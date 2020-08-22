Mom Calls Estranged Husband 'Selfish' For Scattering Their Son's Ashes Without Her Permission

One of the biggest nightmares for parents is the thought of their child dying before them. It is an unfortunate reality for some parents and the grief of losing a child is like no other. It can feel impossible to breathe at times and taking life moment by moment is how to survive for the first little while. Having comfort items helps and leaning on those during the heavy bouts of grief is one of the biggest ways parents can cope.
-
For one mom, having her son's ashes nearby was a comfort for her, but she was devastated by something that happened.
-
After their son passed, it was hard for the parents to come to an agreement on the rituals they wanted to do for their son.
"My husband wanted to have a burial and a grave he could visit, but he eventually agreed to cremation," OP said. "We been keeping his ashes in an urn in our house, I started planning on getting an initial cremation necklace to keep with me all the time and to feel [him] near me," she continued.
Her husband wasn't comfortable with her desire to make a necklace from their son's ashes. "My husband gave me a hard no, he said he wanted to either keep the urn as it is or have the ashes scattered in a location that he considers special," she explained.
"We argued for weeks about this and we didn't seem to come to an agreement, I was running out of time, I've already arranged for a rent and I scheduled for moving to another town 6 hours away from our home," OP said.
-
-
So, they took time off from discussing what to do with their son's ashes, or at least that's what OP thought.
-
According to OP, her estranged husband took the ashes of their son and scattered them.
"He said he went for a walk and scattered our sons ashes near the woodline in the area, he thought since i was going to leave, me having our son's ashes in a necklace that I'll take with me felt like i was taking his son away," she said.
"He said that he could visit that area and be with his son everyday, he's not planning on moving and decided he was gonna spend the rest of his life near his son," she wrote.
"I was enraged I started crying, I yelled at him and told him what he did was awful and selfish, he tried to blame me but I told him I offered to make him something that he could keep and to remember our son with but he got agitated and said he wouldn't allow it," she continued.
"I hated him and felt so betrayed by this. I couldn't even look at his face. I left but I still haven't left town, I'm so angry and I can't accept his reasoning for this awful behavior."
-
-
OP asked Reddit to weigh in on if she was wrong in this situation, and the answers were quite interesting.
"NTA what the fu*****k. There was a perfect opportunity to meet in the middle, put some ashes in a necklace and scatter the rest," one Reddit user wrote. "This is genuinely one of the most spiteful things I've heard of someone doing short of murder."
"This is going to be an unpopular opinion, but here goes," another said. Adding, "First, I am so sorry for your loss. Losing a child is horrible and you have my deepest sympathy. But he wasn't just your son. And you are not the only one grieving for the loss of their child." This person went on to share that her husband agreed to cremation though he didn't want it. "And it sounds like you were expecting to get your way, regarding getting your sons ashes in a necklace. Even though your husband was extremely against it," they added.
Continuing, the Redditer wrote, "Your son was equally yours and your husbands. You may not love you husband, but your son did. And while it is horrible that re scattered your sons remains without including you or even telling you (and against your wishes), it would be equally horrible for you to take out some of your sons ashes in a necklace, when your husband is so against that."
"ESH," another said. "‘He agreed to a cremation’ are you sure about that? Sounds like you weren’t listening to him and his wishes and the only way he would have a say was by just doing it. It was 100% your way or nothing, you both should have compromised." Adding, "He’s obviously the AH for taking the ashes, but both of you are just thinking about yourself."
"ESH," agreed another Reddit user. Adding, "He should have let you have ashes for a necklace, you should have left him the remaining ashes in the urn (especially since you can be cremated and the urn interred on a graveyard)."
There isn't a consensus on what these parents should have done in this situation, other than maybe working harder to compromise and empathize with each other. We hope they're able to find some peace.
Share this Story