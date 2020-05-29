What the White Woman Who Called the Police on My 'Suspicious Looking' Black Husband Didn't See

Deltha Katherine Harbin
My husband is 31 years old. My husband can proofread a paper to perfection! He makes the best pork chops and neck bones. My husband was raised in an extremely wholesome home where they were not even allowed to watch Harry Potter. My husband has never tried any drugs, not even weed. He has never stolen from anyone, not even a corner store. My husband treats me and our sons like royalty. He serves at our local church faithfully and helps anyone he can. None of this stopped my husband from becoming a suspect in Semmes, Alabama.
My husband wanted to do me a favor one night when he got home late from work.
He said she got in her vehicle and got on her phone and pulled off to an area near the gas station.
Within minutes, police cars pulled in and surrounded him. He was questioned about why he was out. He was questioned about his activity earlier in the day. He was told he fit a description.
They asked whose car he was driving. He was told he could not leave.
The older woman was now watching and the cops revealed she had called in his suspicious behavior of pumping gas.
And now he was a suspect because he fit the description of being black. He was humiliated. He was emasculated. He was angry. He was helpless. He was on his way to being cuffed when a white man stepped in.
An older white man told the officers they were wrong and that my husband had come from a different direction than the robbery they had mentioned.
The officers released my husband after this. Not because my husband told them multiple times he was innocent. Not because there were two car seats in the back of my car. My husband's voice meant nothing.
The only voice that penetrated those badges was a white one.
My hard-working, kind-hearted, silly husband was guilty because of his skin and there was absolutely nothing he could do about it. The sight of him caused a woman to call the police. He said he wanted to scream. He wanted to fight. He wanted yell at the top of his lungs that he was a man and he mattered. If he had, he would be deemed aggressive.
He would be resisting, so he said he kept telling himself he had to make it home to me and the boys.
So, when you dismiss the plight of black men in America, you diminish the ever-present fear within our community.
You are willfully ignorant. If you think people make this up or are only apprehended by the police when they deserve it ... you are part of the problem.
Open your eyes but more importantly open your hearts to the reality of being black in America.
