that her daughter was a pupil at the facility for the last six months.
But on June 25, Brockman received a call from the school over a shirt Journei had worn to the day care, which changed everything, the news station reported.
The shirt read, "All Lives Can't Matter Until Black Lives Matter" -- a popular slogan used to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement.
-
An official at the school told Brockman that she didn't like Journei's shirt.
"She was like 'I don't like it, I don't agree with it,'" Brockman recalled. "'And I would prefer it if you didn't send her to school in it again.'"
-
-
The mom reported the issue to the state.
She was told that as long as there were no profanities on her daughter's shirt, there was no reason why she couldn't wear it.
The next day, Brockman sent her daughter in a shirt that had a raised fist printed on the back.
"If I'm supporting something, I'm going to wear it, my child is going to wear it, to help say that our voice needs to be heard," she explained.
-
It was then that Brockman claims she was told not to bring her daughter back to the day care center.
When she went to pick up Journei, she was told that her shirts were encouraging racism and her daughter was no longer welcome at the child care facility. The mom was shocked.
"I got very upset. I'm just like are you serious? Over a T-shirt?" she recalled. "[Journei] asked me Friday, 'Can I go back?' No, you can never go back," she added.
-
-
Officials didn't mince words with the mom.
One administrator told Brockman that "I am not going to tell you how to raise your child but you need to reevaluate how you’re parenting her," she remembered.
School director Patricia Brown double downed on the sentiment in a written statement reported by the news station:
"Due to the threat of allegations and under the advisement of the council, His Kids Learning Center will only be releasing this written statement concerning The Brockman’s:
We feel a childcare environment is not a place for a parent's political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race."
-
Brockman disputed that the shirt had anything to do with politics.
"It's not political," she said. "It's everyday life. It's all over the news. Right is right and wrong is wrong."
Journei's dismissal from the day care will not deter Brockman from teaching her daughter to stand up for what's right and the importance of equality.
She hopes that the school will learn to do the same.
"If you're going to a Christian-led day care, let's abide by the Bible then," Brockman said.
Share this Story