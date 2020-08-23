Dad Upset That 'Twisted' Mom Stops Daughter's Tantrums by Saying She Will 'Call the Monster'

iStock
There's a reason why the "terrible twos" are given the title it has; kids in this age range tend to share their emotions very strongly. That's a polite way of saying the tantrums are aplenty in this age range and it can be very stressful and wearing on parents. Even those who have read all the kids and did what they could to prepare for the challenges this age group presents, it's not always straightforward when trying to reduce the amount or length of tantrums.
As parents, having discipline and consequences can help curb the tantrums, and it can be a challenge to narrow down what will work since every child is different. And if there are two parents in the home, there may be differing opinions on how to go forward with discipline and consequences.
One mom (OP) took to Reddit to explain a situation that was going on in her family.
That seemingly stuck with her as she was trying to find ways to help curb her daughter's tantrums.
"What I read about them seemed to make a lot of sense," she said. "So I’ve strived to never spank and keep yelling to a minimum. I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t have my moments," she admitted.
OP has a two-year-old daughter, which is right in the peak time of the tantrum season. And although tantrums are annoying to the parents, tantrums are developmentally necessary.
“Young children’s brains are wired in such a way that tantrums make perfect sense and are actually a sign of normal development,” psychologist Rebecca Schrag Hershberg, Ph.D. and author of The Tantrum Survival Guide, told Psych Central in 2018. She explained, “Toddlers or preschoolers who throw tantrums are learning to express their emotions, assert their independence, forge a place for their needs and wants in what can be a confusing and overwhelming world.”
OP says she's tried a few ways of disciplining her daughter when she has these big emotions.
For mom, this discipline method works, but her husband doesn't like it.
"My husband really hates it and says I will warp her and make her twisted," she said. "That’s not my goal, but I did think it was better than the alternative. I always talk to her and tell her why we don’t do something. I only save the monster bit when she is just beyond reason."
OP then asked the Reddit community if she was in the wrong here, and there were some pretty strong opinions on the subject.
"Yta- unless you buy a monster costume and really follow though," a commenter said. Adding, "Subvert expectations though, have a sit down with her as the monster, and let her know monster isn't angry, just disappointed."
"Soft YTA," a second said. Explaining their reasoning, the Redditor continued, "I don't think you should use parenting methods that your spouse disagrees with, you should be in board. Personally, I tell my daughter that mom and dad don't let monsters come in the house. They have to stay outside. We never want her to be scared or feel unsafe in her own home."
"NTA - my mum did all three (yelling, spanking & threats from the boogeyman)," added another person. "I can promise that the boogeyman was the least traumatic by far."
"YTA. I feel like there’s a pretty big spectrum between spanking your child and telling them a monster is going to come eat them," replied another. "It’s called being a good parent. Also, the fact that your husband is against it, you’re the AH for going forward on a disciplinary action he’s not on board with."
"YTA You do know that there are other parenting options other than yelling, smacking and terrorizing, right?," another Redditor responded with.
Another person replied with a longer commenting, hitting on many of the things OP said.
"YTA. You read a single article about a cultural practice, didn't understand it fully and then bastardized it to manipulate your kid, and continue to do it against your husband's wishes," they said.
They continued, "They interviewed a single town, yes, but it isn't just a single tribe who practices that, and regardless it's something that extends into the culture as a whole, it isn't just a random parenting tip. You can't just make up a story and say you're parenting like an Inuit, especially when those (culturally relevant, passed down from generation to generation) stories were mostly used to keep a child SAFE, and the techniques used to help a child handle their anger were totally different."
They continued, "Don't act like your choices are to either threaten her with a monster or yell and hit your child. There's plenty of other options that don't involve manipulation or violence. Options you and your husband can research and decide on together so you understand why children have meltdowns, why they are important for emotional regulation, and how to handle them while remaining a safe person for your child."
