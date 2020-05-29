What the White Woman Who Called the Police on My 'Suspicious Looking' Black Husband Didn't See



Deltha Katherine Harbin

My husband is 31 years old. My husband can proofread a paper to perfection! He makes the best pork chops and neck bones. My husband was raised in an extremely wholesome home where they were not even allowed to watch Harry Potter. My husband has never tried any drugs, not even weed. He has never stolen from anyone, not even a corner store. My husband treats me and our sons like royalty. He serves at our local church faithfully and helps anyone he can. None of this stopped my husband from becoming a suspect in Semmes, Alabama.

