How to Talk to Kids About Racism, Right Now, & In a Way That Matters



iStock

Racial tensions are high in America, and one thing remains apparent: This moment will go down in history and it will change this country forever. Our children are also a part of this historic moment and I think we are all considering whether to involve our children in racial justice or try to shield them from it.

As a parent who has always had conversations on racial justice with my black children, I have some insight on how to introduce this topic in your family. It is important to know these are not steps meant to be taken in chronological order. These are steps to be worked on simultaneously. If you wait until you are satisfied with perfecting one step, you will never make it to the next one.